The Payday Edit — 15 Things That Have Been Waiting in My Shopping Cart All Month
When it comes to ways to spoil yourself and your home, I've got a few ideas...
Payday, it's the time to tick to-do list boxes, to transfer that friend who bought you dinner the other night back, and maybe, just maybe, to treat yourself to something a little special. While I can't help you with the prior, when it comes to finding something worth splurging on for the home, I've got lists as long as the M25 traffic on a Friday.
These are the slightly special things. The price tags that perhaps you can't quite justify when it's that or canned tuna for dinner for the foreseeable future. And I'm certainly not encouraging you to spend beyond your means, but rather to treat yourself to one nice thing for the month — something you've had your eye on for ages, something you really want but probably don't need, something that says well done, or congratulations, or don't sweat the small stuff so much.
So, below, find 15 pretty things for around the home that I've had patiently waiting in my shopping cart for the last month.
For some of us, your mug is a piece of decor that gets daily use. (I stress your, because for most of us, we have a favorite we reach for each morning.) So, while this piece might seem quite pricey at first glance — £50 each — if I were to apply the principle of #GirlMaths, it wouldn't take very long to be basically free. And with looks this good, I wouldn't even mind it being left out on the coffee table a little longer.
I'm finding myself obsessively drawn to embroidered details at the moment, to the point I'm considering learning how to do it myself. But in the meantime, these cocktail napkins are calling my name (and because my partner is a keen golfer, I feel like he'll find it harder to fight my plan to purchase this set of six, right? That's the logic I'm going with anyway.)
Any half-decent home cook knows that good quality olive oil changes the game. Well, I'm not even half-decent, but I am pretty good at finding good-looking home decor, and this "Drizzle" extra virgin olive oil from Graza ticks all the boxes you could want an olive oil to. It feels like something you'd see on the counter at a cool wine bar in Italy, so it's something I wouldn't mind having in my own home, even if it is £40 a bottle (but under £30 if you buy it right now).
A good quality rug is always going to be a bit of an investment, which is what makes it the perfect post-payday purchase. This style from Anthropologie recently captured my attention — I love how it still feels neutral enough to layer into any space, but the serpentine motif gives it plenty of movement and character (as well as a bit of color), and even subtly taps into the animal print decorating trend that's had us all under its spell this year.
In my world, there are candlestick holders and then there is this candlestick holder by Sophie Lou Jacobsen. For all the vintage candelabras I've seen across French flea markets and secondhand stores, I'm yet to fall in love with any quite as deeply as I have this twisting, turning, tantalising candlestick holder. It manages to feel effortlessly modern, while romantically old-world all at the same time. C'est magnifique.
I know I'm not the only one who has had stainless steel or chrome coupes on their wish list for a while now. But even as trendy as they became, I could never seem to find a set that felt elevated, while still affordable enough to become an impulse buy. Hence why this style from HAY, which is currently on sale down from £25 a pop, is currently patiently waiting on my list of payday picks. Perhaps I do one or two a month until I have a decent collection?
Trust me when I say that good-quality hair products make a big difference. But even as a firm believer of that, I'll admit that even I struggle to check out my shopping cart when it comes time to refill. So, the best time to do it? Payday. And if you need further convincing, do the cost-per-use breakdown; it works out to be worth it. Plus, this set from Ouai is so stylish, it'll double as decor for your shower.
This payday purchase isn't so much a question of cost, but rather 'do I really need another vase'? Once my bank account has had a little top up, it's much easier to answer that question with a 'yes'. And considering this style from H&M feels very 'Murano' minus the usual price tag, I'm starting to think I might not even have to wait until payday for this one...
I first smelled this candle when I visited interior stylist Steve Cordony's country estate just outside of Sydney, and ever since then, the scent instantly sends me back to that beautiful place. While I have it in a small 70g size, I've always wanted to invest in the larger 270g candle, so I don't have to worry about it burning away so quickly. And just like hair care, a good candle is worth the investment. I can smell this scent as soon as I step into my room — no flame required.
Okay, I know what you're thinking. It's £5, why do I need to wait until payday? And, it's a valid point. I'm pleased to report that no, I don't need to wait to be paid to be able to afford this £5 toothbrush from HAY, but it's one of those indulgent purchases (you can get three Colgate toothbrushes for £1 on Amazon) that feels easier to make when your bank account is at its best. As for why I want a £5 toothbrush... look at it. It's so cool.
Yes, I'm officially at the age where I've started to enjoy doing the laundry, and therefore appliances like stylish steamers and irons suddenly excite me. And as a staunch believer that everything can be beautiful, you bet I've always wanted a STEAMERY handheld clothes steamer. It's not just the shape (and the fact it works really well, too — I had a chance to try it at a hotel I stayed at), but the matte steel-blue color (although it comes in a few) is just so good.
Another bigger purchase I've had patiently waiting on my payday wish list is an Ooni pizza oven. It's so much more than just a pizza oven, and these days, an Ooni acts almost as a status symbol when it comes to backyard hosting. "Ohh, you have an Ooni," they'll say, with a knowing look, as I prepare them a Neapolitan-style pizza in just 60 seconds.
I've had my eye on this table lamp ever since I screenshot it in an Instagram post a few months back. With its stand and monochrome color, the biggest decision won't be whether to buy it, but which color to buy. Once again, it's a bit of an investment, but I know having a beautiful piece like this on my kitchen counter, side table, or nightstand will bring a smile to my face every day.
When was the last time you bought fresh bath towels? Probably too long ago. While it can feel like an investment, it's certainly not a purchase you're going to regret — at least if you opt for a set from TEKLA. Yes, they're pricier, but that means they're bound to last longer and feel better, and as something you use daily, isn't that worth it?
Fancy glassware is such a giftable item, but why not gift some to yourself? That way you'll end up with something you really like, like this colorful set from &Klevering, with its whimsical its mix of orange and opaque blue glass, with scalloped edges and a twisted stem — even water will taste good.
Find these picks completely outlandish? Check out my edit of the 50 best homewares to shop this summer, which includes pretty pieces that work with any budget.
