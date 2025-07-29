The Payday Edit — 15 Things That Have Been Waiting in My Shopping Cart All Month

Payday, it's the time to tick to-do list boxes, to transfer that friend who bought you dinner the other night back, and maybe, just maybe, to treat yourself to something a little special. While I can't help you with the prior, when it comes to finding something worth splurging on for the home, I've got lists as long as the M25 traffic on a Friday.

These are the slightly special things. The price tags that perhaps you can't quite justify when it's that or canned tuna for dinner for the foreseeable future. And I'm certainly not encouraging you to spend beyond your means, but rather to treat yourself to one nice thing for the month — something you've had your eye on for ages, something you really want but probably don't need, something that says well done, or congratulations, or don't sweat the small stuff so much.

So, below, find 15 pretty things for around the home that I've had patiently waiting in my shopping cart for the last month.

