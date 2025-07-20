15 Summery Bedroom Buys That Could Pass for Designer (but Cost Less Than £50)

Take a look around — if a guest entered your bedroom right now, would you burst with pride, or shamefully show them the door before they've barely crossed the threshold? With summer in full swing, it's probably been a while since your sleep sanctuary was on the receiving end of any TLC, but as we segue into a balmy August, now is a great time to give your space a refresh.

Now we know what you're thinking: we spend more time hunkering down in our bedrooms through winter, so why bother with a summer decor refresh when you have a social calendar busy enough to give Carrie Bradshaw a run for her money? Well, we still spend a third of every day in our bedrooms... so surrounding yourself with beautiful homewares is one of the best ways to set the tone for your day.

The best part? It's easy to give your bedroom a facelift without making a huge dent in your wallet. To prove it, here are 15 beautiful finds to shop right now that cost just £50 or less.

Clearly you don't need a huge budget to give your bedroom the seasonal refresh it so deserves, but if you do have deeper pockets, make sure you have the best bedroom furniture to match your new decor. Come the -ber months, you'll be itching to hunker down in your cozy new abode. Thank us later.