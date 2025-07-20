15 Summery Bedroom Buys That Could Pass for Designer (but Cost Less Than £50)
Give your boudoir a seasonal refresh with these affordable finds that imbue your space with the taste of summer
Take a look around — if a guest entered your bedroom right now, would you burst with pride, or shamefully show them the door before they've barely crossed the threshold? With summer in full swing, it's probably been a while since your sleep sanctuary was on the receiving end of any TLC, but as we segue into a balmy August, now is a great time to give your space a refresh.
Now we know what you're thinking: we spend more time hunkering down in our bedrooms through winter, so why bother with a summer decor refresh when you have a social calendar busy enough to give Carrie Bradshaw a run for her money? Well, we still spend a third of every day in our bedrooms... so surrounding yourself with beautiful homewares is one of the best ways to set the tone for your day.
The best part? It's easy to give your bedroom a facelift without making a huge dent in your wallet. To prove it, here are 15 beautiful finds to shop right now that cost just £50 or less.
We're so beyond matching bed sets in 2025. If you want to give your bedroom a fresh new feel without splurging on a complete bedding rehaul, a set of beautiful new pillowcases is the way to go (plus your skin will thank you for it). This linen blend set in Warm Clay screams Hampton beachhouse and capitalizes on some of the latest bedding trends. And in case you needed any more persuading, it was also the recipient of one of Livingetc's esteemed design awards.
Lacquered trays have made a big name for themselves in the world of homeware, but they can be used for a whole lot more than styling books on your coffee table. Bring one into your bedroom and corral all your daily jewellery on your dresser or nightstand using this marble-effect tray. The fluid, swirling shapes in the emerald and off-white colorway are reminiscent of waves crashing on the tide — the perfect oceanic theme for the hazy days of summer.
Livingnetc magazines littering your bedroom floor? Keep them contained with this clever crate. The jute shell feels like a natural, calming addition in a bedroom, but we love the edgy contrast with the sleek steel frame. It's a sophisticated nod to Mid-Century style, marrying style and function to keep your room organized and clutter-free. When summer plans keep bedroom maintenance at bay, it acts as a quick and easy bedroom storage option for all your reading material.
If you asked us to pick one material trend that's been leading the way in 2025, it has to be burl wood. The 70s resurgence is so much more refined this time around — less shag rugs and avocado bathrooms, more layered tonal woods with contrasting grains. This neat little mirror from Anthropologie is the perfect embodiment. It also features an acacia wood bowl as the base, perfect for storing your trinkets and treasures.
The easiest way to switch up your bedroom with the seasons? A few decorative cushion covers, of course. We're smitten with the emerging crotchet trend in homewares (in cases you needed any more confirmation that the 70s trend is still going strong), and this breezy palm tree pattern from Oliver Bonas offers a heavy dose of summer. (Extra points awarded for the bold red trim.)
You can't escape a checkered motif right now, but it's definitely done best when the colors are bold and clashing. La Redoute clearly got the memo with this cotton area rug. It brings the laidback feel of a picnic in the park to your floor, and while blue and red might not be your first thoughts for a bedroom rug, this color pairing feels so fun and playful without being too 'loud'.
Bring a dose of the Mediterranean to your bedroom with this adorable fish vase. We're loving orange right now — it feels like a natural progression to the butter yellow color trend that was inescapable this spring — and paired with the playful teal pictured here, it just perfectly encapsulates a summer's day. Style your vase with simple Shasta daisies, bright and sunny zinnias, or a simple sprig of foliage.
Curvaceous, organic shapes have been on our radar for a while, but they have our full endorsement in a bedroom setting, especially. Something about a wavy form just feels so right in a relaxing space. For example, the curves of this wall-mounted side table soften the edges of the room, plus they have the added benefit of reducing any accidental bumps and bruises, too. For the minimalists among us, this is a must-have.
If the birdsong doesn't reach you first, the early sunrise can be a rude awakening this time of year. The simple solution? Cling on to those precious extra hours in bed with an eye mask. Made of 100% cotton, this option from Desmond and Dempsey is a simple way to give your boudoir that elegant, hotel feel from the comfort of your own bed. After all, self-care should be the ultimate priority in your sleep sanctuary.
Styling your bed can be tricky this time of year. You want it to look cozy and snug, but you need it to be light and cool so you can regulate your temperature during the balmy nights. That's why a muslin bedspread is a great option. Chic yet simple, the weave of the natural cotton fibers makes for a light and airy addition to your bed. Choose from Beige (seen above) or Mole (a deeper taupe) depending on your bedroom's theme.
The cottage-core trend is still going strong, and with it comes the return of the bed valance. This tonal blue stripe comes from a collaboration between Sanderson and John Lewis, celebrating heritage prints and timeless British design. It's a great way to add drapery to your bedscape and embrace the pattern-drenching trend, or maybe you want to add a dose of unexpected color to your otherwise minimalist bedroom. Either way, the valance gets our seal of approval.
Every beautiful bedroom needs a pretty vanity tray to go with it, and the mosaic-inspired motifs on this heart-themed option give your boudoir the true Parisian treatment. Whether styled on a shelf or your nightstand (note also the easy transportation of your jewels to the en-suite!), the 24k gold decals add a subtle glimmer for a luxe and elegant bedroom detail. It's the perfect buy for any true Francophile.
Gingham — an inescapable summer print that's receiving serious spotlight in 2025. Dress up your bed with the calming green tones of this throw pillow, which comes complete with ruffled edges (two trends, one buy). If you're growing tired of ticking stripe (we get it, don't worry), consider gingham the natural pattern progression that's bolder, ditsier, and even more charming.
Take a look back through our archives and you won't be able to escape two of the biggest interior design trends we've been championing in 2025 — butter yellow and shiny chrome. While worlds apart, they make the most complementary pairing in this gorgeous side lamp from Urban Outfitters — and the perfect addition to your summer nightstand, might we add. It's sunny pastel meets 70s disco, and we're embracing it head-on.
Sometimes, it's the smallest of details that make the biggest difference. And when we say small details, we really mean it. Take this beaded storage hook, for example — the charming little palm tree has so much detail squeezed into its few inches, but it's still sure to catch your eye from the other side of a room. The minutiae really do matter, and if you want to usher in summer, these finishing touches carry a huge weight.
Clearly you don't need a huge budget to give your bedroom the seasonal refresh it so deserves, but if you do have deeper pockets, make sure you have the best bedroom furniture to match your new decor. Come the -ber months, you'll be itching to hunker down in your cozy new abode. Thank us later.
