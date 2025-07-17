I Don't Even Like Olives, but I Need These Martini Glasses in My Life (and Every Other Cocktail Glass at Oliver Bonas)

It doesn't matter how fancy your liquor of choice is, nor how painstakingly long you spent creating a cocktail masterpiece — peeling your lemon skins, shaking the ingredients 'just so' — if you serve it in a bad glass, you're letting yourself down, not to mention wasting all your efforts.

Finding the perfect cocktail glasses for a soirée to remember is a must. It's a simple way to set your cocktails apart from the crowd — better yet, even if your cocktails leave a little to be desired in terms of taste, at least they'll look the part. That's why when I found these Glass Olive Martini Glasses on Oliver Bonas, I knew I needed them in my life, stat.

It's the glass olive stirrer that makes them — and as someone who actually despises eating olives, this detail works perfectly for me, so I can join the olive garnish party without actually having to go near a real olive. And for a set of two martini glasses as stylish as these for less than £30, I think they're a steal.

Glass Olive Martini Glasses Set of Two £29.50 at Oliver Bonas Stubbier than your standard martini glass, I love the sturdy green base of this cocktail glass set — these cocktail glasses mean business, and the glass olive pick is such a nice detail that truly sets them apart from the rest. Made of soda lime glass and borosilicate glass, they're a hand-wash only situation, but the style points of these glasses make them totally worth the small extra effort. Rated 5/5 stars after 7 reviews, customers comment on how the glasses are "exactly as seen online" and highly recommend them for their quality and for how "sturdy" and "pretty" they are. The set comes in a custom-designed gift box, making it the perfect design-lover gift, as well as a great addition to your own collection of stylish glassware.

More Cocktail Glasses

The olive martini glasses weren't the only glasses I fell in love with — I'm pretty much obsessed with the entire cocktail party selection on Oliver Bonas — but here are a few more of my favorites that I'm keen to add to my collection, too...

Cocktail Accessories

I also love their cocktail accessories, shakers and books and these are a few of my faves.

Espresso Martini Cocktail Set £45 at Oliver Bonas Packaged in an OB-illustrated gift box, this stylish Espresso Martini Cocktail Set comes complete with a glass cocktail shaker, two gold-rimmed cocktail glasses and a double jigger to keep the party going into the night. Home Bar Cocktail Book £14.99 at Oliver Bonas Need to brush up on your cocktail knowledge? This Home Bar Cocktail Book contains over 60 recipes to cater for any occasion, including a host of expert advice to turn you into a cocktail aficionado in no time. Amira Green Carafe & Tumbler Gift Set £13.50, Was £19.50 at Oliver Bonas Keep your extra cocktail mix in this carafe and pop some ice on the side in the tumbler to stay ahead of the game when hosting; then use on your nightstand for water and a glass for later on. I love how the tumbler is used as a lid when not in use, too.

Pair these cocktail glasses with your best dinnerware set for a truly Instagram-worthy dinner party setup. Don't have your own bar at home? Why not set up a 'closet bar' instead.

Or if you want to take the party outside, we have an edit of our favorite outdoor dinnerware sets, too.