I Don't Even Like Olives, but I Need These Martini Glasses in My Life (and Every Other Cocktail Glass at Oliver Bonas)
These design-forward Oliver Bonas cocktail glasses will help you get your party started in style
It doesn't matter how fancy your liquor of choice is, nor how painstakingly long you spent creating a cocktail masterpiece — peeling your lemon skins, shaking the ingredients 'just so' — if you serve it in a bad glass, you're letting yourself down, not to mention wasting all your efforts.
Finding the perfect cocktail glasses for a soirée to remember is a must. It's a simple way to set your cocktails apart from the crowd — better yet, even if your cocktails leave a little to be desired in terms of taste, at least they'll look the part. That's why when I found these Glass Olive Martini Glasses on Oliver Bonas, I knew I needed them in my life, stat.
It's the glass olive stirrer that makes them — and as someone who actually despises eating olives, this detail works perfectly for me, so I can join the olive garnish party without actually having to go near a real olive. And for a set of two martini glasses as stylish as these for less than £30, I think they're a steal.
Stubbier than your standard martini glass, I love the sturdy green base of this cocktail glass set — these cocktail glasses mean business, and the glass olive pick is such a nice detail that truly sets them apart from the rest.
Made of soda lime glass and borosilicate glass, they're a hand-wash only situation, but the style points of these glasses make them totally worth the small extra effort.
Rated 5/5 stars after 7 reviews, customers comment on how the glasses are "exactly as seen online" and highly recommend them for their quality and for how "sturdy" and "pretty" they are.
The set comes in a custom-designed gift box, making it the perfect design-lover gift, as well as a great addition to your own collection of stylish glassware.
More Cocktail Glasses
The olive martini glasses weren't the only glasses I fell in love with — I'm pretty much obsessed with the entire cocktail party selection on Oliver Bonas — but here are a few more of my favorites that I'm keen to add to my collection, too...
These gin glasses are so fun — I love the stemless style and that each glass in the set of two is an inversion of the other. The scalloped, flower-shaped bowls ooze summer garden party, while the olive oil color is so of-the-moment. These unique glasses will have all your guests asking where they're from.
Our editor, Hugh Metcalf, said he was "kind of obsessed with the idea of having glasses specifically for spicy margaritas" — and I agree. Plus, as someone who doesn't like tequila either, that's a bold statement. The decorative chillies are such a nice touch, and the blobs of molten glass were hand-blown into shape, making them unique as well as classy. Rated 5/5 stars after 20 ratings, the proof is in the pudding.
I love the contrasting colors and stems and saucers of these cocktail glasses — sculptural and elegant, these glasses have a 4.9/5 star rating after 15 reviews, with one customer describing the set as "Fun cocktail glasses; well balanced and satisfying to hold. Makes my evening drink feel much more special." The Yara collection also comes in Green Gin Glasses and Yellow Wine Glasses.
The on-trend pink stripes in these gin glasses are giving me all the summer party feels and with another glowing 5/5 stars after 22 reviews with customers raving about the design of them, with one reviewer noting the "large, but elegant" size of them.
The hand-blown spotty effect on these Azul Spot Cocktail Saucers is giving Murano glass vibes — the pattern is achieved by rolling individual blobs of molten glass onto colored glass chips, making each glass entirely unique. You can also style these glasses with the Azul Spot Tumblers and Azul Gin Glasses to complete the set.
I love a bobbin detail, and these margarita glasses with their pretty pink stems are a great way to add a pop of color and fun to your indoor or outdoor dining tablescape. I also love the Yellow Bobbin Gin Glasses you can get in this style, too. I can hear the ice crushing...
Cocktail Accessories
I also love their cocktail accessories, shakers and books and these are a few of my faves.
Need to brush up on your cocktail knowledge? This Home Bar Cocktail Book contains over 60 recipes to cater for any occasion, including a host of expert advice to turn you into a cocktail aficionado in no time.
Pair these cocktail glasses with your best dinnerware set for a truly Instagram-worthy dinner party setup. Don't have your own bar at home? Why not set up a 'closet bar' instead.
Or if you want to take the party outside, we have an edit of our favorite outdoor dinnerware sets, too.
Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.
She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!