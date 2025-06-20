People Who Know How to Host Good Garden Parties Are Picking Outdoor Tableware in These Styles

There's nothing quite like enjoying a meal outside — whether that's lunch on your deck after a swim in the pool or a dinner under the stars with your friends and family. The best outdoor dinnerware sets can help perfect the moment, ensuring a setup as tasteful as the meal that sits on top.

Outdoor dinnerware sets can make a world of a difference in dining al fresco. How, you ask? Consider your environment: when hosting outside, dinnerware is much more prone to breaking than inside. Guests might be standing and moving around with their plates, cups, or bowls; they might even rest their dinnerware on an uneven or rough surface. Not to mention exposure, when outside, dinnerware is susceptible to damaging sun rays, heat, wind, and even moisture. Using an indoor dinnerware set outside might do more harm than good.

That's why having a dedicated outdoor dinnerware set is worthwhile; a set made specifically for outside use. When shopping for one, materiality becomes the priority, but that doesn't mean style shouldn't be considered, too.

Below, find a collection of outdoor dinnerware sets that get the job done — they're durable, stylish, and ready to aid you in a summer full of outdoor dining.

FAQs

What Materials Are Best for Outdoor Dinnerware Sets?

Material is a major consideration when choosing the perfect outdoor dinnerware set. You certainly don't wont to bring fragile materials outside, like glass, ceramic, or porcelain. "[These materials] do not withstand the elements and are easily damaged, which can lead to safety hazards (i.e. pieces of glass in a pool)," event planner and entertainment expert Mary Hollis Huddleston tells us.

Instead, she recommends opting for melamine, enamelware, acrylic, and stainless steel. "These materials are durable and often weather resistant, making them great options when dining and entertaining around pools and on outdoor surfaces," Mary explains.

You might not realize it, but weather can have an impact on your dinnerware — another reason why materiality is so important. "Sunlight and moisture can lead to your dinnerware warping, cracking or rotting," Mary adds. "Rougher environments, with uneven surfaces call for more durable and sturdy dinnerware materials."

So, while you certainly can bring your indoor plates, bowls, and cups outside, it's not recommended. Their materiality makes them less durable and weather resistant than outdoor-specific dinnerware sets.

What Styles Are Best for Outdoor Dinnerware Sets?

Should your outdoor dinnerware set be bold and colorful, or refined and muted? "This really depends on your personal style and the atmosphere you want to create with your dinnerware," Mary says. However, there are occasions when certain styles of dinnerware sets might be better than others.

"I recommend bold colors and patterns when you want your space to feel vibrant, cheerful and inviting," Mary adds. "Brighter colors stand out from an outdoor space that is more subdued and neutral."

On the flip side, if you want to create a simple, sleek and elegant atmosphere outside, Mary recommends soft earth tones. Dinnerware in muted greens, soft tans, and creamy whites can do the trick.

