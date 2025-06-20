People Who Know How to Host Good Garden Parties Are Picking Outdoor Tableware in These Styles
Feel confident dining outside with these outdoor dinnerware sets — they're durable, weather-resistant, and as chic as they come
There's nothing quite like enjoying a meal outside — whether that's lunch on your deck after a swim in the pool or a dinner under the stars with your friends and family. The best outdoor dinnerware sets can help perfect the moment, ensuring a setup as tasteful as the meal that sits on top.
Outdoor dinnerware sets can make a world of a difference in dining al fresco. How, you ask? Consider your environment: when hosting outside, dinnerware is much more prone to breaking than inside. Guests might be standing and moving around with their plates, cups, or bowls; they might even rest their dinnerware on an uneven or rough surface. Not to mention exposure, when outside, dinnerware is susceptible to damaging sun rays, heat, wind, and even moisture. Using an indoor dinnerware set outside might do more harm than good.
That's why having a dedicated outdoor dinnerware set is worthwhile; a set made specifically for outside use. When shopping for one, materiality becomes the priority, but that doesn't mean style shouldn't be considered, too.
Below, find a collection of outdoor dinnerware sets that get the job done — they're durable, stylish, and ready to aid you in a summer full of outdoor dining.
What it includes: 4 plates, 4 mugs
Colors: Cashmere or dark olive
Material: Carbon steel with enamel coating
Created from durable carbon steel with an enamel coating, you'll feel comfortable knowing that this stylish outdoor dinnerware set won't break easily. Plus, with a protective lip on both the plates and mugs, there's no need to worry about spillage. Finished in a sandy brown color, this dinnerware set is perfect for summertime serving.
What it includes: 4 cups, 4 bowls, 4 small plates, 4 dinner plates
Colors: Natural desert sand with green accents
Material: Recycled thermoplastic and wood fiber
Consider this set the ultimate garden party dinnerware. Each bowl, plate, and cup is finished with a cool green motif that mimics the plant life in your backyard. Since they're made from recycled plastic and cellulose, the pieces of this set are highly durable, lightweight, and easy to transport outside.
What it includes: 4 mugs, 4 bowls, 4 dinner plates
Colors: Black, blue, gray, and more
Material: Plastic
Despite being made from plastic, this set is a stylish choice for outdoor dinnerware. Each piece is sturdy and unbreakable, stackable by design, and sleek in color. Because of their materiality, these pieces can be easily transported. So if you're interested in having a picnic at your local park, be sure to bring this outdoor dinnerware set with you.
What it includes: 4 mugs, 4 bowls, 4 small plates, 4 dinner plates
Colors: Green or black
Material: Pressed steel shell with an enamel coating
Looking for an outdoor dinnerware set with a slight pop of color? Here's your pick. This set of 16 features a subtle green rim that frames each plate and bowl with style. The mugs feature an all-green base, acting as the perfect contrast to the white serveware. Made from pressed steel with an enamel coating, this set is bound to stay in good shape for years to come.
What it includes: 4 dinner plates
Colors: Brown stripes
Material: Melamine
Who doesn't love stripes in the summertime? This set of outdoor dinner plates is finished with brown stripes, which, in my opinion, makes them the perfect outdoor dinnerware plates for a summertime soirée. Made from melamine, these are durable, lightweight, and won't break when dropped. To maintain their fun look, it's recommended to handwash these plates.
What it includes: 1 bake set, 1 prep set, 1 deep plate set, 1 small plate set, 4 tumblers, 4 mugs
Colors: Pillarbox red, pigeon gray, or white with blue trim
Material: Enamelware
What doesn't this set include? This is the ultimate outdoor dinnerware set, including over 20 pieces, all made from durable enamelware that will ensure toughness and longevity. And with their bright red finish, these pieces are sure to make a statement in your outdoor kitchen.
What it includes: 6 dinner plates
Colors: Caramel
Material: Reactive enamel stoneware
If all you need to complete your outdoor dining setup is a set of plates, make it these. Made from stoneware glazed with reactive enamel, these plates are durable but maintain a sleek and stylish look. They're finished in a chic caramel color and feature a slightly elevated rim to avoid any spillage. These plates will certainly elevate your dining experience outside.
What it includes: 4 mugs, 4 bowls, 4 side plates, 4 dinner plates
Colors: Off-white
Material: Melamine
If you don't want the style of your outdoor dinnerware set to clash with your outdoor furniture, opt for a set in a sleek, white finish. This set of 16 is just that, and since it's made from melamine, it's durable and lightweight — perfect for having a meal outside.
What it includes: 4 dinner plates
Colors: Multi
Material: Melamine
Want to enliven your dining setup outside? Bring some vibrancy through plates. This set of four is colorful, exciting, and perfect for a summertime dinner party. Their mis-matched design is charmingly playful, and when paired with the matching pasta bowls, this outdoor dinnerware set will bring your tablescape to life.
FAQs
What Materials Are Best for Outdoor Dinnerware Sets?
Material is a major consideration when choosing the perfect outdoor dinnerware set. You certainly don't wont to bring fragile materials outside, like glass, ceramic, or porcelain. "[These materials] do not withstand the elements and are easily damaged, which can lead to safety hazards (i.e. pieces of glass in a pool)," event planner and entertainment expert Mary Hollis Huddleston tells us.
Instead, she recommends opting for melamine, enamelware, acrylic, and stainless steel. "These materials are durable and often weather resistant, making them great options when dining and entertaining around pools and on outdoor surfaces," Mary explains.
You might not realize it, but weather can have an impact on your dinnerware — another reason why materiality is so important. "Sunlight and moisture can lead to your dinnerware warping, cracking or rotting," Mary adds. "Rougher environments, with uneven surfaces call for more durable and sturdy dinnerware materials."
So, while you certainly can bring your indoor plates, bowls, and cups outside, it's not recommended. Their materiality makes them less durable and weather resistant than outdoor-specific dinnerware sets.
What Styles Are Best for Outdoor Dinnerware Sets?
Should your outdoor dinnerware set be bold and colorful, or refined and muted? "This really depends on your personal style and the atmosphere you want to create with your dinnerware," Mary says. However, there are occasions when certain styles of dinnerware sets might be better than others.
"I recommend bold colors and patterns when you want your space to feel vibrant, cheerful and inviting," Mary adds. "Brighter colors stand out from an outdoor space that is more subdued and neutral."
On the flip side, if you want to create a simple, sleek and elegant atmosphere outside, Mary recommends soft earth tones. Dinnerware in muted greens, soft tans, and creamy whites can do the trick.
Mary Hollis Huddleston is a home entertainment expert from Tennessee. After owning and operating an event planning business in Dallas for years, she moved back to Nashville and started Please Be Seated, an event rental company, with her husband. Mary considers hosting her 'love language' and enjoys helping others plan parties and events.
Now that you have your outdoor dinnerware set, you need a stylish place to sit and eat. Find our guide to the best garden tables with chairs to create the perfect outdoor oasis right in your backyard.
