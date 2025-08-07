'Outdoor Jute' Isn't the Same as What Your Indoor Rugs Are Made From — It Looks Just as Good, and Will Survive Season After Season
Transform your patio into a calming Mediterranean-style retreat with one of these jute-effect rugs that are suitable for use outdoors
Summer is all about embracing the outdoors, but these days, a livable backyard has to go further than a tired furniture set and a few container plants. We're firmly in the era of curated outdoor living spaces, and they simply aren't complete without a rug.
The best outdoor rugs are usually simple floor coverings that offer a sense of quiet luxury. You know the sort; the kinds of neural rugs you notice on a Mediterranean terrace, or the ones used to anchor luxury pergolas. They're a humble yet effective choice for your floor, working much like a timeless jute rug does when used inside the home.
You'd be forgiven for thinking they're just that — jute — but this natural fiber isn't the sort of durable material that's suitable for use outdoors. Instead, the innovative 'jute-effect' rugs pictured in gardens over your Pinterest board are typically made from polymers like polypropylene. These synthetic fibers can be woven using the same method as jute to create convincing, natural-looking floor coverings with the added durability of plastic. Better still? They come in a range of beautiful designs guaranteed to upgrade your patio setup. Here are 12 options that come certified with Livingetc's seal of approval.
Anthropologie knows a thing or two about how to execute chic, boho-style rugs, and this one offers exactly that. Handwoven to form bold geometric patterns with intersecting white lines and an irregular shape, this rug is probably the most visually commanding on the list. It's made from a mix of cotton, polyester, viscose, and natural jute, so it feels more natural underfoot.
When shopping for outdoor rugs for your patio ideas, you need a material that promises to deliver on durability without compromising your sustainability credentials. Well, the Forene rug from Ferm Living offers just that. It's made from handwoven PET yarn spun from recycled plastic (approximately 75 plastic bottles in each rug), so it's guaranteed to be hard-wearing.
There's something so classic about a striped rug, and the 'natural' color variations of jute make for beautiful pattern pairings. Crafted from polypropylene, the fibers of this option from Yard (available at Made) mimic the natural beauty of jute but promise a far more hard-wearing finish. The result is a beautiful, textured look that adds warmth and comfort to any outdoor living room.
If you're looking for a no-frills, minimalist-inspired rug, this option is it. The variations in weave direction create a subtle striped pattern that almost mimics decking. Like many polymer rugs engineered for outdoor use, it comes UV-protected to prevent fading throughout the summer, but an occasional surface shampoo is recommended to keep it looking fresh throughout the seasons.
Sometimes, less is more. If you love a solid neutral finish of a jute living room rug, consider this rug from Nordic Nest your outdoor equivalent. Measuring a generous 200 x 290cm, it's big enough to cover an entire deck or patio — because yes, rug placement rules still apply outdoors. Like many on this list, it's made of polypropylene, so it promises to see you through future summers.
Working with a small patio? Consider this compact jute-effect rug from La Redoute. The circular shape makes it a great fit for smaller bistro tables or tiny balconies where space is at a premium, plus it adds a more convivial feel in your outdoor living space. The elegant flatweave is so convincing we reckon this rug is just as suitable indoors, too.
Jute is traditionally beige, but it's often dyed to create a more contemporary look. If that's more your style, this gray option from Garden Trading leans a little more edgy. The braided finish has a tight weave that will soften any outdoor space, and the PET yarn feels so close to wool that you'll be second-guessing if it's even plastic-derived at all.
If you'd rather bring a bit of playful pattern to your patio or deck, consider this simple striped border rug. This year, clean lines and borders like the ones seen here are proving to be popular rug trends. Pair with sleek chairs and a teak table for a contemporary look. The polypropylene pile can also stay outdoors come rain or shine, and it's woven with subtle flecks of color to imitate the look of natural jute.
Looking for the natural look of jute with the simple geometric lines of a berber rug? Look no further than this option from Wayfair. Power loomed with synthetic wool for strength, stain resistance, and minimal shedding, it's the perfect option to layer up your patio or pergola. It also comes in a range of sizes, as well as an ivory and dark blue colorway for those craving a bit more color.
The best rugs come with proven testimony, and from over 1000 reviews, this jute-effect rug has scored itself an admirable 4.5-star rating. With that information at your disposal, it should speak for itself, but in case you need convincing, it also comes in 13 sizes and ten different colors. It's never been easier to find the perfect rustic rug to ground your outdoor space.
Patterned rugs are ruling the roost right now, and we love the checkerboard-inspired design seen on this one. The diamond geometric weave replicates the beauty of natural jute and the illusory effect feels so on-brand for 2025. Made of 100% polyester, this one is also machine washable, making cleaning your outdoor rug easier than ever.
This braided rug comes in a variety of colors besides this natural jute-look offering, but we like the simplest option best. Classic and elegant, it's a great choice if you want a safer option to layer up an outdoor space, plus it also comes as a runner, perfect for adding warmth and comfort to an outdoor kitchen idea.
FAQs
Is Jute Suitable For Outdoors?
While synthetic 'jute-effect' fibers or blends can be suitable for outdoor use, natural jute isn't typically recommended. This is primarily due to its susceptibility to water damage. For use outside, synthetic polymers are always the most durable.
What Happens if Jute Gets Wet?
If jute gets wet, mold and mildew will thrive within the natural woven fibers and accelerate the deterioration of your rug. For this reason, exposure to rain, humidity, and damp conditions should be avoided. (This is also why you should avoid soaking in water when cleaning a jute rug.) Even rugs made from a blend of synthetic and natural fibers should be packed away in wet conditions.
It's best to keep a close eye on the material makeup to ensure you choose a hard-wearing rug, but feel safe in the knowledge that the neutral style will deliver. That sun-soaked, Mediterranean-inspired patio is only a rug away.
Looking for other ways to upgrade your backyard setup? Now you've got your rug sorted, it's time to work out some garden lighting ideas for long alfresco nights.
Lilith Hudson is a freelance writer and regular contributor to Livingetc. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has written for various titles including Homes & Gardens, House Beautiful, Advnture, the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, Metro, and The Simple Things Magazine.
Prior to going freelance, Lilith was the News and Trends Editor at Livingetc. It was a role that helped her develop a keen eye for spotting all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and viral decor must-haves you need in your home. With a constant ear to the ground on the design scene, she's ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest color that's sweeping interiors or the hot new style to decorate our homes.