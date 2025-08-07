'Outdoor Jute' Isn't the Same as What Your Indoor Rugs Are Made From — It Looks Just as Good, and Will Survive Season After Season

Summer is all about embracing the outdoors, but these days, a livable backyard has to go further than a tired furniture set and a few container plants. We're firmly in the era of curated outdoor living spaces, and they simply aren't complete without a rug.

The best outdoor rugs are usually simple floor coverings that offer a sense of quiet luxury. You know the sort; the kinds of neural rugs you notice on a Mediterranean terrace, or the ones used to anchor luxury pergolas. They're a humble yet effective choice for your floor, working much like a timeless jute rug does when used inside the home.

You'd be forgiven for thinking they're just that — jute — but this natural fiber isn't the sort of durable material that's suitable for use outdoors. Instead, the innovative 'jute-effect' rugs pictured in gardens over your Pinterest board are typically made from polymers like polypropylene. These synthetic fibers can be woven using the same method as jute to create convincing, natural-looking floor coverings with the added durability of plastic. Better still? They come in a range of beautiful designs guaranteed to upgrade your patio setup. Here are 12 options that come certified with Livingetc's seal of approval.

FAQs

Is Jute Suitable For Outdoors?

While synthetic 'jute-effect' fibers or blends can be suitable for outdoor use, natural jute isn't typically recommended. This is primarily due to its susceptibility to water damage. For use outside, synthetic polymers are always the most durable.

What Happens if Jute Gets Wet?

If jute gets wet, mold and mildew will thrive within the natural woven fibers and accelerate the deterioration of your rug. For this reason, exposure to rain, humidity, and damp conditions should be avoided. (This is also why you should avoid soaking in water when cleaning a jute rug.) Even rugs made from a blend of synthetic and natural fibers should be packed away in wet conditions.



It's best to keep a close eye on the material makeup to ensure you choose a hard-wearing rug, but feel safe in the knowledge that the neutral style will deliver. That sun-soaked, Mediterranean-inspired patio is only a rug away.

Looking for other ways to upgrade your backyard setup? Now you've got your rug sorted, it's time to work out some garden lighting ideas for long alfresco nights.