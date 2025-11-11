Ruggable Just Dropped the Coolest Collaboration with It-Girl Fashion Brand, RIXO, and It's Bringing the Quiet Maximalist Out of Me

Ruggable has made its name not only as a pioneer of the 'machine-washable rug', but as a brand you can count on for consistently cool collaborations. And the latest team-up to hit Livingetc's inbox? A Ruggable x RIXO rug collection: a curation of four fabulous designs that effortlessly merge the worlds of fashion and interior design.

As a fashion fanatic myself, a rug dressed in RIXO’s luxuriously playful signature style immediately caught my attention. The Irish-born brand, founded by Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, has become known for its maximalist and geometric prints inspired by 1960s British style. And its stores are arguably equally recognized for the stunning interior design. This identity is all wrapped up in the new collaboration, which features rich, saturated colors and cool-girl patterns that blend vintage, Art Deco styles with a contemporary edge.

Sounds a lot? You might be surprised. Last week, I was invited to preview the collection in person, and while certainly boldly patterned, the designs also felt incredibly versatile — like a quiet take on maximalism. Plus, as the brand's co-founder, Orlagh explained on the night, if you're going to experiment with pattern, soft furnishings like rugs are the place to start. So, whether you're looking to buy a new rug or feel like your living room could do with a lift, here's what you need to know about the RIXO x Ruggable collaboration.

Image 1 of 2 The colors and patterns in this rug double as an accent piece and a rug that pulls the space together. (Image credit: Ruggable x RIXO) Don't be afraid of the bold colors and patterns; there are endless ways to style these pieces. (Image credit: Ruggable x RIXO)

"Each rug captures a part of our signature style, whether it’s our timeless leopard print, hand-painted florals, or a playful geometric," shares Orlagh McCloskey, co-founder and creative director at RIXO. "We wanted the designs to feel vibrant, unique, and full of little details you discover over time — the kind of pieces that make a home feel like truly your own." Perfectly in step with contemporary interior design trends.

The RIXO x Ruggable collection is available in four sizes (as a small rug, round rug, runner, or large rug) and two textures: the brand's low-pile Flatwoven two-piece system, and, excitingly, Ruggable's new Tufted All-In-One integrated grip design. Rather than the original two-piece system, where the grip pad and rug are separate, the innovation cleverly combines them into one, while still ensuring the rug can fit in your washing machine.

I was able to get a feel for the new design (literally) at the preview for this collection and can vouch for its quality. I know all too well how nerve-wracking shopping for rugs online can be, and you want a design that feels substantial, but also soft. I was pleasantly surprised by the feel, but the fact that the rugs are still malleable enough to squeeze into a machine (that said, while the small and medium sizes will fit in a standard UK washing machine, larger rugs will likely need to be taken to a laundrette for washing).

The low-pile design would work best in high-traffic areas, as a kitchen rug or entryway rug, perhaps, but I'd recommend the plusher tufted alternative for living rooms and bedrooms where you want to prioritize sink-in softness.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ruggable x RIXO King’s Road Multicolor Rug From £119 at Ruggable This King's Road design is certainly the boldest and brightest of the bunch — and the colorway ( inspired by iconic Pucci prints) is just as saturated in person. Try this style in a circle or runner shape for a smaller, but just as stylish dose of color. Ruggable x RIXO Kensington Sapphire & Brown Rug From £119 at Ruggable Decorating with animal print has been big over the past year, but something about a tonal cheetah pattern leans more neutral than maximalist (or as we like to call it, neutral maximalism). Olagh admitted that this design was her favorite; "It's completely warmed up my more neutral living room for winter," she added. Ruggable x RIXO Lion’s Cub Charcoal Multicolor From £119 at Ruggable What I love most about the Lion's Club rug is how Orlagh mentioned that there are hidden motifs in the pattern that you will continually be surprised by. The butterflies, owls, and florals all point to folklore-inspired themes that connect our interiors back to the outdoors — all while adding style, of course. Ruggable x RIXO Portobello Road Soft Pink & Black Rug From £119 at Ruggable Art Deco has made its way back into the design sphere this year, and this rug is the perfect blend of Deco designs and contemporary aesthetics. The muted palette brings color to a space without overwhelming it, and can easily mix with a more minimalist scheme. I can already picture this rug in a chic breakfast nook idea or kitchenette.

Safe to say, the Ruggable x RIXO rug collection is definitely making my top three interior designer rug collaborations.