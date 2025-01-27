'Neutral Maximalism' Will Teach You How to Decorate Boldly Without Relying on Color

Color and style are, in my humble opinion, too often conflated when it comes to defining an interior style. Maximalism is colorful, minimalism is all-white — but it's such a limiting view of design that closes too many doors to innovative, unique ideas.

This is where a concept like neutral maximalism comes in to save the day — a way of bringing together two very different interior styles in a way that is both as easy-to-live with as the best neutral color schemes. as well as allowing homeowners to express their own personalities.

If this idea appeals to you, we are here with all the expert advice and tips you need to create the neutral maximalism look at home.

What Is Neutral Maximalism?

Rather than pitching maximalism vs minimalism, this idea borrows from both to create a middle ground that has the best elements of both. "Neutral maximalism is all about embracing bold, layered design while keeping the palette grounded and cohesive," explains Laura Brophy, principal designer and creative director at Laura Brophy Interiors. "It’s the art of creating spaces that feel rich, collected and full of character — without overwhelming the senses. Imagine a room with sculptural furniture, textured walls, and carefully curated objects, all in neutral tones like creamy whites, taupes, and soft grays. It’s less about 'everything loud' and more about letting materials, shapes, and textures shine in a harmonious way."

This is a movement that is quickly gaining traction among interior design experts, and it really isn't hard to see why. If maximalism seems a bit frightening, but minimalism and an all-out muted backdrop seems boring, this could just be the way forward.

"I love maximalism, but too often people take the trend a bit too far and end up creating clutter. True maximalism requires a more detailed eye, meticulously layering of color, pattern and texture," says Gideon Mendelson, founder and creative director of Mendelson Group. "Instead, I recommended taming things down a bit with a balance between minimalism and maximalism — meeting in the middle with an understated 'neutral maximalism,' a style that pairs bold designs with tempered, more relaxed spaces, focuses on interesting color and texture combinations and embraces natural light."

"Maximalism is an aesthetic characterized by excess and abundance," adds Carine Krawiec, founder of Maison de Carine. "When it comes to neutral maximalism, the emphasis is on pattern, texture, shape and form within a tonal color palette."

1. Don't Clutter, Be Deliberate

If this is a concept you are keen to implement into your home's interiors, what is the best way to get the look?

"Neutral maximalism isn’t about playing it safe — it’s about playing it smart," reveals principal interior designer at Errez Design, Katie Gutierrez. "It’s proof that bold design doesn’t need neon or noise to leave an impact. Forget loud colors and cluttered patterns, it’s about creating a space that feels alive, yet profoundly calm."

"It’s best to work in odd numbers," reveals Carine Krawiec. "Take three items and choose an element to work with. If it’s pattern, choose three items with the same color, but three different patterns. Or pair three items of the same colored texture, with varying shades elsewhere. Playing with elements beyond color, like height, form, shape and tone makes it easy to achieve neutral maximalism."

"Start with a neutral base — think soft paint colors, natural wood tones, or even a plastered wall for texture," advises Laura Brophy. "From there, layer in statement pieces that catch the eye: a vintage credenza, oversized art or a bold light fixture. The key is to mix textures and scales, like pairing a chunky knit throw with sleek marble accents or linen upholstery with woven baskets."

Just as the 'quiet luxury' trend was all about adding subtle hints of opulence, neutral maximalism is hinged on the idea of adding flourishes thoughtfully.

"Neutral maximalism isn’t about what you add," further explains Katie Gutierrez. "It’s about what you choose. Smart, deliberate and tactile — this is design that doesn’t just fill a space but defines it."

2. Don't Exclude Color Completely

While this is a term that features the word 'maximalism', don't be fooled into thinking that means you can start splashing all kinds of brightly colored paint shades over the walls.

"Neutral maximalism is the art of reimagining the ornateness of maximalism in muted tones," explains Morgan Blinn, interior designer at Rumor Designs. "Think sage green, terracotta and beige.

"My go-to's for cultivating this style in your space is to stick with neutral colors for the base and use bold artwork and rugs as accents."

This is something all the experts we spoke to echoed. While patterned wallpapers and fabrics are certainly not out, they need to be made up of understated colors that won't swamp the senses. Take a look at what neutral is replacing white this year for a little inspiration.

"To achieve the neutral maximalism style, I recommend working with natural colors – white, brown, black, even green – to achieve the neutral aesthetic," suggests Carine Krawiec. "Or, play into the architectural elements of the space. For example, if you have a brick fireplace, rust and crimson colors might be more neutral in your space than a stark white."

"Neutral maximalism is a style with a curated abundance of decor, all within a refined neutral palette," adds Barrett Oswald, principal designer at Barrett Oswald Designs. "This trend combines patterns and layers to add depth and complexity to a space. Instead of leaning on bold or bright colors, focus on textures and shapes to implement this trend."

3. Hang Your Scheme on Texture

Being a middle ground between maximalism and something more subtle, means texture is your biggest weapon here. It allows you to add depth and character in a way that won't seem overpowering.

"Layer textures thoughtfully — veined marble alongside woven fabrics, or a sculptural chair paired with organic wood grains," advises Katie Gutierrez. "Every element should feel as though it belongs, enhancing the sense of balance and quiet strength that defines the look."

Along with veined marble, other natural, texturally interesting stones also work well, including granite, tumbled limestone and travertine. In fact, including these kinds of organic materials is one of the things minimalists do to add texture to their schemes.

4. Start With a Statement Piece of Furniture

When selecting furniture for this look, it again pays to think in terms of how a mixture of textures can contribute a level of maximalism without drowning out the neutral elements.

"Start with an anchor in your space, like a greige concrete dining table," suggests Carine Krawiec. "From there, build out the lighter elements using linen upholstered chairs to create contrast. Introducing several textures to the space with your furniture will make it interesting to the eye and add to the maximalist feel."

The beauty of neutral paint colors as a backdrop means you have more freedom when it comes to choosing statement furniture. Opt for something eye-catching and sculptural to act as a focal point — muted walls will make it stand out all the more.

"Think smooth stone, raw woods and fabrics that beg to be touched," advises Katie Gutierrez. "These materials should feel tactile, deliberate, as if they’ve carried stories with them before arriving in your space."

5. Be Bold With Art and Accessories

Accessories are so important when it comes to injecting your own personality and experiences into your interior schemes and this is where you can get a little creative.

"My go-to's for cultivating this style in your space is to stick with neutral colors for the base and use bold artwork and rugs as accents," shares Morgan Blinn.

Your accessories are also the perfect vehicle for introducing that all-important texture — the best large rugs in chunky weaves and wool, beaten metal vases or tabletops, washed linen curtains and blinds in patterns featuring muted shades would all work.

"Styling is essential here, but it doesn’t mean overcrowding," continues Laura Brophy. "Focus on groups of objects – an earthy ceramic vase, a stack of books, and a textured bowl – that feel curated and intentional. Neutral maximalism thrives on the details, where subtle differences in material and form create depth."

FAQs

Is There a Middle Ground Between Minimalism and Maximalism?

The biggest interior design trends tend to be those that look to stand the test of time — and the blend of decorative flourishes and grounded colors that neutral maximalism offers means this is a style that is likely to be around for some time.

Neutral maximalism is the very definition of a middle ground in interior terms, bringing together two very different styles in a way that allows you to add layers of individuality and hints of playfulness onto a muted background.

"Neutral maximalism is that middle ground. It’s the balance of restraint and expression layered, but thoughtful," says Laura Brophy. "You’re not stripping everything away, nor are you filling every inch. It’s about creating a space that feels alive and layered, but still calm and livable."

"When it comes to home styling, a space that showcases personal taste will always be more intriguing than one that follows a textbook aesthetic," concludes Carine Krawiec. "It is most interesting when the boundaries of looks are blurred."

If you have been wondering is maximalism still in style, neutral maximalism could be just what you've been searching for.