Hundreds of Reviewers Have Rated This Cutlery Organizer 5 Stars — It Has a Clever 'Second Level' That Gives You Extra Kitchen Storage

Has anyone ever felt as though they have enough kitchen storage? It feels like it's a universal issue, no matter the size of your home, we will all always be left wanting more.

This issue is particularly pertinent for those of us living in those notoriously small, urban city kitchens, where you're lucky if you have space for a full-sized fridge, let alone ample storage. And this is only made worse if, like me, you have an unquenchable thirst for new, cute trinkets. Whether that be sculptural cutlery sets, funky ceramics, or yet another piece of vintage chinaware, it can be hard to resist adding to the collection, even when your kitchen is already bursting at the seams.

So, to help counteract this relatively harmless compulsion, I'm constantly on the lookout for smart, space-saving storage solutions, and this Double Layer Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Organizer on Amazon may just be one of my favorite kitchen storage ideas. And at less than £30, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal on the market.

COIWAI Double Layer Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Organizer £28.99 at Amazon UK A major upgrade on the flimsy, plastic cutlery dividers of the past, this bamboo design is fitted with everything you could need, and then some. This smart, double-layered cutlery organizer measures in at 428×310×74mm, with an impressive depth of 70mm, meaning even your larger utensils will easily fit in on the lower layer. And, if that wasn't enough, this design also comes with an additional, sliding layer of storage that you can add or remove whenever you please. The high-quality, natural material guarantees greater protection against scratches and will maintain its rich color and smooth touch over the years. And, a favorite feature of several reviewers, this product even comes with a removable knife storage section for optimized safety, and an even more organized look.

Why We Love It

In a world where custom drawer dividers can set you back a couple of hundred, and most off-the-shelf options for organizing your kitchen drawers are, to be frank, nothing more than a plastic eyesore, this chic, bamboo drawer organizer is practically a miracle find.

While your typical drawer organizers may get the job done, they certainly don't look pretty while doing it. And while this may be okay in a run-down, make-do kitchen in your home, you deserve something that won't make you cringe every time you have to look at it. This clever product has something of a Japandi-style sleekness to it, with its no-frills, streamlined design, and use of clean lines — it is an organizer fit for a modern, Scandi kitchen. Plus, the double-layered element allows you to double up on storage, without sacrificing any of your precious space.

"I upgraded to this bamboo kitchen drawer organizer after using a cheap plastic one for way too long. The plastic tray always slid around and didn’t hold much, so I finally decided to get something better," comments one reviewer.

They continue, saying, "This one’s way sturdier and fits a lot more without looking cluttered. It makes the whole drawer look cleaner and way more organized. The double-layer design is really useful. The top tray slides back and forth so I can get to the bottom section without taking anything out. I use the top for smaller stuff like measuring spoons, and the bottom holds all the regular silverware. There’s even a built-in knife holder, which I didn’t think I’d use at first, but it’s actually pretty handy."

And they aren't the only ones who love their new purchase, with over 200 ratings and a 4.4-star average, this is an addition you can feel confident about spending your money on.

"This bamboo kitchen drawer organizer is a great way to keep utensils neat and easy to find. The double-layer design saves space, and the top tray slides smoothly, giving quick access to items underneath," adds another commenter, "It feels sturdy and well-made, and the natural bamboo looks great in the drawer. The built-in knife holder is a smart touch, keeping sharp blades safely in place. I also like that the top tray is removable—it makes cleaning or rearranging super simple. It fits most standard drawers and has helped declutter my kitchen nicely. Overall, it's a practical and stylish solution for organizing flatware."

So, if you're looking for a smart, stylish, and affordable solution to your overflowing kitchen drawers, look no further.

More Cutlery Organizers

For more cutlery organizer options, I have found another three that earn big points for style and practicality.

Smuxee Smuxee Acacia Wood Kitchen Silverware Drawer Organizer £34.99 at Amazon UK This sleek, acacia wood organizer comes in three different sizes, so you can be sure to find one that will fit your drawers. Giggi Giggi Bamboo Extendable Cutlery Tray & Organise £15.99, Was £22.99 at Amazon An extendable cutlery tray is perfect for frequent movers, so you won't have to replace your setup each time you head to a new place. Joseph Joseph Joseph Joseph Drawer Store £8, Was £19 at Amazon Joseph Joseph is always leading the way when it comes to innovative and practical design, and this smart, petite cutlery divider is no different.

This neat, sleek design is just one of the several products that people with organized kitchen drawers will always have, and if you're looking to keep your kitchen organized well beyond the drawers, look out for some more of our favorite things you'll find in super organized kitchens.