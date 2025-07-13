How to Organize a Small Kitchen — 10 Tips Experts Swear By for a Well-Kept Compact Cooking Space

As someone who enjoys meal prepping and experimenting with recipes on the regular, I often find myself at odds with my tiny apartment kitchen. However, I've since learnt that it's not the kitchen at fault, but rather my organization strategy.

It's not enough to know the basics of how to organize a kitchen, especially since most of these rules cater to kitchens with ample cabinet room and sprawling shelf space. Instead, it's important to know how to organize a small kitchen.

So I reached out to the experts, and I've put together the perfect guide for those with a passion for cooking and maintaining a well-kept culinary space, but who have a small kitchen to work with. Let's dive in.

1. Zone Every Inch of Your Space

Mapping out the organization of your space is the ultimate first step. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design: Maison August)

When it comes to properly organizing a small kitchen, one of the first and likely most important steps is to zone your space. This lays a great foundation for organization and is a great place to start. But how should you split your space?

"I recommend organizing by activity," says professional organizer Angelia York. "Keep your coffee items together, your baking supplies in one cabinet, and prep tools near your cutting board. This streamlines workflow and reduces frustration."

However, let's say you don't have as many varied genres of appliances and you prefer routine. Then interior designer Rachel Blindauer finds that it's best to organize by frequency instead.

"Daily-use appliances (like your coffee maker or blender) should live on the counter only if they get used every day," she notes. "Otherwise, move them to a cabinet nearest their task zone or a pull-out drawer. In a small kitchen, every object should either make you happy when you see it or disappear," which is one of the ways to make more counter space in a small kitchen.

Angelia York Social Links Navigation Vice president of Saint Louis Closet Co As vice president and custom closet designer at Saint Louis Closet Co., Angelia has dedicated over 30 years to transforming homes with beautifully organized, functional spaces. With a passion for turning clutter into order, she specializes in helping clients maximize their storage through stylish, tailor-made solutions. In addition to working directly with homeowners, Angelia partners closely with builders to design custom storage systems that enhance the functionality of new homes and add long-term value.

Rachel Blindauer Social Links Navigation Interior designer Rachel Blindauer is an award-winning interior and product designer known for crafting spaces that feel as good as they look. With over 15 years of experience, she blends architectural discipline with an artist’s intuition — balancing elegance, function, and emotional resonance. A graduate of Kansas State University, Rachel also studied at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the Architectural Association in London. Her studio serves clients across the U.S., from Sarasota to Nantucket, and her product designs have appeared in collections for Williams-Sonoma and other leading retailers.

2. Treat Upper Cabinets Like a Boutique Closet

Styling out of reach cabinets will elevate your kitchen aesthetic. (Image credit: Luke Butterly. Design: Thitchener Consulting)

On the note of sorting your culinary appliances by frequency, there is an art to keeping your best cookware front and center and leaving the lesser-used items in storage spaces that aren't quite as high profile. It's the best way to make your kitchen cabinets more functional.

Rachel agrees and suggests treating your upper cabinets like boutique closets. Since these cabinets tend to be easier to get to, are typically in your line of sight, and are often on display, she suggests organizing them with care.

"Install adjustable shelving and use uniform containers," she says. "You can also decant dry goods into matching glass jars. Label subtly, and keep things beautiful — even behind closed doors."

Amazon Glass Storage Jars With Ball Cork Lids £15.99 at Amazon UK Quantity: Set of 3 This pack of glass storage jars comes with labels for coffee, tea, and sugar. But if you choose to use it for other kitchen items, add this Mini Label Maker to your cart.

3. Create a 'Drop Zone' Drawer

Identifying your catch-all drawer is a must. (Image credit: Prue Ruscoe. Design: Lot 1 Design)

As much as I'd love to live in a world where there is no home in need of a junk drawer, it's safe to say that these miscellaneous storage zones — like an everything closet — are a must, especially in compact living spaces that can come across as chaotic with ease.

"I always recommend grouping like things and coupling items with similar functions together. But if you must, you can designate one drawer near the entry point of the kitchen for the clutter that always finds its way in," says Rachel.

"Be it mail, keys, or receipts. This 'drop zone' drawer will protect your counters from becoming the default landing strip. Revisit what's in there when you can, so you don't buy what you have hidden from yourself again." This is a great way to declutter a small kitchen, too.

4. Invest in Drawer Dividers and Lazy Susans

Clever organizers are the brain behind a well-kept space. (Image credit: Enric Badrinas. Design: COLAPSO STUDIO. Styling: Susana Piquer)

"Drawer inserts are a lifesaver when organizing kitchen drawers," says Angelia. They keep your utensils, measuring spoons, and even junk drawers from becoming a black hole of chaos."

And Rachel points out that selecting the right drawer dividers is just as important as including them. "Cheap plastic bins break, slide, and frustrate," she notes. "Invest in wood, bamboo, or acrylic inserts that are sized to your exact drawers. It’s a small luxury that pays dividends in calm." These Natural Bamboo Dividers from Amazon are my current favorite.

Not to mention, lazy susans are another one of the best organizers for a small kitchen. "They are perfect for awkward corner cabinets or for grouping oils and condiments together in the pantry," Angelia adds. "You can spin and grab what you need without knocking over five other things."

IKEA's SNUDDA Lazy Susan and UPPDATERA Dividers are my top picks for a minimalist kitchen.

AM.PM Suzy Revolving Tray £37.49 at La Redoute UK Color: Marble White I love this Suzy Revolving Tray by AM.PM for countertop organization that is always on display.

5. Maximize on Vertical Storage

Don't forget to use up your walls, cabinet doors and open vertical room. (Image credit: Damien Furey. Design: Fabric Architecture Studio)

"Organizing a small kitchen can feel like playing Tetris, but with the right approach, every inch can work smarter for you," says Angelia. "Think beyond eye-level. Your walls are prime real estate. Use floating shelves, magnetic strips for knives, or even wall-mounted racks for spices and utensils."

In learning how to maximize kitchen storage without adding cabinets, Rachel also finds that going vertical is key. Install hooks inside cabinet doors for measuring spoons, roll-out trays for spices, and tiered risers so canned goods don’t become invisible."

And if you're cooking up ways to use the dead space above the cabinets, she explains that smaller kitchens should reserve this room for lesser-used serveware, not decor.

H&M Three-Tier Wall Shelf £49.99 at H&M (US) Color: Beige / White If you're looking for vertical kitchen storage that looks cool, this Three-Tier Wall Shelf from H&M should be on your radar.

6. Consider a Rail System for an Organized Hanging Display

A mounted rail doubles as decorative storage. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Marylou Sobel Interior Design)

Not only is this one of the easiest kitchen DIYs, but installing a kitchen rail is a clever way to clear up counter space while simultaneously elevating the look of your space, too.

"A sleek wall-mounted rail for utensils, herbs, or mugs can free up drawer space and keep tools at your fingertips," says Rachel.

"And I recommend considering a rail system, especially if you have limited counter space."

Amazon Kitchen Utensil Holder Hanger Rails £28.99 at Amazon UK Color: Green Although also available in brushed copper, white, black and other colors, this mossy green hue is a beautiful earthy choice.

7. Treat the Sink Like a Workstation

Workstation sinks are my favorite recommendation for small kitchens. (Image credit: Colleen O'Brien. Design: Davide Casaroli Design)

In a small kitchen, no section of space should be an afterthought. And although kitchen sinks are typically left out of organization plans and considered purely for task-like function, even your washing-up space can contribute to a well-kept room.

"I recommend using an over-sink drying rack, cutting board, and colander insert," says Rachel. "It instantly expands your workspace without expanding your footprint."

And if you're looking for ideas to get great use of your washing space, I recommend taking a scroll through this genius kitchen sink countertop concept for a functional facelift that pays off.

B&Q Quadron Marc 110 Kitchen Workstation Sink £382 at B&Q Color: White If you're in the market to switch up your sink, consider this efficient workstation sink for a multi-functional space.

8. Ensure Storage Surfaces are 'One-Deep'

Don't skip out on space in deep drawers. (Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys)

According to Rachel, it's important to ensure your storage surfaces are 'one-deep'. What does this entail? "Well, if your kitchen shelves or drawers are two or three items deep, they’ll never stay neat," she explains.

"Which is why I recommend using shallow bins to force limits within your kitchen drawers. And this way, you can also create an organization system that actually supports your space and your way of life."

Joseph Joseph Cutlery & Utensils Organizer £50 at Amazon UK Style: Natural Trust me, your kitchen drawers need this Cutlery & Utensils Organizer for easy sorting in a tidy drawer.

9. Magnetize What You Can

Magnetizing your organizers might be the trick you're missing out on. (Image credit: Space Factory)

Where small kitchen trends are concerned, floor-to-ceiling storage is one of the most rewarding concepts of the moment. And Rachel explains that the best way to realize this trend is by magnetizing what you can.

"Magnetic knife strips, spice storage, and even under-shelf LED puck lights can save space, while also keeping your small kitchen feeling light, organized, and open," she adds.

And since clunky, often un-stylish, knife blocks take up tons of space, they're known to be categorized as things you shouldn't keep on your countertops. So a magnetized organizer is game-changing.

Amazon Magnetic Knife Rack £19.99 at Amazon UK Material: Bamboo This Magnetic Knife Rack from Amazon is the top-rated product in this category for its strong magnetized strip.

10. Commit to a Visual Quiet Zone

A clean stretch of space will uplift your culinary room. (Image credit: Clinton Weaver. Design: Together Design Studio. Styling: Atelier Lab)

Although utilizing most of your small kitchen's free space is organization gospel, there is one particular zone that you can't go without clear space for a cleaner look: your kitchen counter.

"You can't go wrong with designating one stretch of counter, even if it’s just two feet wide, to stay completely clear," says Rachel. "This becomes your prep space, your exhale, your daily design reset."

This simple finishing step will make your small, packed kitchen look tidy and well-organized. So, as tough as it may be, it's worth prioritizing.

FAQs

Where to Put Appliances in a Small Kitchen?

"When you are figuring out where to put small appliances in a small kitchen, it’s all about finding a balance between what you use and how often you use it. Make sure that what’s visible feels intentional, not chaotic," says Angelia.

"For daily use appliances like a toaster or coffee maker, keep them on the counter, but corral them on a tray to visually declutter the space. For occasional use appliances like a blender or slow cooker, store them in lower cabinets or on a high shelf, just make sure it's accessible enough to avoid dreading the effort."

When it comes to rarely used appliances, such as an ice cream maker or seasonal items, she recommends storing them in a less accessible spot, like an organized pantry, an overhead shelf, or even a nearby closet, if you’re short on kitchen storage.

If you're struggling to organize your small kitchen, it just might be that you have one too many items in your possession. So it might be time to declutter your small kitchen and decide which cooking utensils are worth keeping and what to give away.