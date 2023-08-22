This architect’s kitchen has a genius idea to extend its countertop space that every small kitchen should copy
In this family home, a beautiful kitchen sink and countertop share an innovative multi-purpose use that makes the most of the available space and looks very chic while doing so too
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
In areas of the home where function is so important, I love a creative design solution that has more than one purpose and simultaneously makes the best use of space while looking good too.
One of the most important aspects of a modern kitchen is the countertop space. Between needing space to prep food, drop shopping bags, place some decorative items, and maybe even double up as a desk for someone doing their homework, most of us will probably agree that there can never be too much countertop surface in a kitchen.
So when I saw what is effectively a three-in-one solution in this architect’s home, I was pleasantly surprised to find that such a straightforward idea achieves so much and looks so pretty. I’m now definitely convinced I need this in my house, and that it can work for every small kitchen in need of extra prep space.
The kitchen sink and countertop multi-purpose solution
When Christopher Brandon, founder of Brandon Architects designed this home, with the help of interior design studio Brooke Wagner Design, for his wife, and their two children, it was with the purpose to enjoy for years to come. As such, practicality was a must.
Go into the kitchen and you might have to look twice before you spot the sink amongst the vast marble countertop space. Upon a closer look, you will notice the most ingenious trick. The actual sink is covered with a piece of marble that perfectly blends in with the kitchen countertop, creating a smooth surface in continuation of the countertop space. Through small incisions left and right, it can be pulled up to uncover the beautiful sink, also made of the same marble. All elements blend in seamlessly to create a multi-functional area.
‘It was my wife's idea,’ Brandon tells me. ‘She loves to entertain and she wanted to have a beautiful sink to fill with ice and drinks during parties. She also wanted to keep the functionality of having a full countertop. This kitchen idea evolved into this integrated marble sink which is a space optimizer, aesthetically beautiful, and also a conversation starter,’ he tells me.
Granted this solution needs to be custom-built, but with a bit of effort comes a great reward and when it looks this good, I encourage you to consider it next time you're remodeling a kitchen.
Get the look of this modern kitchen with these buys
Price: $286.87 - $425.00
To recreate the look of this architect's kitchen, use two of these large lights above your island.
Price: $143.99
The leather tone will look great next to a kitchen island with a wood countertop.
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Raluca is Digital News Writer for Livingetc.com and passionate about all things interior and living beautifully. Coming from a background writing and styling shoots for fashion magazines such as Marie Claire Raluca’s love for design started at a very young age when her family’s favourite weekend activity was moving the furniture around the house ‘for fun’. Always happiest in creative environments in her spare time she loves designing mindful spaces and doing colour consultations. She finds the best inspiration in art, nature, and the way we live, and thinks that a home should serve our mental and emotional wellbeing as well as our lifestyle.
-
-
"IKEA overlays" are a new (and easy) way to make your flatpack furniture look so much more expensive
If you love IKEA hacks, you'll want to know about this genius way of making plain furniture more decorative
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
What's replacing the accent wall? Designers love these 5 new on-trend ways to bring your home to life
Accent walls still have their place, but you can do far more exciting things with a bare wall than paint or wallpaper...
By Hebe Hatton Published