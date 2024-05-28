These Puck Lights are an Affordable Way to Get Under Cabinet Lighting With No Hardwiring Necessary

Under cabinet lighting is the new kitchen must-have. Not only is it one of the easiest ways to instantly elevate the look of your countertop, but it also offers discreet but effective task lighting to help you prepare an evening meal (or grab a late-night snack, undetected). And if you don't want to hire an electrician to wire any in, we've found the perfect wireless puck lights that offer the look for less.

This trendy fixture perfectly completes a vibe of an entertainment-bound living space and the best part is that they come expert-approved. If that isn't enough to tempt you over to the bright side, they also happens to be on sale right now. Here's what you need to know about the simplest, budget-friendly under-cabinet lighting idea out there.

Motion Sensor Puck Lights View at Amazon Price: $27

Quantity: Pack of 3

Motion sensor puck lights for smooth under cabinet lighting

(Image credit: Lauren Miller. Design: STUDIO HAWA. Styling: Me&Mo)

After coming across a recent Instagram video from home content creator Ciara Andrus (@toponlinefinds), we simply couldn't get these rechargeable puck lights out of our minds. Known by her audience for tracking down the trendiest home gizmos and gadgets, Ciara showcased her newest find, these gorgeous white puck lights on her Instagram. She made perfect use of the simple design by attaching them to her stylish home bar.

Controlled by remote, these puck lights also claim to have the added advantage of being motion-sensor friendly, making them perfect light fixtures for kitchen cabinets as well. Additionally, we all know that there are two kinds of people - those who prefer bright white lighting and others who prefer soft yellow lighting. The cosmic joke seems to be that these two different types of people usually live under the same roof but luckily these puck lights offer both lighting options.

Interior designer Nina Lichtenstein tells us that these puck lights are game-changing in their ability to illuminate even the smallest of home nooks. 'Whether you’re hosting a cozy evening gathering or a lively cocktail party, the ability to adjust the lighting at the touch of a button ensures your home bar always looks its best,' notes Nina. 'The motion activation feature adds a touch of modernity, automatically illuminating your space as you approach it, making it both functional and futuristic.'

Nina explains that the popularity of puck lights can be owed to their easy installation and their ability to customize the ambiance at a moment's notice. 'Position the lights to spotlight your best bottles, accentuate the sleek lines of your bar counter, or illuminate a display of colored glassware,' suggests Nina. 'While these lights are perfect for a home bar, their versatility allows them to also fit seamlessly in closets, bookshelves and other display units.'

If you've been interested in adding under-cabinet lighting to your kitchen, these puck lights will do just the trick. They are fairly small and inconspicuous, making them easy to incorporate into any minimalist kitchen or home bar. The next time you're hosting and you want to transform the space into a party zone, all you'll have to do is turn off your primary lights and let your puck lights work their magic.