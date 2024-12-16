17 Home Bar Ideas That Serve Some Major Style Vibes (as Well as Classy Cocktails, of Course)

For many, the thought of being able to incorporate stylish home bar ideas into their living spaces may seem like more of a pipeline dream than any kind of reality. And yes, such schemes can absolutely feel unattainable — think custom millwork conspicuously concealing hidden cabinets, or sprawling set-ups that can seat you and a few friends — but they don't have to be. They can be as simple as bar trolleys, carts, and consoles, styled carefully to curate little 'moments'.

And they can work in any number of rooms, too, whether there's an empty spot on the counter in your kitchen, a bare corner of your living room, or even an awkward alcove or niche in your hallway or dining space — it's just about knowing how to set up a home bar that counts.

Below, we've asked designer Jonathan Adler (who has strong feelings about home bar ideas) for his advice, along with a number of other interior designers who have incorporated this dreamy design feature into their various projects. Here's what they had to say on the best home bar ideas.

Jonathan Adler's best home bar ideas

Designer Jonathan Adler is a big advocate for home bar ideas. "There aren't any rules when it comes to decorating — except this one: get a bar cart," he told Livingetc. "A bar cart says you're louche, and you know how to entertain. No room for a bar cart? Move. Can't move? Try a tray. When your spirits and accouterments are corralled, it looks intentional."

He also believes home bar ideas are more than just a piece of hedonistic design, but a convenience, too. "As for the bar cabinet, it’s a more stately decorating move. We have a bar in our living room so we don’t have to run back and forth to the kitchen to freshen up our guests’ drinks," Jonathan says. "Its scale also works to bring another dimension of height to the furniture in the room."

So, now you're convinced you need one, here are some stylish home bar ideas to inspire you.

17 Stylish Home Bar Ideas

1. Divide a room with a built-in home bar

(Image credit: Stephen Kent Johnson. Design: Lee Broom)

"You can't call it entertaining unless you're prepared to create an atmosphere," says renowned British product designer Lee Broom. And to do that, Lee sourced an original 1970s room divider from the late, great American interiors designer Steve Chase’s own home in Laguna Beach, California, which he converted into a cocktail bar. Due to its size, it had to be craned up to the rooftop of Lee's New York City apartment block. "It was quite a moment to see this bar swinging in the sky," he says.

"The 1970s was a time for entertaining at home," Lee adds, recommending hunting around vintage stores that specialize in mid-century and 1970s furniture, as freestanding bars are still in plentiful supply. "I’d also suggest modernizing the bar by adding a freezer or a fridge component so that you can make it a real workable item as well as a beautiful addition to your home," he says.

2. Use colors inspired by nature

(Image credit: Jared Kuzia. Design: Vani Sayeed Studios)

If enjoying a cocktail in the garden isn't a possibility, there are still ways to draw the tranquility of nature inside. Award-winning interior designer Vani Sayeed, principal of the Massachusetts-based Vani Sayeed Studios, wanted to come up with a home bar idea that had "a certain wow-factor", she explains, and found her inspiration through her client's window, and out to the grounds of their 1926 Tudor-style home.

"We wanted to bring the outside indoors — the winters in the greater Boston area are harsh and long, so we wanted to create that sense of a lush garden that could be enjoyed all year long," she says.

The key to the seamless design of this home bar was to panel the refrigerator drawers (the lower drawer is programmed to chill beer, the top for wine), she says. In addition, the cabinets have been finished in a high-gloss paint (using Benjamin Moore's Largo Teal) so that light is reflected and the space appears larger. The rest of the room (including the ceiling) is wrapped in “Aravali” wallpaper by Osborne & Little, ("a lovely mountain scene which speaks to the hilltop location," adds Vani), creating a jewel box-like effect.

3. Bring in a trolley in small living rooms

(Image credit: Thomas Guy Interiors)

Even if you have a small apartment living room, and there isn't space for a separate bar unit to fit into the small square footage, you can still keep them out on display with bar carts that can be wheeled in and out.

This is also a great idea as it prevents the bottles from gathering dust and the cart, being a multipurpose unit, can be utilized for other jobs around the house. For instance, it can be used as extra counter space in the kitchen.

"A new or vintage bar cart creates an appealing addition to a living or dining room," says Lance Thomas, principal designer at Thomas Guy Interiors. "Bar carts can hold most of the bottles and stemware you need in a compact space — and will require little investment."

4. Tuck a small home bar into a wall niche

(Image credit: Pablo Enriquez. Design: Gianpiero Gaglione)

If you’re after something a little more discreet, consider locating your bar in an existing cubbyhole, niche or walk-in within your living space. This small home bar idea by Gianpiero Gaglione takes an unused alcove at the top of a staircase, filling it with floating shelving for glassware and a mirrored backsplash. But the finishing touch is the beautiful bulb that lights the space, and makes it feel special.

It demonstrates the importance of lighting your home bar ideas. A drinks cabinet could be lit from inside, or with low-dimmed LED lighting to set the mood. If you don't have a cabinet, "A small table lamp will help bring a club-like feel, or simply light a candle to bring it to life," says Clara Ewart, head of design at interior design studio, Kitesgrove. This is where portable table lamps work particularly well, as they tend to be softer lighting, and don't require a power outlet.

5. Set the scene with your choice of wall art

(Image credit: Future)

Look to wall art trends to set the tone and use your favorite framed pieces as a powerful design device to introduce character and set the tone for your home bar ideas. From your favorite framed pieces hanging above a console table to clever wallpaper ideas, a feature piece to draw the eye will help your home bar setup feel distinguishable from the rest of the room.

"We like to add a bold pop of color or a specialty wall treatment, whether that's paneling or wallpaper, and layer that with artwork or a tapestry to make it feel like it's part of the living space," says Ginger Curtis, founder and CEO of Urbanology Designs.

6. Go simple with an elegant tray or bar cart

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

If you're lacking surface space in your kitchen or living room, you can even set up a home bar by simply using a beautiful tray or freestanding cart. That way, you can easily tidy it away while you're not entertaining.

Go for a silver platter that will bring the Hollywood Regency style glamor to your space, or something as simple as this tray console table. Accessorize with a selection of your favorite bottles, glasses, and accessories. "This can be easily incorporated into an existing joinery unit, decorating bookcases or simply placed on top of a kitchen worktop," adds Clara.

7. Hide your home bar behind doors

(Image credit: Jennifer Hughes. Design: Devin Kimmel)

Sometimes, having one’s extensive liquor collection out on display is not always welcome or appropriate — maybe you’re hosting a kids’ party. Being able to close the doors on your home bar will give much more flexibility in how you use your space, and even where you put it. You could even put a bar in a living room, for example.

Whether you go for a Dutch door, bifold doors, sliding doors, roller shutters, or even an elegant velvet curtain, there are plenty of options for concealing it. In this house overlooking the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland, award-winning architect Devin Kimmel housed the bar in the main living area.

"The neutral palette was selected so that when closed, the bar area wouldn't compete visually with the stone fireplace surround that is adjacent to it," he explains. Key to getting the look right is that when the bar is fully open, the doors need to be out of sight, "To give it a built-in look, rather than just a cabinet with the doors open," he adds, further noting that glass shelves allow light to filter through to display the spirits, as well as "keeping the back wall dark to allow the bottles to shine."

8. Make your bar a millwork masterpiece

(Image credit: MKCA. Photo by Max Burkhalter)

But there are other ways to conceal your home bar ideas, too. "Millwork volumes open to reveal a hidden liquor cabinet in this living room; an integrated display for a collection of glass artworks by Yoichi Ohira," explains Michael K Chen, founder and principal of MKCA. "All can be opened and closed with ease, catering to a range of scenarios."

9. Tap into the trending '70s cabin aesthetic

(Image credit: Alise O’Brien. Design: ADJ Interiors)

Retro style 1970s cabin decor has been slowly taking over interiors lately, and your home bar ideas are a great place to channel this aesthetic (what is it about the '70s that screams home bar?)

Using reclaimed walnut from a local farm, mid-century furniture, a hammered copper sink and a Philip Jeffries grasscloth wallcovering, the Missouri-based interior design firm ADJ Interiors has created a "cozy and relaxing getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city," says its designer Meagan Cooperman. "We selected raw elements local to the area, as well as an earth-toned palette that resembled the land it is built on."

There’s also a distinctly masculine energy to the bar — its liquor ledges having been custom-made by a local metal worker from riveted stainless steel gunmetal, while the dark concrete countertop features a raw, rugged edge, and the cabinetry features galvanized tin inserts.

"The owner of the cabin wanted this to be the ultimate place for himself and his friends to relax after a day of hunting or fishing," says Meagan. "The aesthetics were always meant to be masculine and rich."

Softer elements, such as leather seating and a woven tray, as well as an assortment of bourbons, add to the look and are intended to "draw the guests in so that they feel comfortable enough to make themselves a cocktail," she adds.

10. Blend your bar seamlessly into your kitchen

(Image credit: Meghan Beierle-O’Brien. Design: Kitchen Design Group)

When space is tight, what you don’t want to do is draw the eye to something that stands out, which will only make it seem smaller. In this corner of a modern kitchen in Los Angeles, the interior designer Caren Rideau, author and founder of Kitchen Design Group, integrated the “sommelier” bar into the kitchen design, using bespoke paint and matching cabinetry to unite the space.

"This bar was an important feature for the owners because they do a lot of entertaining and have a wine group," Caren explains. "They wanted the bar — which features a wine fridge and plenty of storage for glasses and decanters — to be accessible from the kitchen and to be close to the dining area."

She added a rolling ladder so that they could take full advantage of the floor-to-ceiling storage; it also adds a lovely design detail.

11. Take inspiration from the Art Deco period

(Image credit: Simon Upton. Design: Hubert Zandberg)

"The Savoy Cocktail Book, The Great Gatsby, The Belle Epoque… Art Deco shouts ‘cocktail hour’," says the South African interior designer Hubert Zandberg. Not only does the era conjure the perfect bar atmosphere — think elegance, sophistication, prosperity, and the good times of the Roaring Twenties — it also lends itself to being contemporized, says Hubert.

"The strictness of it, the monochrome tones, and the clear, confident architectural lines all create a very nice, solid framework on which you can hang decoration and mix others — for example, modernism, cubism, even brutalism," he adds.

What better theme, then, for the fashion creative Deborah Brett’s glamorous wet bar in her west London townhouse? Here Hubert designed patterned rosewood paneling, hung a beautiful repro Art Deco light, and wallpapered the ceiling with a geometric monochrome print. Symmetry and simplicity keep it classy, but, he adds, "I love a bit of kitsch in the bar too."

Although Deco is starting to become antique, it’s still affordable, he notes: "It was the start of mass production — there were whole cinemas and department stores, each using 200 of those lights — Art Deco is the pop art of design."

12. Add sparkle with mirrors

(Image credit: Ellie Pinney Photography. Design: Mark Pinney Associates)

Mirrors and bars go together like the best alcoholic double acts. "Mirrors are traditionally used in bars to increase the sense of space and make the area appear more generous (more bottles!)," says the British architect Mark Pinney of Mark Pinney Associates, who designed this wet bar in a loft-style apartment in Soho, London. "And as a backdrop it allows the crystal and glass bottles to sparkle as the light bounces around. It is simultaneously welcoming and sophisticated."

Mark set this mirrored bar into a niche off the dining room. "Reminiscent of a hotel bar, it is lined with polished, mirrored stainless steel to the frame and plinth, while a Sub Zero fridge and Ice Maker have been fitted behind cabinetry of mirrored glass," he adds. A honed Nero St Laurent marble countertop and brushed nickel fixtures add sophistication.

13. Set up a bar next to the living room

(Image credit: Annie Meisel)

Placing a home bar in a room adjacent to the living room is a luxury only those with larger spaces can afford. If that's your property, you can use the adjacent room as one full of opportunities. Set up a special bar here, and bring in sleek chairs or stools.

"The client had described liking the idea of a dark lounge to drink whisky while entertaining guests," say Hollis LaPlante and Jordyn Grohl, founders of Hollis Jordyn Design. "We love the dark, cozy space with a somber feel. It's almost like a hunting lodge meets 60s mid-century. Fusing two genres can make a space very eclectic and interesting."

14. Make a colorful statement with your home bar

(Image credit: Stephen Karlisch. Design: Chad Dorsey)

An open, floor-to-ceiling wet bar can look architectural, and transform the entire look of your home. Color drench the entire space in vibrant hues to make a statement. Choose cherry, mahogany, or oak, and add different stains to lift their look. If painting isn't on the cards, then give the bar a rich look with ebony or dark walnut.

"This home is about 11,000 sq ft, built in the late ’90s in a private gated community in Preston Hollow in Dallas," says Chad Dorsey, founder of Chad Dorsey Design. "I renovated the house for a former client who sold the house to my current clients. The house was designed as a Hampton-inspired interior with wood walls throughout and bleached French white-out floors. My current client and I have added color over the last few years."

"The current client called me during the pandemic and said they wanted to use the craft room which had a kitchenette as well as a playroom into something more functional the family could use while they are home all the time. Also, they wanted to have more color. We decided this space would work great for their entertainment," says Chad.

15. Set up a butler's pantry in a corner

(Image credit: Holly A. Kopman Interior Design. Photo by Brad Knipstein)

A corner bar in a cozy living room is a great option for wine connoisseurs, to enjoy new Merlots, champagnes, and long conversations. Choose an ornate, carved unit in wood to give the home a more vintage vibe, and to make the bar area stand out.

"This handsome bar, which was incorporated into the living room, was designed for a client who loved to make craft cocktails at home for family and friends," says interior designer, Holly A Kopman, founder of Holly A. Kopman Interior Design. "He requested a wet bar, with an ice maker and a beverage refrigerator. I took inspiration from the old Gentleman’s bars. Shopping for vintage barware was the most fun part of this job!"

16. Add a bar console in the living room passageway

(Image credit: Arteriors)

In tiny homes, consider adding a bar console to a living room corner or the passageway. In doing so, ensure that the unit blends well with the living room's overall design, as this one pictured above does.

In terms of consoles, nothing says vintage like a lovely patina of grey, weathered wood. A polished, shiny leather console too can add style and class to the interior. Choose one with wheels in case you want to change the position of the unit or make it more accessible to guests as they're seated on the sofa.

17. Hide the bar in plain sight

(Image credit: U+A. Photo by Eran Turgenman)

There are plenty of good reasons to make the home bar the central feature of your living room, but sometimes, you don't want your bar to be a focus when not in use.

A great living room furniture idea is a wall-to-wall unit that is multifunctional, and that blends into the design scheme of the room. It can be used to hold coffee table books, and curios, while the shelves with fluted glass can hide liquor bottles. This is especially helpful to homeowners who do not want to overtly display their spirits. Or, those who have children and pets at home and want to keep the bottles safe and hidden away.

In this monochrome living room, this all-white unit also contains crockery and kitchen accessories, as well as spirits and glassware.

FAQs

What is the difference between a wet bar and a dry bar?

A wet bar describes a home bar set up that has been plumbed in and has a sink with running water, and often a small bar fridge. It's there as more of a permanent fixture in a space.

In comparison, a dry bar does not have plumbing, is often smaller (and could simply be a shelf, cart, or console), and tends to be located closer to, if not in, a kitchen, for easy access to a sink and fridge.

What should I include in a wet bar?

When it comes to wet bar ideas, London-based South African designer Hubert Zandberg says "You need a basin, tap, wine fridge, and ice maker. It's got to be practical." In terms of its design, he recommends opting for integrated appliances, "So you can add your own frontage and they don’t actually look like appliances."

He says for wet bars it's important to stick to four key elements: the front of the cupboards, the countertop, the shelves, and the wall behind them. "If it's more than that, then it becomes a mess," he says. Home bars require a certain simplicity, he adds, "in order to allow you to add all the fun stuff — the shakers, the bottles, the glasses."

How do I style my home bar?

A great feature to include while designing a modern living room is a home bar. It will not only increase the functionality and use of the living room but also take it a notch up in style.

Consider a whitewashed antique brick wall behind the bar nook to add a rich architectural touch to the space, and to highlight the bar. Even colorful splashback tiles in a bold pattern can enliven up the space.

Add eye-catching brass shelf brackets that look like jewelry to accentuate this space. Clear glass shelves look sophisticated and are timeless. If you're planning on building a bar unit, reclaimed wood continues its streak as a popular material to add a rustic touch to the living room.

And then there is lighting — the moodier the better when it comes to home bars. If the living room is big enough, add special pendant lights above the bar to bring this section into focus. For a more moody ambiance, choose spotlights or dimmed floor lamps, combined with under-counter lighting.

"A home bar is a great space to add a bit of personality," say Hollis and Jordyn. "We are a huge fan of natural stone and so were the clients. We decided to mimic the copper and brass tones in the stone with the plumbing. We added mesh to display the glassware and alcohol. To add a bit of lightness to the space we added an antique mirror backsplash which reflects the exterior light coming from the sliding door to the backyard. Glassware and vintage bottles along with a vintage brass tray are displayed on the counter with a few personal items from the client."