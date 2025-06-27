How to Host a Dinner Party — 10 Tips to Design an Evening of Glamour and Style

Why bother renting out a party hall or booking up an (awkwardly) long table at a restaurant when you can throw a perfectly fine, and dare I say, much more personal, dinner party in the comfort of your own home?

After all, if you're decorating your home under the tasteful eye of Livingetc, then your home is likely dressed to the nines, up to date with the latest entertaining trends, and ready to host the most beautiful soirées. But where to begin! There's much to do and plan, but I've interviewed a couple of professional planners to break down everything you need to do beforehand.

So get your notepads ready and scribble everything that applies to your checklist now.

1. Start With the Story, Not the Silverware

Settle on the story your table is meant to tell before you skip to setting. (Image credit: Leah Pieper. Design_ Kate + Co)

Kate Turner, founder of Kate + Company, tells me that in all her years of professional hosting, she has found that no dinner party is complete without a plan. And to lay the foundation for your plan, you must pick a story.

"Long before I set the table, I always ask: what’s the feeling I want people to walk into?" she says. "Maybe it’s 'fisherman core meets Italian summer' with breezy linens and chilled limoncello, or 'après-ski in August' with fondue and faux fur throws.

"That creative thread guides every choice from the menu to the music, flowers, and lighting, so the night feels cohesive without being cookie-cutter. It’s not about matching everything, it’s about creating a feeling that guests carry with them, both in the moment and in the memory."

Whether you're hosting a garden party or an intimate dinner, this starter step remains the same.

Kate Turner Social Links Navigation Founder of Kate + Company Kate Turner is the founder and creative director of Kate + Company. Her panache for perfection and commitment to authenticity drove her to co-found 23 City Blocks Hospitality Group in 2013. As the first in the Saint Louis market to bring restaurant-style cuisine to private events, Kate’s strategic vision led this renowned hospitality group to challenge the boundaries of luxury in the emerging Midwest market. In 2022 she sold the business to Butler’s Pantry to focus solely on the creative direction of Kate + Company.

2. Layer like a Stylist

Decorating layer by layer lends dimension. (Image credit: Abby & Lauren. Design: Beth Helmstetter)

When learning how to set a table for a dinner party, Kate tells me that a well-set table should feel like a great outfit. Collected, unexpected, and a little bit personal. She mentions that she loves mixing high and low for a tabled vignette that has dimension.

"Think vintage embroidered linens with clean-lined ceramics, or pairing modern matte flatware with colorful glassware that has a story to tell. It’s the interplay of texture, tone, color, and time that makes a table sing," she notes.

"After all, the goal isn’t perfection, it’s curating a story that’s as visually captivating as it is deeply enjoyable to experience."

3. Let Florals Feel Foraged

Go floral with blooms that feel freshly picked and let your guests take a vase home, too. (Image credit: CasaLatina)

Manicured lawns are out and naturalistic planting is in. Cohesive dining spaces are of the past, and mismatched dining chairs are of the present. Similarly, professional planner Beth Helmstetter tells me that perfectly arranged florals are being replaced by foraged blooms.

"I love for decorating with flowers that look like they came from the garden or surrounding landscape, just that morning (even if they didn’t). I gravitate toward arrangements that feel abundant but relaxed," she says.

"And florals aren’t the only elements you can forage. In beachside settings, I sometimes skip flowers altogether in favor of coral, sea grasses, and shell textures for something that feels freshly gathered. Or if I’m working in a rustic garden, fresh herbs and produce can be the perfect elements for a centerpiece."

Beth Helmstetter Social Links Navigation Professional Planner Beth Helmstetter is the founder and creative director of her namesake hosting company. Alongside her team, their goal in every element they design is to create moments of connection. Connection over a new experience. Connection through celebration or connection simply because the moment, detail, or space allows you to be fully present. Because they believe that when one is allowed to be fully present, the best memories are made.

4. Be Intentional with Lighting

Soft, mood lighting is the ultimate vibe setter. (Image credit: CasaLatina)

It might just be my newfound love for lighting, which I like to call one of many renditions of the Livingetc effect. But every time I host at my apartment, I always take a moment to perfect the lighting blueprint.

I find that a well-crafted lighting scheme can set the mood and transition from task to ambient as the night ages from lively to calm, and Beth agrees.

"Lighting transforms everything," she notes. "Whether it’s taper candles in interesting vessels or hundreds of café lights strung overhead, the glow should feel soft, warm, and flattering. Think golden hour, even after dark. Remember that light can completely transform how a space feels and how people feel within it."

At this moment, I'm especially loving the restaurant lighting trend to transport your guests to a space that feels too vibey to be a humble abode.

5. Don't Overthink the Menu, and Serve in Courses

Keep your menu simple and seasonal. (Image credit: Late Afternoon)

"Stylish and delicious, doesn’t have to mean complex," says Beth. "I often anchor the menu with one beautiful main course like grilled whole fish, handmade pasta, and fresh but simple grilled vegetables, and then build around it with simple yet flavorful accompaniments."

And she tells me that she nearly always finishes the dinner course with something a little nostalgic. "Think elevated banana splits with fanciful ingredients, strawberry shortcake with the best local berries you can find, or homemade butterscotch pudding," she says.

"Experiment with something playful and familiar, but beautifully presented. It’s always unexpected and adored by guests." And on that note, one of my favorite elements of hosting a dinner party is the dinnerware.

A fun touch of splatterware, a 1920s dinner party serving set, or even an elevated bedrot vibe for a more informal dinner gathering can take the simplest of dishes and elevate them beyond your culinary dreams.

6. Think Beyond the Centerpiece

Design a centerpiece that caters to the entirety of your table. (Image credit: CasaLatina)

If you ask me, beautifully designed table centerpieces can anchor a room and inject some life into a dinner party. And Beth tells me that while a singular vase of seasonal blooms is undoubtedly pretty, it can come across a little basic.

"Rather than a single arrangement, I love scattering layered vignettes down the length of the table," she says. "Imagine small vessels of florals, bowls of fruit, even low stacks of books or textiles that tie into the evening’s inspiration."

I'm especially loving the trend of trailing fruits and mossy meadow designs for spring table centerpieces. And if you're looking for further inspiration, our guide to table setting trends will score you some serious hosting points.

7. Have One Showstopper

No dinner party is complete with a true showstopper. (Image credit: Late Afternoon)

According to Kate, a memorable dinner party doesn’t need a dozen grand gestures. In her experience, she finds that even just one thoughtful detail that makes guests pause and smile is a job well done.

"It could be a table arrangement woven with seasonal produce and flowers from your garden, a hand-painted menu tucked beneath the napkin, or a place setting that nods to the setting, like a jar of honey from a nearby hive or ceramic oyster plates by the sea," she notes.

"Believe it or not, one ‘wow’ moment is all it takes to make the evening linger in everyone’s memory."

You can also consider a personalized tablecloth in place of namecards, a couple of caviar serving dishes, and aesthete drinks as seen in our Zeitgeist Edit.

8. Curate a Playlist to Fit the Mood

A well-crafted score to the evening will elevate the ambiance. (Image credit: CasaLatina)

When you're dining at a restaurant, you might not notice it immediately, but there's one sensory element that gently pulls you away from the street outside and into an ambiance that feels authentic to the space.

The trick to it? Music. And when you're hosting a dinner party at home, this is one element you don't want to skip out on. No more queuing a last-minute playlist or popping your library on shuffle.

"Whether designing a Mexican-inspired dinner in my own backyard or a luncheon in the vineyards of Tuscany, I always suggest creating a playlist that complements the energy you hope to inspire," says Beth.

And while this might seem like a small detail that doesn't deserve prep time of its own, trust me, it will set the tone for the evening and let your guests know you've left no detail untuned.

Be it a record bar vinyl display or some stylish speakers, give your music accessories some thought, too.

9. Leave Room for Serendipity and Nostalgia

Not everything needs to be nailed down in a plan. (Image credit: Ashley Guice Creative. Design: Roberts Studio Design)

"Of course, I love a plan," says Kate. "But the magic almost always happens in the unplanned moments.

"The spontaneous toast, the impromptu kitchen dance party, the last-minute plus-one who becomes the life of the night. So don’t cling too tightly. A beautiful dinner party has structure, sure. But it also has soul."

If you tend to be a tad type A, like me, this might seem like an anxious detail to leave up to fate. But I must admit, Kate's advice on leaving space for serendipity will allow you to sit back for a moment and actually enjoy the impeccable dinner party you've (otherwise) planned to a tee.

10. Don't End With Dessert

Leave room for entertaining beyond the final sweet treat. (Image credit: CasaLatina)

I know what you're thinking. Where does it end then? Well, Kate tells me that the best dinners don’t end with dessert. Instead, she points out that they melt into something softer, slower, and more memorable.

"I love creating gentle invitations to stay: a tray of nightcaps passed around like party favors, a deck of cards laid out just so, or a vintage record humming in the background. If we’re outside, I’ll light the fire pit and drape a few blankets over the chairs for cozying up," she says.

"Inside, I might dim the lights and guide everyone to a more relaxed corner of the house, where the conversation can keep unfolding over one last pour."

Hosting Favorites

FAQs

How Do You Seat People at a Dinner Party?

Kate tells me that eating is a little like casting. "Get it right, and the whole evening sparkles. I treat the dinner table like a well-curated ensemble. Who’s the natural storyteller? Who brings out the best in others?" she says.

"I’ll often pair a talker with a thinker, or someone witty with someone wonderfully curious. I tend to separate couples, unless they’re still in that early-glow phase or just too adorable to split. The goal is to create conversation chemistry that feels effortless but was, of course, expertly designed."



That's every planned detail taken care of. And if you live for spontaneity and beauty in imperfection, then here's a heartwarming wabi-sabi ritual that's especially perfect if you're celebrating a new home.