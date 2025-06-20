This Couple Performed a 'Wabi-Sabi' Ritual When They Moved Into Their New Home — By Purposefully Denting Their Ceiling

A new home is meant to be celebrated. And typically, you'd host a housewarming party, cleanse the home, or savor a special meal to mark the occasion. But this couple has a slightly damaging ritual that's actually totally wholesome.

Mazin Orfali and Iveta Goda Degulytė commemorated a fresh chapter of life in their new home by popping champagne. But they didn't carefully (and slightly anxiously) attempt to pop it in the far corner of the room, void of breakables, or gently release it by hand. Instead, they took the wabi-sabi route and aimed right for their kitchen ceiling.

If you're slightly puzzled as to why, you're not alone. But as you'll soon find out, the meaning behind this simple yet marking ritual runs deep.

A Wabi-Sabi Ritual for a Beautiful Housewarming

No-frills natural walls calm a space and look effortlessly charming. (Image credit: Iveta Goda Degulytė)

First, there are a couple of things you need to know about Mazin Orfali and Iveta Goda Degulytė to truly understand their home philosophy. Mazin, an architect with a focus on the field of neuroarchitecture, and Iveta, a sound healer, are a couple who have deeply embraced wellness in every form. So it comes as no surprise that they've taken inspiration from the Japanese design principle of wabi-sabi to make their new home extra special.

Embarking on an adventure of home renovation in their new abode, the couple broke in a bottle of champagne and let the cork mark the ceiling at first pop. Why? "We wanted to leave a mark, literally, as a way of setting the tone for how we live in this space, our forever home," says Iveta. "Something fun, imperfect, and a bit rebellious against the idea that homes need to stay pristine. It was a wabi-sabi moment, and we leaned into it."

She goes on to explain that while some might see it as a tiny blemish, to them, it represents a lot of what they want their home to be. "We wanted it to be a space that makes us feel good, and change over time as we create memories in it," she says. "This home is also the first example of Neurohome, Mazin's new venture focused on creating spaces that actually support mental and physical health.

"All the rooms in our home, except for tiled areas like bathrooms, feature sustainable finishes like a natural lime plaster, and the idea is that scrapes, scuffs, and patinas are all welcome. They remind us of moments we’d otherwise forget. Like when people mark their kids’ heights on doorframes — those things matter."

Mazin Orfali and Iveta Goda Degulytė Social Links Navigation Architect and Sound Healer Mazin and Iveta are a couple passionate about wellbeing, currently renovating their first home together based on principles of neuroarchitecture. Mazin’s new venture, Neurohome, is focused on creating spaces that support mental and physical health, while Iveta runs their TikTok channel, sharing the day-to-day of house renovation.

If you ask me, rain chains are a romantic addition to any home. (Image credit: Iveta Goda Degulytė)

"We believe that homes should collect memories; that’s what makes it a home," Iveta tells me. "Over the years, things will wear, fade, and settle, and we’re okay with that. We want it to feel alive and to be an extension of ourselves."

And their embrace of the wabi-sabi way of life doesn't end there. "We have a few places where we’ve let wabi-sabi quietly weave itself into the space. We made a pair of copper rain chains and scuppers instead of standard downpipes. They guide rainwater from the roof to the ground in a poetic and playful way. Most importantly, the copper’s patination, from shiny to green, is a marvel in itself. We love that it’s never the same twice," she notes.

"We also reused an old window opening between the basement and the kitchen extension and filled it with amber glass blocks. Instead of concealing it, we turned it into a feature. At certain times of year, the sun hits them just right and throws this beautiful, warm, golden light into the basement. As the sun arcs into sunset, the light shifts in brightness and texture on the lime plastered walls thanks to the glass’s uneven surface. It’s one of those subtle things you might not notice at first, but once you do, it stays with you."

Even their kitchen worktop is being crafted to grow old with the home. "Currently in production, it's being made from real marble. We know it’ll stain and scratch, and that’s kind of the point. We want to look back in five years and see subtle signs of life in it. A wine spill from a celebration, a turmeric stain from a memorable lunch — it’s all welcome," she says.



"And as a general note, we’ve tried to avoid anything synthetic or sealed. We want the materials of our home to breathe, age, and carry memory."

Pop Your Champagne and Sip in Style

There's something so beautiful about the wabi-sabi way of life. And there's no doubt about it. I will be taking inspiration from Mazin and Iveta for my own future home someday. But until then, if you're keen to refresh your interior design, I recommend bringing in some elegant Japanese-style decor to elevate your living space in timeless style.