The Most Controversial Trend Right Now? Glass Blocks — What You Need to Know If You Actually Want to Use Them

It’s official: glass blocks are back in Vogue. This 1980s design classic has found its way back onto our design radar, and in turn, back into our hearts. The 80s might just be one of the most controversial eras for trends. Fluoro windbreakers, velvet scrunchies, and foot-high hair were all acceptable in the 80s. The hangover from these luminous years birthed an era of general 80s snobbery, and almost as soon as it was over, the 80s practically became synonymous with tackiness, and a lack of taste.

But if there’s one trend to put an end to our 80s aversion, it's the glass block interior design trend. Our favorite interior designers and architects seem to be similarly enraptured by the material, and who are we to disagree with? While this design is most commonly associated with the architecture of the 1980s, these types of glass blocks have a far richer design history than you may have expected. The material actually originated an entire century before it reached the apex of its fame. We have Swiss architect Gustave Falconnier to thank for their creation. The original models, invented in 1886, were hollow, blown glass bricks. They were used in the designs of some of the era's most famed architects, such as Le Corbusier, and Auguste Perret.

Perhaps the most iconic use of these glass blocks didn’t occur until 1928, when Pierre Chareau built the beloved Maison de Verre, or, the house of glass. Positioned in Paris’s seventh arrondissement, the structure's façade is constructed almost entirely of these glass bricks, allowing for a design that was striking in both its ingenuity and its beauty. The semi-transparent material introduces an ephemeral quality, appearing different at each hour of the day, showing both a reflection and a refraction of the natural light that pours onto the home. By daytime, the sun's glow bounces off the glass bricks, casting the house in an ethereal luminosity but, as the sun sets, the house transforms into a glowing lantern, lit from within.

The house perfectly embodies the materials' appeal, showcasing the fantastical qualities of glass blocks at their full potential. While a complete glass-block façade may not be quite within our design reality, contemporary designers have found plenty of equally striking and innovative ways to bring some of that magical luminosity into our homes.

What Is the Difference Between Glass Blocks and Glass Bricks?

Glass blocks, also referred to as glass bricks, are a semi-transparent building material made out of, you guessed it, glass. Although these terms are often used interchangeably, they actually have quite distinct differences.

The main difference between these two titles is that glass blocks are typically hollow, taking after Gustave's original design, whereas glass bricks are solid. However, unlike the original, glass blocks are no longer made of blown glass, and are instead formed by fusing two half molds together to create a four dimensional block, with a hollow centre.

This pocket of air within makes glass blocks strong insulators, and are significantly lighter than their solid brick counterparts. So not only are they incredibly stylish, but they may even make your house feel warmer.

What Are the Different Types of Glass Blocks?

As you may have surmised from their varying appearance across different projects, there are multiple types of glass blocks, each with their own distinct characteristics. "Glass blocks come in a variety of designs, textures, and opacities," explains Romain Freychet, artistic director and co-founder of Trone, "There are clear, frosted, and tinted blocks, each offering different levels of transparency and privacy. Some blocks have textured surfaces that distort light to create dynamic patterns, while others are smooth for a more refined look."

The style of block you chose can dictate the final look of your project, so it's important to consider what it is that you're looking for in your material. "There are quite a few different types," says furniture designer, Sophie Colle, "one of the most popular is a 'Nubio', those are the ones I normally gravitate towards, and they replicate and remind me of moving water."

Nubio blocks are favored for their sense of movement; they look as if a wave has frozen within the block. They also allow a significant amount of light in, while still ensuring privacy, as their pattern distorts any visibility.

In her own home, Sophie opted for this style of block, having enjoyed the soft, diffused light they create, making them ideal for an interior window between rooms. "However," she continues, "right now I'm working with a client on a coffee table that features "Alpha" blocks (those are the ones that have a circle in the middle)."

Alpha blocks allow for the maximum amount of light transmission and slightly less privacy, making them perfect for smaller projects. In addition to different textures, glass blocks can come in different colors and sizes.

As interior design expert and consultant, Emma Apple Chozwick says, "There are obviously the classic square, clear blocks, but then you can get into interesting colors which will reflect lights to feel more kaleidoscopic. Some square blocks also have textures like a circle or rough lines. I've seen glass blocks that are different shapes too."

Sophie Colle Designer Since launching her eponymous design label back in 2020, Sophie Colle has established her position as one of the most significant up-and-coming furniture designers in New York City. Her style is playful, colorful and camp, finding inspiration in everything from cartoons to iconic Italian designs. She is particularly devoted to the designs of the 1980s, as reflected by the glass block wall in her apartment.

How to Choose Which Glass Block to Use

"The choice depends on the desired aesthetic, functionality, and lighting effect," explains Romain. As the previous explanation demonstrated, the glass block you select will have a major impact on the final project. The most important aspect to consider is what you hope to achieve regarding lighting, as the block's texture— or lack thereof — will dictate the amount of light that can pass through it.

"For projects that emphasize natural light and openness, clear or lightly textured blocks work best. When privacy is a priority, frosted or highly textured blocks are ideal," says Romain.

For more playful projects, tinted glass blocks can create a diffused wash of color in your space. A fun play on the color drenching trend. "Color plays a key role as well—neutral tones create a timeless feel, while bold tints add a striking visual statement," Romain continues, "We also consider how the blocks interact with other materials in the space, such as ceramic, metal, or stone, to ensure a harmonious and sophisticated design."

In addition to considering the materials in the surrounding space, it can be beneficial to think about the architectural features of your home and how the glass blocks will interact with these features. "A classic block can make the design choice feel more original to the space if that's what you're going for since that's what was most widely used throughout eras," says Emma.

"There's also the opportunity to play around with color which can breathe new life or perspective into a space," she continues, "more than the effect, there are a number of ways I've seen glass blocks laid out in new and unexpected ways — from seats, to floors, and of course walls (both exterior and interior)."

Why Designers Love This Material

While some may still have mixed feelings towards the resurgence of this trend, it seems that designers were unitedly eager to welcome it back with open arms. But what is it these designers love so much about this interior design trend?

In part, designers love these types of glass blocks due to the undeniable playful quality they lend to a space. As Angus Buchanan, from Buchanan Studios says, "It’s almost like designing with Lego, there are different shapes, different colors and they simply stack and lock together to create windows, walls or even entire buildings."

They appeal to our childlike sense of wonder, and desire for play. Especially true for the colored blocks, which, when put together, almost look like a wall of candies.

"They are a fantastic building material with thermal and acoustic qualities, but the varied glass brick colors and designs are why we keep coming back to them," they continue, "we have created entire colored facades for high impact in restaurants and we have also used the simple reeded clear bricks for a more subtle design in residential projects. We are huge fans and will continue to champion the humble glass brick!”

While the design appeals to our childlike sensibilities through its playful look, there is also an element of nostalgia in the trend, bringing back childhood memories. "One of my earliest memories of glass blocks was at my dad's science lab, NIST," says Sophie. "There was an outdoor walkway on the way to his building that had colorful blocks, reminiscent of the periodic table. I remember admiring the composition every time I visited him as a young kid."

She continues, "Nostalgia is very big for me in my own work and glass blocks have added a great amount of charm and character to my otherwise pretty streamlined 1930's loft. I really wanted to infuse that 70s/80s spirit that you would see in Soho lofts."

As such a design staple of those eras, glass blocks have the ability to spark memories, and create a true homage to the style of the 80s.

As Sophie says, "Some of my favorite movies — like St. Elmo's Fire, have insane use of glass blocks in their set design. Miami Vice featured them a lot too. 80's and 90's movies are great inspiration for glass blocks usage."

For Emma, glass blocks carry a different kind of nostalgia. "I lived in Miami for seven years and was lucky to live among original glass blocks in my last Art Deco apartment built in the 1920s," she says. "I love when aesthetics meet function half way — not only are glass blocks appealing from a design perspective, but they're also great for providing privacy that can still reflect light in interesting ways."

Emma Apple Chozick Design consultant, curator and writer Dubbed 'the design darling of the internet,' Emma has garnered a loyal following for her informative explainers and keen eye for spotting an emerging trend. Her passion for interiors started at a young age, when her parents would take her along to furniture showrooms, and get her involved in choosing the decor for their midcentury home. Now, she's turned this long-time love into a career.

How to Style Glass Blocks

Looking to style these different types of glass blocks? Well, where there's a will, there's a way. "Glass blocks are incredibly versatile, fitting into both contemporary and retro-inspired designs," says Romain. "They are often associated with Brutalist and Art Deco aesthetics, but they also complement minimalist, industrial, and even organic modern styles."

This versatility means that glass blocks can be used across a whole variety of projects, and can create a completely different effect in each one. "When paired with bold colors or sculptural forms, they bring a playful, avant-garde touch," says Romain. "In our projects at Trone, we use them to create immersive, monolithic spaces that feel both futuristic and nostalgic, pushing the boundaries of traditional bathroom design."

Emma agrees that the beauty of the material is in their ability to adapt based on their surroundings, appearing retro in some setting, and positively contemporary in others.

"Depending on how you pair glass blocks with other materials, you can tell different stories. With contemporary interiors, you can balance openness and separation for a space that's modern and minimalist," Emma says. "When paired with materials like concrete, steel, or raw wood, glass blocks add an unexpected softness to an otherwise industrial feeling space. In a more avant-garde space, glass blocks can feel futuristic or experimental."

To draw full attention to the effect of the glass blocks, allow the other elements to take the back seat. "Glass blocks work best in a design where the material palette is minimal, that doesn’t overpower the simplicity of the glass," explains a spokesperson from Robert Plumb Studio. "Also, there should be enough critical mass of the glass block to counterpoint more opaque surfaces."

By now, we hope you're fully on board the glass block train.