Decking Too Hot to Walk on Barefoot? These 4 Hacks Will Solve This Problem for Good

When it comes to decks, some materials lean more towards absorbing the sun's heat, rather than reflecting it, resulting in hot decking underfoot. And if you're dealing with just that, you're going to want some easy-to-follow solutions to help you through those heated moments.

From shade solutions to cooling methods — there are a few handy decking ideas that will get you through summer's undeniable heat.

I spoke to decking experts and landscapers for their hacks on how to solve these problems. Here's what they had to say about it.

1. Add a Shading Option, Like a Pergola

Protect your space with a bit of shade by using a pergola. (Image credit: Jack Lovel. Design: Bryant Alsop)

Suppose you're worried about your decking getting too hot, too quickly. In that case, Dan Staupe, decking expert and the co-owner of Compass Exteriors, says considering a pergola or awning can be the shade and comfort you're seeking. It also makes for the perfect garden canopy idea.

"The easiest and what I think helps the most is to install a pergola or an awning," Dan tells me. "That protects a large surface of your deck and creates shade. It’s not just much nicer to enjoy sitting outside when the sun isn’t beating down, but it also protects the deck. It doesn’t get hot, and it doesn’t get damaged."

Pergolas and awnings have become quite popular over the years within modern gardens, so if you're keen to give it a go, always look for pieces that are durable and weather-resistant.

Dan Staupe Social Links Navigation Decking Expert and Co-Owner Dan has over 10 years of experience owning and operating multiple home-service businesses delivering roofing and remodeling to Twin Cities metro homeowners. Each day, he strives to provide value to his customers, vendors, and co-workers.

2. Install an Outdoor Fan and Mist System

An outdoor fan can work wonders on decking that often gets quite hot during the summer days and nights. (Image credit: Elise Scott. Design: Chan Architecture Pty Ltd)

Or perhaps you're looking to take things a step further with a quick and easy cooling solution to avoid those unnecessary decking mistakes.

"Another hack that feels decadent and luxurious in the heat of summer is to install fans and a mist system," says Dan. "It’s kind of like a sprinkler system, but for your deck, not your lawn."

So, how can this be installed? Dan says you simply "rig it overhead and it regularly mists the area. That cools down the deck, but it also provides an ideal environment for cooling yourself while you’re enjoying your iced coffee out on the deck."

He continues, "Fans can also help by helping the cool air circulate. Of course, you can also just splash some cool water directly on your deck; that should work instantly to cool it down. And the sun dries it out almost immediately."

3. Hose Down Your Decking During the Heat

When it gets too much, the best option would be to grab a hose and wash away the heat. (Image credit: Gina Fabish. Design: Michael Mansvelt)

If you're looking to keep your small garden decking cool, then grab a hose and get to watering. Hosing your decking down will slowly release trapped heat from your deck.

Decking builder and owner of decking company Blue Fox Land Solutions, Jared Roberts, tells me, "When you need to instantly cool down your deck, I spray the deck with a garden hose for several minutes."

Jared adds, "It cools the boards down dramatically in seconds, and I’ve noticed dogs always seem to enjoy lying on the freshly wet areas to escape the summer heat."

Jared Roberts Social Links Navigation Owner of Blue Fox Land Solutions Jared Roberts is the Owner of Blue Fox Land Solutions, where he leads with a commitment to delivering reliable, efficient, and innovative outdoor services. Specializing in decks, patios, porches, land clearing, and other outdoor solutions, Jared is passionate about turning your land into living. He combines a strong background in land management with a focus on building lasting client relationships, ensuring every project is handled with integrity, precision, and a dedication to exceeding expectations.

4. Place an Outdoor Rug on Your Decking

It's time to style up your decking with a chic outdoor rug. (Image credit: Prue Ruscoe. Design: buck&simple)

Who would have thought that outdoor rugs could cool your decking down? This simple and of course, very stylish solution will allow you to enjoy your deck no matter how hot it gets. And as for the best material for an outdoor rug during the heat? Opt for rugs that have polypropylene, as it's known to be quite resistant to heat.

"Something I don’t see that much, but that’s very effective, is to use outdoor rugs," explains Dan. "It puts something solid in between your bare feet and the hot deck or patio. Plus, it doesn’t get as hot as it would without the protection. A win-win!"

And Jared seems to agree, "Light-colored, weather-resistant outdoor rugs are another go-to option. They provide a comfortable walking surface and prevent heat buildup."

FAQs

Is Composite Decking Too Hot to Walk On?

The short answer is yes. It can get quite hot during the summer.

"It does get really hot, especially if it’s a dark color," explains Dan. "You can actually burn your feet on it, so be very careful. I would avoid it if you live in a super sunny area."

But if you're stuck with this type of decking, Dan says, "then implement all the shading and protective measures you can, it’s going to help. And wear shoes! You can never be too careful."

There are also options of composite decking that are specifically designed to resist heat, such as Trex's Sun Comfortable Technology, which reflects solar energy, absorbing less heat.

Now, if you're looking to protect other parts of your garden, including your patio — try out these shade ideas for patios. Trust me, these ideas are a gamechanger when it comes to outdoor living areas.