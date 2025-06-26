A Good Deck Can Make a Garden — These 19 Ideas Will Elevate the Design of Yours, Whether You're Planning a New Design or Renovating an Old One

In summer, deck living is everything, so it's a good idea to take a moment to check if this key outdoor space is reaching its full potential in your own garden. If you decide your deck is currently underutilized, why not try out some of the latest deck ideas to maximize the space?

From the bigger picture, like creating a practical outdoor living space or trying a split-level design, to simpler decisions like finding the best planting and privacy options, you'll find plenty to inspire you with these stylish deck ideas. Aim to make your deck feel like a natural extension of your interior, and you will soon be on the right track.

Maybe you'll decide on a new deck project, or maybe to inject some vitality into an existing one. Either way let these modern garden ideas for decks show you the way.

1. Create a Deck Where You Will Want to Linger

It's a good idea to shop locally for deck materials to create enduring landscapes. (Image credit: Sarah Cuttle/RHS)

Inspired by the colors and textures of the natural coastal landscape this deck design by Carey Garden Design Studio encourages you to slow down and enjoy unhurried moments in nature. It's a space that invites you to pause, reflect, and linger.

This serene deck, the steps leading up to it and the other hardscaping materials are a harmonious combination of sandy tones that look as though they've been sea-washed.

The use of local stone and cobbles is on the rise. "Ultimately, regional design is about forging a relationship with the natural world around your home," according to the latest trends report from landscaping experts Yardzen. "It’s about designing yards that not only survive but thrive within local ecosystems, honoring natural patterns."

2. Enhance Your Deck Space With Privacy Ideas

Angling a deck into an L-shaped corner is often the best way to make it feel more private. (Image credit: Yardzen)

There is a good chance your deck is overlooked if you live in the city so you'll want to find out how to make it feel more private. In this design by Yardzen privacy is enhanced by the use of layered planting to form a natural enclosure that also supports biodiversity. This type of green screening can be combined with tall privacy fence ideas to create a more secluded space.

The latest research by Yardzen has found more homeowners are designing their outdoor spaces as private retreats, with a 22% increase this year in privacy-driven features such as fences, hedges, and secluded outdoor zones.

This layout uses angled seating to create a small, defined deck area for unwinding outside. The dark canvas offered by a black deck gives you the opportunity to experiment with eye-catching plants, furniture and accessories that will stand out against the inky backdrop.

3. Make the Most of a View If You Have One

And relax... (Image credit: Clive Nichols/Getty Images)

A wooden deck can be positioned to take advantage of the best view on offer in your garden. Wood is a great choice if you love the idea of a warm surface where you can go barefoot in summer. This beautifully designed circular elevated deck is by Clare Matthews, author of Outdoor Design: Decking, available from Amazon. "Wood is a wonderful choice for creating a warm, practical garden floor and a myriad of effects can be achieved to suit every taste and location."

So not every deck has a view of rolling hills like this beauty but a focal point, whether in the form of a beautiful tree or sculpture, can often be used to draw the eye to a borrowed view beyond.

Find the best decking materials to make sure the boards you choose are long lasting, durable and easy-to-maintain, as well as enhancing your design. Once in place make sure you follow decking maintenance advice to keep them looking good.

4. Choose a Wabi-Sabi Inspired Deck Design

This aesthetic embraces the beauty of imperfection by letting things weather. (Image credit: Yardzen)

This weathered deck nestling into a gravel landscaping with relaxed planting feels very in tune with the Wasi-Sabi aesthetic, where aged wood that feels organic and alive is celebrated over a flawless finish. This trending landscaping style lets plants, stones and built structures weather over time and change with the seasons.

If you love the idea of a weathered deck, forget staining and sealing the boards. Instead simply leave the wood untreated and let nature take its course. Weathered, rough hewn decking is a natural fit with both cottage gardens and coastal gardens, but also works well in urban spaces.

5. Keep Deck Ideas Simple

Let the boards shine through. (Image credit: Trex)

Think about the purpose of your deck. What will you be using it for? Deciding whether your deck ideas are about making a space for relaxing or outdoor activities like yoga in the planning phase will help determine the size and style of your deck so the project runs smoothly, as well as determining the look.

“Consider how big you want the deck to be," says landscaping expert Simon Parry. "If you’re unsure what size you should go for, I’d always advise opting for a slightly bigger deck. You’ll never regret having that extra two feet all the way around, but you might regret going smaller the first time you host guests and discover there's nowhere to sit." If space is cramped you can also find out how to make a small deck look bigger.

Think about the placement of your deck too. Consider where the sun hits your garden and this will guide your deck placement.

Simon Parry Social Links Navigation Simon Parry is a certified TrexPro installer for Trex UK and director of Simon Parry Gardening & Landscaping. Established in 2011, the specialist firm offers services from mowing and maintenance packages to full garden transformations.

6. Add Little Details to Max Up a Small Deck

Greening up the gray deck in a petite balcony garden. (Image credit: Tim Sandall/RHS)

If you're looking for deck ideas that work for a balcony garden find ways to forget the urban environment by creating a mini plant heaven. Make a space that reinvigorates mind and body as you step outside from your apartment and find yourself enveloped in greenery.

This design by ssh scapes features simple naturalistic planting in vibrant colors that will thrive on an exposed urban balcony. As well as tall planters, 'floor planting' in between the decking boards adds a beautiful detail.

The plants chosen include different types of pink Erica, plus Calluna vulgaris 'White Lawn', a prostrate, mat-forming, evergreen with small, bell-shaped, white flowers. Stepping outside will never be the same again.

7. Consider a Circular Deck

Ring the changes with a circular deck design. (Image credit: London Stone)

Choose circular deck ideas if you like the thought of creating an intimate space for kicking back with friends in the evening. Add a fire pit to enhance the mood as well as being a key element in your design.

"The brief for this project was to create an area for evening relaxation around a fire pit," explains Neil Sutcliffe of Creative Roots, who created this design. "Luna composite design boards from London Stone were chosen as a contrast in texture and to balance the white color of the adjacent paving." It's also a low-maintenance choice that needs very little attention.

Neil combined these decking boards with a pebble circle in which to seat the fire pit. Not only does this anchor the pit visually, but it’s practical in ensuring that ultra-hot metal doesn’t come into contact with the composite decking. The deck is sunk into the ground and edged with oak sleepers. This makes for visual interest and strengthens the outline.

Neil Sutcliffe Social Links Navigation Landscaping expert Multi-award winning garden designer Neil Sutcliffe set up landscaping company Creative Roots with his father in 2010. The company now designs and builds over 20 gardens a year. Since his first RHS show garden in 2013 Neil has gone on to win multiple RHS Gold medals.

8. Turn Your Deck Into a Wellness Space

Dip into this deck idea. (Image credit: Yardzen)

Carefully designed environments for rest and rejuvenation, otherwise known as wellness yards, are now integral to how we approach our landscapes. A key trend is the blending of daily rituals such as bathing with the sensory pleasures of nature.

"Material choices in wellness yards favor natural textures," according to Yardzen. "Weathered wood, stone pathways, and flowing water features promote tranquility and sensory engagement. These designs create a peaceful, grounding environment where relaxation is not an afterthought but a central focus."

As well as bathing in the yard consider outdoor shower ideas for a vacation vibe.

9. Add Built-in Planters for a Designer Touch

This deck design plays with level changes and features broad steps that double as casual seating. The garden pavilion is designed for year-round use and has a wood-burning burner inside. (Image credit: Sari Lampinen/Garden Design Stories)

"When planning a deck start by thinking how you want to use the space throughout the day and build zones around those moments," says landscape designer Sari Lampinen of Garden Design Stories. "Don’t be afraid to break away from the standard rectangle. Even just angling a corner, adding built-in planters, or creating steps that double as seats can make the space feel more personal and welcoming."

This design by Sari was kept soft and simple, featuring clean lines, pale timber, and layers of planting right up to the deck’s edge. The material choice was key. "Siberian larch offers a beautiful silvery tone and natural resilience, without the need for surface treatments. It's durable, affordable, and ages like a dream."

Sari Lampinen Social Links Navigation Landscape designer Sari Lampinen is a garden and landscape designer known for her Nordic-inspired, low-maintenance outdoor spaces that balance simplicity with soul. Sari trained at London’s KLC School of Design, and creates gardens that feel inviting and deeply practical, designed to be lived in, not just looked at.

10. Try a Split Level Deck

This bi-level deck design features an enticing plunge pool. (Image credit: La Guardia Design Group)

The concept of a bi-level deck works if you want both a sun and shade space for relaxing, or simply love the idea of creating an interesting deck that's a step up from the usual designs.

For this project LaGuardia Design Group chose a cool palette of buff and cream toned hardscaping to complement the evergreen planting that wraps around to create a sense of enclosure. "The decking is all Ipe, with a natural finish,' says Alex Bluedorn, partner and senior project manager. "The Ipe weathers to a silver. The decking is surrounded in a sandstone coping that stays cool underfoot, which is always important for a pool/spa area."

Try deck ideas like this if you have a terrace garden that needs designing across different levels.

Alex Bluedorn Social Links Navigation Landscape designer Alex was born and raised on Eastern Long Island and joined LaGuardia Design in 2009. While attending University, Alex was a teaching assistant for courses in plant identification and landscape design theory. He was the 2008 recipient of the Rhode Island ASLA Merit for excellence in the study of Landscape Architecture. Alex is an ISA Certified Arborist and a member of the New York State Arborists.

11. Build a Hidden Hot Tub

Who doesn't like to cozy up in a hot tub? This is the perfect way to seamlessly add this feature into your home. (Image credit: Jo Smith)

Who doesn't love to relax in a hot tub after a long day? This decking idea by LTD Architectural Design Studio has seamlessly added two hot tubs to the home's decking.

It's the perfect backyard feature to help you unwind after a long day and adds a lovely contrast to the space with the colors of the hot tub and the decking. You can further decorate the space by adding candles, plants, and garden furniture.

12. Opt for a Glass Border Around Your Decking

Think outside the box. (Image credit: Design by Boundary, London)

Taking the rooftop garden to a whole new level, this decking idea is one we're totally loving.

The designers have placed decking on the flooring, and to add extra safety around the terrace and elevate the space, they've opted for a glass border that creates a seamless and elegant feel in the outdoor area. Around the sunken area of the decking are outdoor lights, placed in specific areas to add depth to the space and create a focal point for evening outdoor entertaining.

13. Extend Decking to Create a View Point

Create a space and an experience. (Image credit: James Brittain)

We love the way this decking stretches out to become a pier at Mirror Point Cottage, designed by MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects. This decking idea could even work in landscaped gardens, offering stretches of decked walkways through wild grasses or as a bridge over a pond.

14. Add an Outdoor Shower Feature Onto Your Decking

Get clean under the sun with a simple shower. (Image credit: Future)

An outdoor shower is a great way to cool off under the sun after a day on the deck, whether your outdoor area is close to a beach, by the pool, or near water. Having an outdoor shower is a great way to rinse off outdoors before heading back in for the evening.

15. Choose the Right Location and Layout for Your Decking

Plan your layout properly to get the best out of your decking. (Image credit: Sadolin)

"When planning a deck the first thing to do is to pick a location for your deck," says construction expert Thomas Goodman. "If pipes or cables run underground, you might need to tweak your deck shape to avoid this area. You may also need to work around other things in the garden, such as trees.

"When planning the layout think about what you’re using your deck for. If it’s multipurpose, a large, single-level deck might provide more flexibility. If you’re planning to have set areas for cooking, eating and lounging, you might want to use different levels to zone each space. If you already have your garden furniture, set it up and play with the arrangement to determine what size and shape of deck will be best."

Thomas Goodman Social Links Navigation Property and construction expert Thomas Goodman has worked in the construction industry for over 20 years. He has also worked as a property and construction expert for MyJobQuote for six years, and continues to work on building projects while providing expert construction and property advice to industry professionals and DIY enthusiasts.

16. Add a Pool Deck

Take a dip in the pool! (Image credit: Taryn Kent)

Brighten up your decking ideas with a pool deck. Ideal for the summer seasons, pools are perfect for dipping into after a long day under the sun. The best part about adding a pool to your decking? You won't have to worry about the heat on your outdoor flooring catching you off guard.

"Wood doesn't conduct heat the same as some hardscape materials, so it can be really nice to step on with bare feet," says Ryan Prange, owner of San Diego-based landscape designers Falling Waters Landscape. "The natural gaps in decking provide good drainage and slip resistance, too."

Ryan continues: "It's important, though, to understand that wood will degrade faster around water."

17. Choose the Right Lighting for Your Decking Area

Illuminate your decking are with different light sources. (Image credit: Travis Rhoads Photography. Design: Seed Studio Landscape Design)

Decking lighting ideas are the ideal way to brighten up a space and add dimension. There are many fun ways you can incorporate lighting into outdoor spaces.

"Whatever type of lighting fixtures you choose, make it soft, warm-color temperature light and provide the ability for dimming to suit the moment," says Seed Studio's Steve Ritchey.

When opting for outdoor lighting, it's also essential to consider safety and the suitability of the lighting for the space. Pendant lights are a great way to add interest to your decking as well as color.

18. Make the Firepit the Main Character

In the cool summer nights, firepits make the perfect addition. (Image credit: Flackbuilt)

Deck ideas with firepits will certainly heat up those cold nights. Perfect to cozy up to with a warm blanket and some marshmallows — firepits are a surefire way to set those dark corners and spots outdoors alight.

However, when choosing a fire pit, its placement matters more than you realize. Ensure you do not directly place your fire pit onto wood or too close to wooden decking/ flammable items, as this can be a hazard. Fire pit pads are the best way to prevent any damage to your decking — such as this Fire Pit Mat ZITFRI from Amazon.

19. Create a Conversation Pit on Your Decking

Bringing back the 1970s to 2025. (Image credit: Kacey Gilpin Photography)

"These clients are in their mid-20s, and they love to host and entertain," explains the designer, Cortney McClure. "Adding in a modern twist on a sunken deck was just a fun element to incorporate into the design. The architecture of the home is very unique, and with the backyard being an extension of the house, a simple deck just wasn't going to cut it."

Conversational pits are the perfect spot for entertaining and hosting family and friends. To get the best out of the space, add a bit of garden lighting to brighten it up and some extra cushions to cozy up to for the evening.

FAQs

What Is the Cheapest Way to Do Decking?

“The cheapest way to do decking depends on whether you’re considering just the initial outlay for your deck or its lifetime cost," says decking expert Lee Heitzman. “If you’re looking for the lowest initial outlay, then it’s likely to be a deck made from a pressure-treated softwood, such as pine, that will be the cheapest option.

"As wooden decking absorbs water and sunlight, however, it will warp, rot, splinter and fade over time without extensive maintenance to protect it against the elements. This means you must regularly apply stains, sealers or paint to extend the deck’s life and keep it looking good. This requires not just time and effort over the years, but money too.

“In contrast, while high-performance composite decking is likely to cost more at the time of installation, you never need to worry about sanding, staining or painting it because it has a weather-resistant shell to protect it. The only upkeep it needs is an occasional clean with soap and water.

While wooden decking may appear to be the cheapest option, composite decking is better value over the long term, as well as avoiding the hassle of regular maintenance.”

Lee Heitzman Social Links Navigation Decking expert Lee Heitzman has worked in the timber and decking industry for over 20 years. Since 2023 he has been UK and Ireland Market Manager at leading decking brand Trex.

How Do You Plan a Deck Layout?

From hidden built-in hot tubs and flowing water features to small subtle designs and color inspiration, we've found plenty of stylish garden decking ideas for a chic, modern outdoor space.

Because decking can be so much more than a square of wooden planks that lead from indoors to out. It can the perfect spot for alfresco dinners, transformed into an outdoor living room, or the perfect place to add an outdoor kitchen. Decks can be stylish and exciting and the focal point of a garden, you can style them up to perfectly suit the rest of your space, opt for a rustic look with whitewashed wooden planks and potted olive trees, a modern vibe with grey-toned planks and sleek furniture or go traditional with an inviting outdoor sofa and a roaring firepit...

And don't let the fact you have a small outdoor space put you off either, our decking designs and garden ideas have you covered too.

What Is Best to Put Under Decking?

Decking can be laid out on grass, soil, or patio slabs. The area it sits on needs to be stable and leveled in order to support your decking correctly.

Do You Need Planning Permission for Decking?

Planning permission is not needed for putting up decking and or other raised platforms — provided that the following regulations are met, according to the planning portal:

• "The decking is no more than 30cm above the ground," the website states, "Together with other extensions, outbuildings, etc, the decking or platforms cover no more than 50 per cent of the garden area."

Lastly, none of the decking should be on "land forward of a wall forming the principal elevation."

That's a wrap on deck ideas. Utilizing online design tools at the beginning of the process can help you with product selection and decking costs. Search for step-by-step videos and guides to find out how to install garden decking to help the project run smoothly.