11 Ways to Ensure Your Outdoor Entertaining Area Is Perfect for Hosting Guests — And Is Used Well Into the Evening

As someone who loves being social in the sunshine — but loathes having to venture any significant distance away from their home — hosting family and friends in the garden of my lovely new place is something I’m determined to do lots of this summer.

And when it comes to creating the ultimate outdoor entertaining areas, there are endless ideas to consider — from building a covered kitchen and dining area for alfresco dinners and barbecues, to designing a cozy outdoor living space for more casual get-togethers.

Below, you’ll find ideas for entertaining spaces that’ll suit any style and size of outdoor space — whether you’re working with a small courtyard, a tricky terraced garden, or a meandering country retreat. And — as always — we’ve got handy tips and tricks from some of the industry’s leading designers and landscaping experts.

1. Encourage Lounging With an Outdoor Living Area

Creating a space for lounging outside will ensure your garden is a space you can entertain in for hours. (Image credit: Kate Gould Gardens)

Whether you’re hosting a laid-back family barbecue or gossiping with your friends over a bottle of wine, an outdoor living room should give off the same warm and inviting vibe as an interior lounge. For Pollyanna Wilkinson, a RHS award-winning garden designer, this means making it a cozy space while still ensuring it feels natural.

“I like to pair timber outdoor furniture with oatmeal-toned seat cushions, and add softness with removable scatter cushions that have been designed to withstand a summer rain shower, rather than accessories like outdoor rugs, which I find typically just end up getting grotty,” she explains.

When it comes to furniture and accessories, there are endless options. For maximum versatility, go for a modular sofa set with side tables that double as additional seating when you’re hosting a larger group of people.

Pollyanna Wilkinson Social Links Navigation Garden Designer Based in Surrey, Pollyanna is an RHS Award-Winning Garden Designer who provides garden and landscaping design services primarily across London, Surrey, Sussex, and the South West. She is also the best-selling author of ‘How To Design A Garden’.

2. Don't Forget About the Landscaping

Entertaining areas need to be comfortable, so don't only fill the space with furniture, but include plenty of plantings, too. (Image credit: Jennifer Hughes. Design: Richardson & Associates Landscape Architecture)

And while a lot about designing an entertaining area is about the decor and furnishings you add, don't forget about the soft landscaping, too — plants can go a long way in curating the feeling of your entertaining areas.

“Surrounding your seating area in plants adds privacy as well as instant coziness,” Pollyanna adds. “And installing lighting in the surrounding planting can be a lovely way of adding to the atmosphere in the evenings — while a fireplace would be an especially beautiful addition if your budget allows.”

Langley Street Brown Votaw Vase £142.99 at Wayfair UK Even if you don't have a large backyard with beds for flowers and plants, you can still soften your space with greenery by planting in large pots and planters.

3. Create Different ‘Zones’ for Enhanced Flow and Functionality

The best way to create entertaining areas is to dedicate a specific zone in your garden to entertaining. (Image credit: Pollyanna Wilkinson)

“Creating zones in the garden means everyone in the family gets a space for just what they need,” explains fellow RHS award-winning garden designer, Melanie Hick. By creating separate areas that each have their distinctive purpose, you’ll also be making your garden far more versatile, which is really handy if you like to entertain.

Screens and trellises are great for adding privacy between your entertaining area and the rest of the garden — while pergolas and planters are ideal if you’re looking for visual boundaries.

But zoning is even easier if you’ve got a split-level or sloped garden, as you’ve likely already got distinct ‘rooms’ to work with. For example, putting a hot tub right at the top will instantly transform an otherwise unused spot into a secluded sanctuary that teens will love.

Melanie Hick Social Links Navigation Garden Designer Melanie Hick is based in London, and specializes in creating luxury outdoor retreats in large gardens. She was awarded silver-gilt at RHS Hampton Court Garden Festival 2024 for the Climate-Forward Garden in the Get Started Category.

4. Or Build a Stylish And Social Sunken Seating Area

Sunken seating instantly feels relaxing, which means entertaining in it is only too easy. (Image credit: Kate Gould Gardens)

As well as making obvious, dedicated entertaining areas for those simply looking to socialize, sunken seating areas also double as a stylish design feature that’s guaranteed to add architectural interest to your outdoor space.

“Sunken seating areas are great for creating a feeling of immersion and intimacy in a garden — particularly if you’re faced with a space without any other level changes,” Pollyanna explains. “Wrapping the area with either walls or planting will also only add to the coziness.”

Maximize space with built-in bench seating, scatter cushions for added comfort, and make a sleek square fire pit table the focal point. It’s guaranteed to quickly become the area that everyone gathers in towards the end of the night.

5. Dine Alfresco at a Well-Dressed Table

Just like you'd entertain indoors, treat your outdoor table settings with the same attention to detail. (Image credit: Birdie Fortescue x Butter Wakefield)

From Saturday morning brunches in the sunshine to candlelit dinner parties, an outdoor dining table will make a brilliant foundation for an entertaining area. Prioritize picking something spacious, sturdy, and simple in design — and use table accessories to make it feel more catered towards each specific event.

“Begin with a beautifully patterned tablecloth, and draw out any key colors to use as your palette for the rest of the tablescape — weaving them in through the napkins, placemats, and glassware,” explain David and Sarah Ross, co-founders of Addison Ross. Decorative accents and floral arrangements can also be lovely, but the duo recommends sticking to statement table accessories if you’re short on space.

“We always opt for a pair of oversized sculptural salt and pepper mills that double as conversation-starting centrepieces,” they say. “And for added ambience, portable table lamps make a lovely finishing touch — as they provide a lovely warm glow as the sun begins to set.”

Addison Ross Pale Denim Lacquer Rechargeable Bobbin LED Lamp £125 at Addison Ross

David and Sarah Ross Social Links Navigation Co-founders of Addison Ross Sarah and David Ross are co-founders and owners of Addison Ross. A family-owned and run business, the brand specializes in luxury home accessories and gifts, including luxury photo frames, lacquered trays, and statement salt and pepper mills.

6. Incorporate Some Kind of Entertainment

The best way to entertain outdoors is with some sort of experience or activity. (Image credit: Karyn Millet. Design: Raili CA Design)

From roll-down projector screens to table tennis tables, entertainment features can be a great addition to an outdoor entertaining area. But our favourite option has to be a hot tub — especially because they can be enjoyed year-round.

“With proper placement — perhaps close to the house, or under a covered pergola for extra privacy — a hot tub area can quickly become an easy-to-use social space that just feels like an extension of the home,” says Marc Lane, director and owner of Landscapia and Nuvo Outdoor Living.

Inflatable hot tubs are great if you’re after a slightly more affordable solution, but if you’re keen to create a really luxurious and elevated outdoor entertaining area, Marc suggests going for a more permanent high-spec model complete with all the bells and whistles.

“When it comes to features, definitely make sure it has a good mix of hydrotherapy jets for maximum relaxation,” says Marc. “Having LED lights built into the tub can also really add to the atmosphere at night — as well as built-in Bluetooth speakers.”

Marc Lane Social Links Navigation Director and Owner of Landscapia and Nuvo Outdoor Living Marc is the owner of the multi-award-winning landscaping and garden design company, Landscapia, and also owns the brand, Nuvo Outdoor Living. He’ll be speaking at the 2025 Homebuilding & Renovating Show, and you can claim free tickets here.

7. Create Ambience With Lamps and Wall Lights

Lighting, like Kave Home's Aldet outdoor solar floor lamp, will ensure your entertaining areas are used well into the evening. (Image credit: Kave Home)

On a purely practical level, having good outdoor lighting is key for any entertaining area if you’re keen to keep your parties and get-togethers going into the evenings. Plus, good garden lighting ideas will also help enhance the overall ambience of your space.

“When I layer lighting, I think of people and wildlife together,” Melanie Hicks says. “Soft washes of lighting, foot-level safety lighting, and downlighting in striking trees combine to create a beautiful and cohesive scheme — that also keeps wildlife happy.”

Bonus tip? “I like to pick out lights with a minimal finish, so you can barely see them at all during the day,” she adds.

8. Invest in a Statement Outdoor Kitchen Area

Outdoor kitchens are a luxurious addition to any entertaining area. (Image credit: Kate Gould Gardens)

If you want to take your outdoor entertaining area up a notch, designing a dedicated outdoor kitchen area is definitely the way to go. Clearly, you’ll need to design it to suit the dimensions of your specific space, but the only real essentials are a barbecue or some kind of outdoor oven, a bit of countertop space, and a bar fridge so you can easily ensure nobody’s glass is ever sitting empty.

“If you have a large garden, then opt for plenty of practical cabinetry to keep cooking essentials close to hand,” suggests Lena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse. “But even if you’re working with limited outdoor space or a lower budget, you can always just place a single cabinet alongside your barbecue, as it’ll still mean you’ll be able to avoid constantly having to dash back indoors whilst entertaining.”

9. Add Shelter and Structure With a Pergola

To protect your gathering from the elements, it's best to include some kind of covering in your entertaining areas. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Landscape Design & Construction: Wyer & Co. Styling: Claire Delmar)

The weather in the UK can be incredibly unpredictable — so having some kind of cover or protection for your outdoor entertaining area is highly recommended. After all, nothing scuppers an alfresco lunch quite like having to hurry your guests inside in the middle of a rainstorm.

“Pergolas are a really nice way to make your garden feel more inviting, as they not only provide shelter, but also add structure to a space, and can also be really lovely for growing climbing plants like wisteria or jasmine,” says Marc Lane.

“Traditional timber pergolas are beautiful, but offer very little weather protection,” he notes. “Nowadays, modern options with louvred roofs that can be angled or shut to your liking are really popular, as well as ones with retractable roofs, which can be fully opened to reveal the clear blue skies above whenever you fancy.”

10. Create a Cozy Campsite Vibe With a Fire Pit

A good entertaining area has a focal point that encourages gathering, and none are better than a fire pit. (Image credit: Pollyanna Wilkinson)

“When it comes to fire pit ideas, I often think about the placement first,” explains Pollyanna Wilkinson, who designed the garden above. “For example, a more formal fire table that doubles as a coffee table will work beautifully near the house, whereas a traditional fire bowl tucked further into the garden will give off a more rustic vibe.”

The latter gives off a lovely camping aesthetic — and would make a lovely secondary entertaining area for more intimate catch-ups. “Adirondack chairs are a favourite of mine for a more secluded firepit area, as they are so comfy, and you can balance a drink on the arm,” says Pollyanna. “I also always think that having soft lighting subtly leading the way to the space makes it really inviting."

11. And Always Add Cushions and Blankets for Extra Comfort

If you want to entertain in style and comfort, include plenty of soft furnishings. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

Even if it’s lovely and warm in the daytime, the evenings can still get quite chilly during summer — so Lena Gierasinska recommends accessorising any outdoor entertaining areas with textiles that’ll also double as a welcome extra layer when needed.

“Pick cozy cushions and throws that’ll not only help carry your interior design scheme through to outdoors, but also actually keep you warm,” she says. “Think faux sheepskin draped over a rattan sofa, or a warming wool throw and plump cushions on a hanging chair.”

FAQs

How Can You make an Outdoor Entertaining Area More Enjoyable?

It really depends on what you enjoy — as ultimately, you’ll be the one who gets the most use out of it. “If you love to cook and entertain, an outdoor kitchen and dining space would be a great investment — but if you crave quiet moments, you’d likely massively benefit from even just having a simple bench or armchair tucked away beneath a shady tree,” says Pollyanna.

Just remember — as lovely as it is to entertain, you’ll still likely spend much more time enjoying your garden on your own or with your family. So, make sure you prioritize making it a space that’s filled with things you genuinely love to look at — whether that’s plants, water features, or ornaments.

Does an Outdoor Entertaining Area Increase the Value of Your Home?

In short — yes. And real estate agent, Rachel Stringer, says it’s thanks to lockdown causing a shift in buyer behaviour. "While the kitchen used to hold the crown as the instant value booster, today’s viewings often begin with a walk to the back door — because an inviting garden now feels like the extra room that everybody wants,” she explains.

And with market data from recent sales indicating that a well-presented outdoor entertaining area can lift a property’s value by roughly 10-12%, Rachel says that it’s definitely the area to put at the top of your list of things to tackle. “For owners planning upgrades, prioritizing the garden has become the most reliable way to widen the gap between purchase cost and eventual resale," she notes.



Alongside jet-washing the patio and mowing the lawn, stashing away any stray gardening tools and kids’ toys is a crucial part of the pre-hosting prep.

But if your shed is already full, you’ll definitely want to think about some additional garden storage ideas.