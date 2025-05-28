Call It Cliché, or Call It Classic — We Think Wooden Garden Furniture Gets it Right Every Time
These are the pieces that prove going with the grain isn’t always a bad thing
Wooden outdoor furniture feels… safe. Sturdy. Classic in that all-American, lemonade-on-the-porch kind of way. You could call it basic — or you could admit it’s a design mainstay for a reason.
Not all wood outdoor furniture is made equal, though. Some are gorgeous but flimsy, some can’t handle more than one moody raincloud. Others? They thrive in the elements and somehow look even better after a storm or two (more on that in the Q&A below).
“It brings warmth, adds texture, and has a timeless look that fits right in with nature,” says Rebecca Andrews, VP of Category Management at Article. But that doesn’t mean wooden outdoor furniture trends can’t surprise you. “One design detail we’re really loving this season is the mix of materials,” she adds — think wood with rope, metal, or a hint of unexpected color.
So I did what any well-adjusted style editor does: obsessed. I combed through hundreds of listings, read the reviews, cross-checked construction details, and only considered Livingetc’s most trusted brands. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to make wood feel a little less safe — and a lot more striking — this summer.
Wooden Garden Chairs
Wood: Teak
A wooden garden chair so pretty, leaving it outside almost feels like a shame… is this separation anxiety? I’d rather not unpack it, but let’s just say that’s the mark of a brilliantly designed piece. Apparently, per the reviews, it’s just as comfortable as it looks, too. No surprise that its warm mix of rich teak and mocha cushions has earned a near-perfect rating. Style it around an outdoor dining table or grab two for a conversation-ready pair.
Wood: Acacia
Speaking of pairs, this avant-garde wooden rocking chair duo from Wayfair gives you more than you bargained for — in the best way. They look nothing like the ones your grandmother kept on her porch — and that’s entirely the point. Ergonomic, modern, and unapologetically sculptural, these are for the bold (or at least those who like to soak up the sun with good posture).
Wood: Acacia
Proof that minimalism doesn’t mean uncomfortable or cold, this armless outdoor lounge chair is as inviting as they come. Crafted from warm acacia wood, it features a subtly reclined back and ultra-plush cushions with removable, machine-washable covers. It’s earned a 4.8/5 rating across 77 reviews — many of which mention that yes, some assembly is required, but the result is even better than the photos. Worth the elbow grease.
Wooden Garden Tables
Wood: MDF
Wondering what MDF actually is? It stands for medium-density fiberboard, an engineered wood that gives you the look of a fluted solid wood pedestal — without the four-digit price tag. Not technically hardwood, but still durable. And if you can live with that, chances are your guests won’t clock the difference. A fantastic budget buy.
Wood: Acacia
Each of Rove Concepts’ pieces could just as easily live inside as they do out — case in point: the Orb Side Table. It’s rated a perfect 5 stars, with one reviewer even using it as a nightstand. And when something’s good enough for the bedroom, you can bet it holds up poolside. Mid-century charm, high design, and just over $300? A relatively low-lift entry into a very elevated brand.
Wood: Eucalyptus
Keeping things pared back is this eucalyptus outdoor dining table in a warm honey hue — also rocking a perfect 5-star rating (see a trend?). “I love this table… it’s perfect. The size, shade, and shape are great for our lanai,” one reviewer writes. It’s minimalist without being boring and plays well with whatever wooden garden chairs or benches you already own.
Wooden Garden Sofas
Wood: Eucalyptus
Yes, another 5-star piece — but Article makes this a habit. The brand has a rep for nailing high-design across all categories, but this Daphne Sofa stands out with its plinth base and softly rounded silhouette that feels very 2025. Bonus: the stain-resistant upholstery means it’ll survive your inevitable run-in with a glass of Cab.
Wood: Acacia
And we’re back to Rove Concepts — because when its outdoor furniture is this well-designed, it’s worth repeating. This outdoor sofa feels like 80% of the way to a more intentional backyard, with subtly integrated storage in the built-in side table and a profile that looks like it belongs in a boutique hotel. Also comes in white, if that’s more your speed.
Wood: Teak with PU coating
I almost didn’t believe the price tag when I first saw it. Even without the current 40% off sale (yes, really), this sofa clocks in well below market value — making it the most bang-for-your-buck gem on this list. If you’re working with a small backyard, consider buying two and placing them across from each other with a lounge chair on either side. Voilà: a six-seat outdoor living room that feels pulled together and intentional.
Teak Garden Furniture
Wood: Teak
If you’ve ever stepped inside White City House (the former BBC headquarters turned Soho House in West London), the Ryker Dining Table might spark déjà vu. That’s because its design was inspired by those very interiors, from the slatted teak wood to the structured silhouette. It seats six to eight — six if you’re setting the table to the nines, eight if it’s a more casual affair. Treated well (see the Q&A below), it’s built to last for decades.
Wood: Teak
Ah, the Adirondack chair. A divisive American classic. You either love it or you loathe it — but this updated version may just convert the skeptics. The silhouette stays true to Thomas Lee’s 1903 original, but with sleeker proportions that bring the vibe squarely into 2025.
Wood: Teak
If your dream side table is one you can leave outside, forget about entirely, and it still looks amazing — this is the one. Rejuvenation’s Mesa Table is summer incarnate: easy, sculptural, and exceedingly stylish with its mid-century cross base and round top. Available in two sizes, should you crave a nested moment.
Q&A
Can you leave wooden garden furniture outside all year?
Technically, yes — assuming you’ve invested in the right kind of wood (more on that below). But even the best of us need a little protection. “Cover it when not in use and follow care instructions properly,” advises Rebecca Andrews, VP of category management at Article.
If you really want to play it safe? “The best option is to store it inside,” she adds. “While outdoor furniture is extremely durable, it isn’t indestructible, and extreme heat, cold, or excessive rain may damage the wood.”
In other words: know your climate, and plan accordingly.
Which types of wood are best for outdoor furniture — and which should you skip?
On the nice list: “Durable hardwoods like teak, acacia, and eucalyptus,” says Rebecca. “These dense, oily woods are naturally resistant to moisture and pests,” which makes them ideal for the outdoors.
But like a good pair of leather boots, they still require a little upkeep. “Proper maintenance is essential to ensure longevity,” she adds.
Now, for the naughty list: soft woods, like pine and maple, are a no-go. They soak up moisture like a sponge, rot easily, and lack the durability needed to brave the elements. They’re often cheaper — but you’ll end up spending more replacing them season after season.
What wooden garden furniture styles are trending for 2025?
What’s in your living room is now showing up on your patio. That means modularity, functionality, and pieces that shift with your needs — hosting friends one night, lounging solo the next.
“Clean lines and low-profile silhouettes have also remained popular with our customers,” says Rebecca.
Summer is for lounging, tanning, traveling — and, ideally, not regretting your backyard setup. Before you buy, learn from your fellow design buffs and take a peek at the tacky outdoor furniture missteps to avoid this season.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
