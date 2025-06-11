This £250 Garden Chair Looks Like It Belongs at a Boutique Hotel — and Might Be the Best Backyard Buy of 2025

One thing about being a style editor at an interiors magazine ahead of summer: I look at outdoor furniture. A lot of it. More than any normal, non-design-obsessed person should. And one major takeaway is that it’s expensive. Staggeringly so. More often than not, I find myself blinking at a £1,000 price tag thinking — for that?

But every so often, a piece lands on my desk that doesn’t just feel "worth it" — but actually feels essential. Today is one of those days. Meet the “Coast” garden chair from John Lewis. It looks like it belongs outside a boutique hotel in Cannes, all exposed eucalyptus grain, all breezy beauty — and it costs a fraction of its (occasionally) dubious counterparts from some of the best garden furniture brands.

Technically, it’s a middle unit chair, meaning it’s meant to be joined with others in the Coast collection (though you don't have to). You could buy two and turn them into a loveseat, or transform it into an outdoor sofa sectional with the matching corners. There’s a little bit of assembly required (just the feet), but according to reviewers, it’s painless.

John Lewis Coast Eucalyptus Wood Garden Middle Unit Chair £249 at John Lewis You’re going to want to click through this listing — if only to admire the 360-degree view. The front is clean and coastal, but it’s actually the back that really sells it, which is thoughtfully slatted in (naturally weather-resistant) wood and is surprisingly luxe for the price. Business in the front, breezy design in the back, and modular to fit your needs — right in line with the best outdoor furniture trends for 2025.



And importantly: the Coast has a perfect 5-star rating. As someone who scrolls through more product listings than most people scroll TikTok, I can attest — that’s rare. Reviewers love the comfort, the modular flexibility, the look. A few even mentioned it made them want to sit in their garden more often — which might be the highest compliment you can pay any piece of outdoor furniture.

Summer is short. This chair makes you want to stay outside longer. And truth be told, it’s probably cheaper than a flight to the kind of place it looks like it came from.

More John Lewis Garden Furniture

John Lewis Platform Modular 4-Seater Garden Lounging Set £1,199 at John Lewis The Coast Chair’s modular potential, multiplied. This four-seater lounging set adapts to your layout needs with multiple configurations and comes complete with matching side and coffee tables — the latter featuring a wood-effect top that echoes throughout the set. Shown here in green and also available in gray and taupe, it’s essentially an outdoor living room in a box. John Lewis Coast Eucalyptus Wood Square Garden Coffee Table & Cushion £199 at John Lewis Technically sold as an outdoor coffee table, this piece easily pulls double (or triple) duty: remove the cushion to reveal slatted eucalyptus wood that pairs seamlessly with the Coast Garden Chair, or leave it on to create a low ottoman or even an impromptu seat. Just like its bestselling sibling, it boasts a flawless 5/5 rating. Good design, so it seems, runs in the family. John Lewis Platform 4-Seater Wood-Effect Garden Dining Table & Chairs Set £699 at John Lewis A small backyard’s best friend. This five-piece dining set — an outdoor table with chairs — nestles together into a compact silhouette. Shower-resistant cushions mean you need not worry about the occasional summer downpour, and each of its two colorways pair effortlessly with the Coast. 4.8/5 stars and just as perfect for weekday breakfasts as it is for a spontaneous Saturday Sauv Blanc extravaganza.

