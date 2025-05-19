You Could Style Your Entire Outdoor Space in Just One Click With These Outdoor Dining Sets

So, you've finally decided it might be time to retire your rusty old garden table and chairs? Summer is the season for al fresco dining after all, and you don't want a dated outdoor dining set to be stopping you from hosting.

But where do you start when it comes to finding a replacement? I'm not going to lie — there is a lot of choice out there. But when it comes to the best outdoor furniture, you know who to trust (that's why you're here, of course). Yes — I've done the hard work for you, and scrolled through all the sites to put together a chic and curated edit of the nine garden dining sets worth shopping, whether you want to sit two, four, or six people.

Blending style with durable materials, sleek silhouettes with the ultimate comfort, without further ado, find the garden table with chairs you've been looking for below.

Shop Two-Seater Outdoor Table With Chairs

Wayfair Lark Manor Acacia Wood Patio Bistro Set $127.99 at Wayfair If you are looking to bring a touch of natural beauty to your garden or patio, look no further than this solid acacia wood garden table with chairs. Not only is it a durable and stylish choice, but the table and chairs fold up, making it perfect for small spaces. Each chair comes with a soft cushion for maximum comfort, so whether you're sipping morning coffee or enjoying a sunset drink, this outdoor dining set will feel luxurious. Plus, there is no assembly required. Christopher Knight Home Porto Outdoor Iron Oval Table Bistro Set $284 at Target A green outdoor dining set simply never disappoints. This chic option is not only stylish, but is designed and tested to resist weather conditions. However, the stand out feature, in my opinion, is the elongated shape of the round table-top, which gives you way more space then you'd usually get with a two-seater garden table and chairs. Crate & Barrel x Jake Arnold The Harpen Metal Bistro Outdoor Dining Set $1,597 at Crate & Barrel Designer Jake Arnold's recent Crate & Barrel outdoor collection features this stunning outdoor table and chairs, and I couldn't not include it. With looks and curves that draw on Old Hollywood glamour, it has a classic yet fresh look that is totally swoon-worthy. Safe to say that this outdoor dining set around, your garden party invites will always be accepted. Steel legs are finished in a soft sage green, the dining seat cushions are water-repellent, and fade- and stain-resistant — what's not to love?

Shop Four-Seater Outdoor Table With Chairs

Wade Logan Lagarde Hexagon 4-Person Long Dining Set $349.99 at Wayfair Okay, I may have just found the perfect four-seater garden table set for anyone looking for outdoor furniture for small spaces. Why, you ask? Well, this piece is multifunctional. The table and chairs fold up completely, and when compacted, there is room in the middle of the table to tuck the chairs inside — smart. And when you need it out of the way, you can simply roll it to the nearest unused corner. The slatted acacia wood is perfectly stylish and can be dressed up or down for any outdoor dining occasion. West Elm Seville Outdoor Bistro Table and Stacking Dining Chairs Set $809.97 at West Elm US It may have been controversial once, but the navy decor revival has been one of my favorite trends this year. Navy is chic, timeless, and the perfect alternative to black when you want to be neutral, but still a little colorful. The outdoor dining set is made from powder-coated metal, and the top is tempered glass, so you know it's durable. This retro-inspired style is perfect for casual occasions, but could easily be dressed up with an embroidered tablecloth for something fancier, too. Homary 5-Pieces Outdoor Natural Teak Round Table & Rope-Woven Chair Set $1399.99 at Homary Something about a round table makes conversation so much easier. That, and the fact that you can squeeze a few more chairs in to accommodate a growing guest list, always helps. I was initially charmed by the stunning acacia wood of this outdoor dining set, but the handcrafted rope weaving adds texture and charm to the chairs as well. The best part? The chairs are stackable, so storing them away when not in use is that much easier.

Shop Six-Seater Outdoor Table With Chairs

Joss & Main Mambo Rectangular 6-Person Outdoor Dining Set $649 at Joss & Main I always run for the bench seat when I'm out dining, so an outdoor dining set with bench seats feels like a natural next step. This set comes with two benches and a rectangular table — each crafted from all-weather acacia in a light finish that shows off the wood's natural grain. Not only are natural materials the current indicator of a stylish outdoor setup, but the woven wicker top bench seat is reminiscent of tropical resorts. Plus, the table has a slatted design that lets it dry faster after those inevitable summer sun showers. Corrigan Studio Keeton 7-Piece Modern Coastal Outdoor Dining Set $1,279.99 at Wayfair This garden table with chairs is classic meets contemporary with a little bit of coastal style mixed in. Crafted from solid acacia, the slatted table pairs beautifully with six wraparound chairs featuring handwoven rope backs and water-repellent cushions. Plus, you won't have to worry about cleaning your outdoor cushions, because these are built to resist moisture and stains. The handwoven rope detailing adds both a touch of texture and a little breathability during those hot summer nights. Neutral tones, curved frames, and intricate cording all packaged up with durable materials? It's a dream outdoor dining set. All Modern Farrah Rectangular 6-Person Outdoor Dining Set $2,899 at AllModern This garden table with chairs is for the minimalist who's also craving some cutting-edge style. Though the cantilevered chairs are an obvious highlight, this outdoor dining set includes an extendable table, too. And just when I thought it couldn't get any better, I noticed the perforations on the back of the chairs to keep you cool on a hot summer nights. All of the pieces are built from commercial-grade resin, so they’re designed to stand up to sun, storms, and long family dinners.

While these garden tables with chairs are perfect for catering to all your stylish outdoor dining needs, if you were after something a little more relaxing, we've also rounded up the best outdoor sofas (which often come with a coffee table set), too.