I Met Jake Arnold at His New Outdoor Collection Launch — And the Designer Explained How to Make Your Backyard Feel Like a Resort
Old Hollywood and English elegance walk into a backyard — and the rest is history
Between the elements and chance encounters with crawly guests, outdoor entertaining has its challenges. But, according to renowned interior designer Jake Arnold, beautiful furniture and barware can make everything else — yes, even the food — secondary. For him, the key to effortless alfresco hosting isn’t just about the menu but the mood. A space that doesn’t just read as outdoor (no cheap plastics, no forgettable beige), but one that feels as "elevated, layered, and personal as your interiors."
That’s exactly the ethos behind Jake Arnold’s new Crate & Barrel outdoor collection — bringing bespoke sensibilities to the best outdoor furniture, so guests feel just as at home under the stars as they do indoors.
Wellness — living holistically and blurring the lines between indoors and out — is woven throughout the outdoor living lineup, creating a synergy that feels both intentional and inevitable, given Jake’s LA roots. “It all comes back to escapism — creating pockets of tranquility at home that make you feel like you’re on holiday,” he tells Livingetc.
Comfort and function are paramount: “If a space doesn’t invite you to relax and unwind, it’s not truly serving you," he continues. The collection reflects that philosophy in full, delivering warmth, ease, and a sense of transportive luxury. Take the Harpen Metal Chaise, for instance, where wrought-iron diamond motifs lend an unexpected touch of whimsy to an otherwise sleek frame.
From limestone to teak, wicker to bronze, Jake selected every material not just for its beauty, but for how it evolves — developing a patina over time in a way that feels storied rather than weathered (true to the collection’s “Old Hollywood glam-meets-English elegance” ethos).
Transcending seasons, settings, and even the presence of a roof, Jake Arnold’s collection shifts the way we experience the outdoors — turning a backyard into a space that’s meant to be lived in, not just passed through.
Suddenly, a cool 60 degrees feels like 75. Grocery store croissants? Flakier somehow. “To me, outdoor living should feel like you’ve stepped into your favorite hotel or vacation spot — an escape.”
Find yours below.
Bamboo is back, and pieces, like this raised double-border serving platter, prove why. Harkening back to Palm Beach circa 1960, its mix of retro and resort could not be more scrumptious. Pair it with verdant greens, natural woven textures, crisp, minimal dinnerware, and your favorite hors d'oeuvres.
This sculptural wicker outdoor side table is quintessentially Jake — blending the breezy ease of his LA aesthetic with the refined sensibility of his English stomping grounds. It’s solid enough to anchor two sizable outdoor chairs, or even double as a perch-worthy extension of your sofa.
Outdoor glassware usually falls into two categories: forgettable or breakable. Not these. These coupe glasses look impossibly delicate (even up close), yet they’re made of acrylic — meaning they’ll survive a tumble off the garden bar without a second thought. A necessity, not an accessory.
Finally — outdoor lighting with real personality. Twisted bronze rope details and tulip-inspired accents give this piece a presence that feels both classic and transportive. It would be just as at home in an English manor as it would be casting a warm glow over a Hollywood Hills estate. Hang it above a dining set or let it cast a cinematic glow over a garden path.
Consider this your sign to ditch that sun-bleached, beyond-salvageable outdoor pillow. In its place? This lush forest-print cushion, which reads less "backyard-specific" and more "intentional design choice.” A seamless fit for any alfresco setup, be it a sofa, bench, or lounge chair.
Every collection has a hero piece, and in Jake's case, it's this petite bistro set that might just steal the show. Its soft sage green finish is light and airy, while scalloped aprons and elegantly curved armrests add a touch of old-school outdoor furniture charm. It’s café seating with main-character energy.
"I’ve always loved bringing vintage pieces into my interiors, so I thought — why shouldn’t the same apply outside?" muses Jake.
And that's exactly what he's done.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
