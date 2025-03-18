I Met Jake Arnold at His New Outdoor Collection Launch — And the Designer Explained How to Make Your Backyard Feel Like a Resort

Between the elements and chance encounters with crawly guests, outdoor entertaining has its challenges. But, according to renowned interior designer Jake Arnold, beautiful furniture and barware can make everything else — yes, even the food — secondary. For him, the key to effortless alfresco hosting isn’t just about the menu but the mood. A space that doesn’t just read as outdoor (no cheap plastics, no forgettable beige), but one that feels as "elevated, layered, and personal as your interiors."

That’s exactly the ethos behind Jake Arnold’s new Crate & Barrel outdoor collection — bringing bespoke sensibilities to the best outdoor furniture, so guests feel just as at home under the stars as they do indoors.

Wellness — living holistically and blurring the lines between indoors and out — is woven throughout the outdoor living lineup, creating a synergy that feels both intentional and inevitable, given Jake’s LA roots. “It all comes back to escapism — creating pockets of tranquility at home that make you feel like you’re on holiday,” he tells Livingetc.

The Felix Wicker Outdoor Side Table brings a surprising gravitas to an airy wicker exterior. (Image credit: Crate & Barrel)

Comfort and function are paramount: “If a space doesn’t invite you to relax and unwind, it’s not truly serving you," he continues. The collection reflects that philosophy in full, delivering warmth, ease, and a sense of transportive luxury. Take the Harpen Metal Chaise, for instance, where wrought-iron diamond motifs lend an unexpected touch of whimsy to an otherwise sleek frame.

From limestone to teak, wicker to bronze, Jake selected every material not just for its beauty, but for how it evolves — developing a patina over time in a way that feels storied rather than weathered (true to the collection’s “Old Hollywood glam-meets-English elegance” ethos).

Image 1 of 2 Jake Arnold makes the case that the best resort might not be a flight away after all. (Image credit: Crate & Barrel) Bamboo, antique stripes, and verdant green are the quiet power players in this collection, each lending a sense of calm. (Image credit: Crate & Barrel)

Transcending seasons, settings, and even the presence of a roof, Jake Arnold’s collection shifts the way we experience the outdoors — turning a backyard into a space that’s meant to be lived in, not just passed through.

Suddenly, a cool 60 degrees feels like 75. Grocery store croissants? Flakier somehow. “To me, outdoor living should feel like you’ve stepped into your favorite hotel or vacation spot — an escape.”

Find yours below.

"I’ve always loved bringing vintage pieces into my interiors, so I thought — why shouldn’t the same apply outside?" muses Jake.

And that's exactly what he's done.