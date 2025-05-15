Outdoor Bar Carts Will Be the Star of All the Best Summer Soirées — These Are my Top 4

I won't lie, my outdoor space needs some attention. The influx of hot weather took me a little off guard, and I don't feel outdoor-hosting-ready yet. However, that was until I realized that there was only one thing I needed to elevate my entertaining game — an outdoor bar cart.

As our global brand director, Sarah Spiteri, explains, "Summer 2025 is all about treating our outdoor spaces with the same attention to style and detail as the indoors. One of the simplest yet most effective ways to do this, in my view, is with a great bar cart because it brings both style and function in equal measure. I love how it makes hosting feel flexible and easy."

Being able to move the bar cart around your outdoor space with you and your group — either following the sun, or seeking shade — offers great versatility compared to a fixed drinks station or outdoor kitchen, making it one of the best garden furniture buys to add to your space this summer.

We fell in love with the Raymond Drinks Trolley from OKA (pictured above), the ultimate outdoor bar cart. It has plenty of space for your multi-functional needs — I'm talking wine cooler, cocktail-mixing paraphernalia, glasses, bar snacks, the works — it even has room to stow four bottles. Made from natural teak, it is a splurge at £1,295, but effortlessly modern and a worthy investment that will add instant style to any patio scheme. Luckily, there are so many beautiful outdoor bar carts available that are made of outdoor-ready materials to fulfill our outdoor entertaining dreams. Who needs Palm Springs, eh? Cocktail hour chez moi, here we come.

Wayfair 17 Stories Karinah Bar Serving Cart £93.99, Was £129.99 at Wayfair Currently 28% off, this outdoor bar cart is made of rust-resistant aluminum and powder-coated in a Charcoal Gray finish. I love the statement wheels of this design, in particular, but the shelves are also spacious for your multi-functional needs. Also available in white, with a 4.4-star rating, happy customers have declared the outdoor bar cart the "perfect size," and another notes that it has "held up well to the elements outside." Win-win. 17 Stories Eloria Metal Bar Cart £61.99, Was £81.99 at Wayfair The Eloria Metal bar cart would be just as suitable for indoor and outdoor use — it has a weather-resistant coating so you'll be able to use it year-round — and it's also at a very happy 31% off right now. Whilst it only has three reviews, they're a unanimous 5-star rating, which certainly works for me. I love the striking color pop of red to add a bit of fun to your outdoor space, and all in the name of style. Holloways of Ludlow Mindo 120 Outdoor Trolley £574 at Holloways of Ludlow I absolutely love this bar cart. It will look undeniably stylish in any outdoor setting and will help to elevate your hosting game with minimal effort. Made from aluminium sheets with nifty holes to drain rainwater, the design is style-meets-function in the best way. I particularly love this dark green hue, but it's also available in black and white. And while the cart doesn't have reviews just yet, we can attest to the quality of Holloways of Ludlow as one of Livingetc's favorite retailers.

Feeling inspired by an easy win to elevate your outdoor space? I hope so. If you're on the hunt for more, one of these outdoor lounge chairs might fit the bill.