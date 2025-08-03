Making Your Garden Look Like a Designer 'Beach Club' Is the Trend of the Summer — This Is the Furniture That Will Help You Get the Look
True beach club-style is about more than just loungers by the pool. Here's how to blend comfort and color with five-star style
Maybe it's just who I hang out with, but this summer, more than ever, luxury beach clubs across the Mediterranean seem to be the ubiquitous holiday spot. I'm having visions of striped parasols on the beach, shaded love seats and loungers, pool decks, me, my bathing suit... a cold drink in hand...
And all this fawning over luxury fashion beach clubs has led me to one important thought: how can I emulate the vacation vibe in my own home? Summer days are fading fast, so now is the time to soak up the sun, and preferably, of course, in style.
But to really capture the aesthetic of beach club-style outdoor furniture, you need to understand the colors, silhouettes, and materials that matter. Consider details like oversized seats and cushions that maximize comfort, components like armrests and ottomans for optimal convenience, and colors and materials that call to mind the coast — think crisp whites, warm yellows, and rattan.
Or better yet, take a look at the nine super-luxe pieces of beach club-style outdoor furniture I found at the best garden furniture brands for you. Now that's what I call five-star service.
Sling-back outdoor chairs have been the silhouette of summer this year, and this overstuffed style is bringing major beach club energy. You can also purchase the Dalvey loveseat in the same style and pair it together for a stylish modular seating arrangement.
Beach club style is all about the extra details. But when the extras double as practical elements (like with this outdoor floor cushion), it's always a win. Made from recycled plastic bottles, the embroidered color perfectly captures the beachside aesthetic. Use it as an extra seat, ottoman, or even a coffee table — the options are open.
The built-in side tables/drink rests are what made me immediately add this daybed to the beach club-style outdoor furniture list. The drink rest paired with the detachable storage ottoman is the pinnacle of optimized convenience. Need I say anymore?
Beach club-style has to include a bit of magic, and what better way to do that than this whimsical green striped chair? It's overstuffed, cozy, unique, and simply fun. It's a two-seater with removable cushions, and comes in a gray and white bouclé version. It's so stylish that you almost want to put it inside.
A beach club-style outdoor furniture roundup wouldn't be complete without an outdoor lounge chair. Stripes are certainly in this season, and the citrus yellow colorway reminds me of the Italian coastline. Pair this piece back with soft neutral pillows and possibly a parasol?
This indoor/outdoor chair from Cox & Cox is perfect for those who want the beach club style, but need to source outdoor furniture for small spaces. It's large enough that you can snuggle up with a good book, yet it isn't quite as big as a loveseat or daybed. Plus, the woven rope frame gives it that slightly boho style.
A pretty parasol or patio umbrella is an absolute must for beach club-inspired furniture. The green, white, and blue color combination feels perfectly in line with the coastal aesthetic, yet still feels classic and timeless. Add a few neutral loungers, and you've got yourself a backyard beach club.
This piece by B&B Italia is an investment, but it might just be the ultimate beach club lounger. The sunbed can lie all the way flat for a solo catnap in the sun, or you can fold it up to become a relaxed outdoor sofa that seats multiple friends. This piece is definitely now at the top of my wish list.
Got a specific beach club in mind? Perhaps one belonging to the infamous Soho House group? Well, when it comes to your garden, you're going to want to get yourself some striped outdoor furniture and then simply sit back and relax.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.