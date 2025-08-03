Making Your Garden Look Like a Designer 'Beach Club' Is the Trend of the Summer — This Is the Furniture That Will Help You Get the Look

Maybe it's just who I hang out with, but this summer, more than ever, luxury beach clubs across the Mediterranean seem to be the ubiquitous holiday spot. I'm having visions of striped parasols on the beach, shaded love seats and loungers, pool decks, me, my bathing suit... a cold drink in hand...

And all this fawning over luxury fashion beach clubs has led me to one important thought: how can I emulate the vacation vibe in my own home? Summer days are fading fast, so now is the time to soak up the sun, and preferably, of course, in style.

But to really capture the aesthetic of beach club-style outdoor furniture, you need to understand the colors, silhouettes, and materials that matter. Consider details like oversized seats and cushions that maximize comfort, components like armrests and ottomans for optimal convenience, and colors and materials that call to mind the coast — think crisp whites, warm yellows, and rattan.

Or better yet, take a look at the nine super-luxe pieces of beach club-style outdoor furniture I found at the best garden furniture brands for you. Now that's what I call five-star service.



Got a specific beach club in mind? Perhaps one belonging to the infamous Soho House group? Well, when it comes to your garden, you're going to want to get yourself some striped outdoor furniture and then simply sit back and relax.