9 Outdoor Daybeds That Do the Most — Even When You’re Doing Absolutely Nothing
Built for basking, scrolling, napping, and saying “I’ll answer that later"
Try as you might, it’s hard to be in a bad mood while sprawled across an outdoor daybed. The image alone — sunshine, soft cushions, no laptop in sight — feels almost comically serene.
We need more pieces like that: outdoor furniture so committed to leisure, it forces you to slow down.
And when chosen right, the outdoor daybed does most of the scene-setting on its own: “For 2025, I’m seeing minimalist metal frames with architectural lines, low-profile wood bases, and oversized cushions in textured outdoor fabrics,” says Jordan Neman, co-founder and creative director of L.A.-based luxury home brand House of Leon.
Daybeds have long been backyard staples, especially in sunny enclaves like Los Angeles — but increasingly, they're having a renaissance. What was once a poolside cliché is now a full-fledged outdoor furniture trend with range.
With that, find sculptural silhouettes, plush cabana bed profiles, and design-forward picks I’ve vetted for comfort, materials, and style.
Consider these less like seats, more like reasons to linger.
In the round: Pottery Barn’s Balboa Outdoor Daybed isn’t a revolutionary shape — but chic round outdoor daybeds are surprisingly hard to come by. This one earns its place with sartorial pinstripes and a smooth swivel base that taps your inner child in all the right ways. Plenty of upholstery options, too, so you can customize to taste.
This sculptural outdoor daybed plays with exaggerated curves and charming wicker for a piece that’s both dramatic and grounding. It doesn’t scream, but it certainly makes itself known. Throw an outdoor rug underneath to offset the white upholstery.
Neutrals dominate the outdoor furniture world, but Serena & Lily gives you room to play. This California-cool daybed in UV-resistant, all-weather wicker (that looks like rattan but wears better) can be styled with bounce-back cushions in stripes, solids, and hues that, delightfully, aren’t beige.
Just hanging out. Yes, the puns write themselves — but CB2’s outdoor hanging daybed really does elevate leisure. Designed by Brett Beldock, this all-weather rattan-wrapped aluminum frame is inspired by industrial architectural forms, suspended for peak cinematic effect. The crisp Sunbrella® cushion and coordinating bolster pillows seal the deal. Hang it over a lawn, pool, or patio for maximum drama and maximum relaxation.
If you’re on a budget, have a small backyard, or both, this Wayfair daybed might be your answer. It’s under $500 — likely less than a summer flight to Miami — and the slatted acacia wood arms fold up for easy storage. Designed for one, it’s cozy but functional, with stain-resistant upholstery (because accidents happen) and nearly 600 reviews averaging 4.4 stars. It comes in a range of frame and cushion colorways.
House of Leon’s co-founder and creative director Jordan Neman says the key to choosing the right outdoor daybed “really comes down to how the piece will live in the space.” Do you want it to blend in or make a statement? If the latter, the Ojai delivers: a boxy, low-slung teak frame with clean lines and quiet luxury written all over it — resort-level looks, sans resort. Available in single (pictured) or double for tandem lounging, and yes, it’s rated a perfect five stars.
This punchy orange outdoor cabana bed from Wayfair shouldn’t work — orange and cream? — and yet, it absolutely does. The contrast feels oddly elegant, calling to mind a certain French fashion house. Bonus: no need for a separate umbrella, thanks to the built-in drapes.
This striking George Oliver design skips the plush for something breezier. A curved teak base, mesh sling seat, and UV-shielding canopy keep things light — visually and literally. You could place two side-by-side without overwhelming your space. It’s not trying too hard, which is precisely why it works. 4.1 stars from over 400 reviews says plenty.
FAQs
Why Choose an Outdoor Day Bed Over a Sun Lounger or Outdoor Sofa?
“I think a daybed offers something more versatile than a lounger and more relaxed than a sofa,” says Jordan Neman, creative director and co-founder of House of Leon.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
“Loungers are great for sunbathing,” he adds, “and sofas are built for upright conversation, but a daybed offers flexibility in that in-between. It’s a piece that encourages people to lie back, nap, read, or simply do nothing. There’s something about a daybed that makes you feel like you should take a break from being ‘on.’”
Where’s the Best Place to Put an Outdoor Day Bed?
“My biggest piece of advice is to make sure it’s not hit by a sprinkler!” quips Jordan. “Continuous water will age the pieces 10x.”
Beyond that, think of your daybed as a visual and functional cue to unwind. Partially shaded spots — under an arbor, covered deck, or near a leafy tree — are ideal. Placing one poolside works too (easy access for tanning and drying off).
The best placements look relaxing and actually are.
How Should I Style an Outdoor Daybed?
There’s no one-size-fits-all approach (you’ll see plenty of variety just in this edit), but Jordan Neman, co-founder and creative director of House of Leon, offers one universal tip: “It’s always a great idea to bring in earthy materials wherever you can outside to double down on the connection to nature, even in what might be a heavily hardscaped backyard.”
In other words, echo what’s around you — and let the setting guide the styling.
As the Q&As above suggest, direct sun isn’t always your friend — unless tanning is your sport of choice. Avoid the crisp and pair your chic new outdoor daybed with an equally stylish patio umbrella to stay cool all summer long.
