9 Outdoor Daybeds That Do the Most — Even When You’re Doing Absolutely Nothing

Try as you might, it’s hard to be in a bad mood while sprawled across an outdoor daybed. The image alone — sunshine, soft cushions, no laptop in sight — feels almost comically serene.

We need more pieces like that: outdoor furniture so committed to leisure, it forces you to slow down.

And when chosen right, the outdoor daybed does most of the scene-setting on its own: “For 2025, I’m seeing minimalist metal frames with architectural lines, low-profile wood bases, and oversized cushions in textured outdoor fabrics,” says Jordan Neman, co-founder and creative director of L.A.-based luxury home brand House of Leon.

Daybeds have long been backyard staples, especially in sunny enclaves like Los Angeles — but increasingly, they're having a renaissance. What was once a poolside cliché is now a full-fledged outdoor furniture trend with range.

With that, find sculptural silhouettes, plush cabana bed profiles, and design-forward picks I’ve vetted for comfort, materials, and style.

Consider these less like seats, more like reasons to linger.

FAQs

Why Choose an Outdoor Day Bed Over a Sun Lounger or Outdoor Sofa?

“I think a daybed offers something more versatile than a lounger and more relaxed than a sofa,” says Jordan Neman, creative director and co-founder of House of Leon.

“Loungers are great for sunbathing,” he adds, “and sofas are built for upright conversation, but a daybed offers flexibility in that in-between. It’s a piece that encourages people to lie back, nap, read, or simply do nothing. There’s something about a daybed that makes you feel like you should take a break from being ‘on.’”

Where’s the Best Place to Put an Outdoor Day Bed?

“My biggest piece of advice is to make sure it’s not hit by a sprinkler!” quips Jordan. “Continuous water will age the pieces 10x.”

Beyond that, think of your daybed as a visual and functional cue to unwind. Partially shaded spots — under an arbor, covered deck, or near a leafy tree — are ideal. Placing one poolside works too (easy access for tanning and drying off).

The best placements look relaxing and actually are.

How Should I Style an Outdoor Daybed?

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach (you’ll see plenty of variety just in this edit), but Jordan Neman, co-founder and creative director of House of Leon, offers one universal tip: “It’s always a great idea to bring in earthy materials wherever you can outside to double down on the connection to nature, even in what might be a heavily hardscaped backyard.”

In other words, echo what’s around you — and let the setting guide the styling.



As the Q&As above suggest, direct sun isn’t always your friend — unless tanning is your sport of choice. Avoid the crisp and pair your chic new outdoor daybed with an equally stylish patio umbrella to stay cool all summer long.