Lunya's New Bedding May Be Made From Wood, but It Might Also Be the Softest Set You’ll Ever Sleep On
You know Lunya for its silk sets — but this new collection, a decade in the making, redefines sustainable bedding with a fabric you’ll want to feel to believe
Leather from apples. Milk from pistachios. You’d think the novelty of reengineered materials might have worn off by now — but bedding made from wood still gives pause.
That’s the idea behind Lunya’s latest launch: a five-piece bedding collection made from TENCEL™, a fabric derived from sustainably sourced wood pulp and engineered for softness, breathability, and temperature control.
Known for its washable silk bedding, Lunya has spent the last decade in partnership with sustainable fiber pioneer Lenzing, quietly developing a solution for those who like their bedsheets cool and clean, but might not be entirely sold on the whole cotton craze.
Because here’s the thing: cotton sheets may be classic, but most of it isn't particularly sustainable — its production relies on water-intensive farming and heavy pesticide use. Lunya’s TENCEL™, by contrast, is OEKO-TEX® certified, biodegradable, and comes from responsibly managed forests.
The lineup — simply called the "Quintessential Collection" — includes a duvet cover, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcases, sold separately or as a bundle.
Its environmental credentials are pretty major, but so is the feel: it’s smooth, weighty, and, at 800 thread count, objectively luxurious.
The bedding brand doesn't call it "quintessential" for nothing. With its full suite — duvet cover, flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcases — this bundle nails the balance of durability, comfort, and elegance on all fronts. Designed for hot sleepers, and destined to be loved by anyone who knows their percale from their sateen.
The only color? White. The only pattern? None. It’s purposefully neutral: an everyday essential for hot sleepers, minimalists, or anyone who values sustainable sleep.
Ahead, shop as Lunya puts it with characteristic certainty: “The only bedding you will ever need.”
There are times of year when a top sheet becomes the honorary duvet — because frankly, it’s just too hot to deal with anything else. This one earns the title, acting as your go-to cooling layer in sweltering months or an extra-soft buffer when the weather turns. Either way, it’s the closest thing to your body — which makes it worth investing in.
More Lunya Sleep Essentials
Lunya calls it “restwear.” Beyond the Quintessential Collection, here’s everything else worth sleeping on.
Throwing silk in the washing machine — let alone the dryer — is usually a terrible idea. But Lunya’s cult-favorite washable silk pillowcases make a case for breaking the rules. They've got all the slinky, cool-to-the-touch appeal of traditional silk, with none of the precious upkeep. With a 4.9-star average rating, they clearly deliver.
This is the same washable silk pillowcase, just scaled down — and built for travel. Smartly, it comes in deeper colors (navy and a rust-orange) rather than white, and includes elastic straps with snap closures to secure it to your carry-on or tote. For something prone to stains, it’s highly considered.
If this one looks familiar, it’s because we featured it in our top sleep mask edit. Well, this one is actually slightly different being unweighted, but that actually makes it ideal for on-the-go use, especially apt for eyeballs in a limited-edition Grace Dines print: whispery florals rendered in silk.
