Lunya's New Bedding May Be Made From Wood, but It Might Also Be the Softest Set You’ll Ever Sleep On

You know Lunya for its silk sets — but this new collection, a decade in the making, redefines sustainable bedding with a fabric you’ll want to feel to believe

Lunya Quintessential Bedding
Lunya's latest TENCEL™ innovation looks like cotton, feels like silk — and is made from wood...
Leather from apples. Milk from pistachios. You’d think the novelty of reengineered materials might have worn off by now — but bedding made from wood still gives pause.

That’s the idea behind Lunya’s latest launch: a five-piece bedding collection made from TENCEL™, a fabric derived from sustainably sourced wood pulp and engineered for softness, breathability, and temperature control.

Known for its washable silk bedding, Lunya has spent the last decade in partnership with sustainable fiber pioneer Lenzing, quietly developing a solution for those who like their bedsheets cool and clean, but might not be entirely sold on the whole cotton craze.

Because here’s the thing: cotton sheets may be classic, but most of it isn't particularly sustainable — its production relies on water-intensive farming and heavy pesticide use. Lunya’s TENCEL™, by contrast, is OEKO-TEX® certified, biodegradable, and comes from responsibly managed forests.

The Quintessential Pillowcase Set
Lunya
The Quintessential Pillowcase Set

If you’re constantly flipping your pillow in search of the 'cool side,' this set is your solution. Soft, breathable, and kind to skin and hair (no friction), Lunya calls it "skincare you sleep on."

The lineup — simply called the "Quintessential Collection" — includes a duvet cover, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcases, sold separately or as a bundle.

Its environmental credentials are pretty major, but so is the feel: it’s smooth, weighty, and, at 800 thread count, objectively luxurious.

The Quintessential Bedding Set
Lunya
The Quintessential Bedding Set

The bedding brand doesn't call it "quintessential" for nothing. With its full suite — duvet cover, flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcases — this bundle nails the balance of durability, comfort, and elegance on all fronts. Designed for hot sleepers, and destined to be loved by anyone who knows their percale from their sateen.

The only color? White. The only pattern? None. It’s purposefully neutral: an everyday essential for hot sleepers, minimalists, or anyone who values sustainable sleep.

Ahead, shop as Lunya puts it with characteristic certainty: “The only bedding you will ever need.”

The Quintessential Duvet Cover
Lunya
The Quintessential Duvet Cover

Makes your bed feel freshly made, even if it’s anything but. The duvet cover has internal corner ties to keep your insert firmly in place — meaning less dreaded bunching and more of that cool, crisp hotel-bed effect.

Lunya sheet
Lunya
The Quintessential Flat Sheet

There are times of year when a top sheet becomes the honorary duvet — because frankly, it’s just too hot to deal with anything else. This one earns the title, acting as your go-to cooling layer in sweltering months or an extra-soft buffer when the weather turns. Either way, it’s the closest thing to your body — which makes it worth investing in.

The Quintessential Fitted Sheet
Lunya
The Quintessential Fitted Sheet

Tailored like a good pair of trousers, this fitted sheet is deep-pocketed, double-stitched, and won’t ride up in the night. Stays put, looks sharp, and feels even better. Sartorial sensibilities, but for your bed.

More Lunya Sleep Essentials

Lunya calls it “restwear.” Beyond the Quintessential Collection, here’s everything else worth sleeping on.

Washable Silk Good in Bed Pillowcase
Lunya
Washable Silk Good in Bed Pillowcase

Throwing silk in the washing machine — let alone the dryer — is usually a terrible idea. But Lunya’s cult-favorite washable silk pillowcases make a case for breaking the rules. They've got all the slinky, cool-to-the-touch appeal of traditional silk, with none of the precious upkeep. With a 4.9-star average rating, they clearly deliver.

Lunya silk pillowcase
Lunya
Washable Silk Travel Pillow

This is the same washable silk pillowcase, just scaled down — and built for travel. Smartly, it comes in deeper colors (navy and a rust-orange) rather than white, and includes elastic straps with snap closures to secure it to your carry-on or tote. For something prone to stains, it’s highly considered.

Lunya sleep mask
Lunya
Lunya X Grace Dines Washable Silk Sleep Mask

If this one looks familiar, it’s because we featured it in our top sleep mask edit. Well, this one is actually slightly different being unweighted, but that actually makes it ideal for on-the-go use, especially apt for eyeballs in a limited-edition Grace Dines print: whispery florals rendered in silk. 

We’re always updating our list of the best bedding deals — find the ones worth dreaming about.

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

