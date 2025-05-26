Lunya's New Bedding May Be Made From Wood, but It Might Also Be the Softest Set You’ll Ever Sleep On

Leather from apples. Milk from pistachios. You’d think the novelty of reengineered materials might have worn off by now — but bedding made from wood still gives pause.

That’s the idea behind Lunya’s latest launch: a five-piece bedding collection made from TENCEL™, a fabric derived from sustainably sourced wood pulp and engineered for softness, breathability, and temperature control.

Known for its washable silk bedding, Lunya has spent the last decade in partnership with sustainable fiber pioneer Lenzing, quietly developing a solution for those who like their bedsheets cool and clean, but might not be entirely sold on the whole cotton craze.

Because here’s the thing: cotton sheets may be classic, but most of it isn't particularly sustainable — its production relies on water-intensive farming and heavy pesticide use. Lunya’s TENCEL™, by contrast, is OEKO-TEX® certified, biodegradable, and comes from responsibly managed forests.

Lunya The Quintessential Pillowcase Set $98 at Lunya If you’re constantly flipping your pillow in search of the 'cool side,' this set is your solution. Soft, breathable, and kind to skin and hair (no friction), Lunya calls it "skincare you sleep on."

The lineup — simply called the "Quintessential Collection" — includes a duvet cover, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcases, sold separately or as a bundle.

Its environmental credentials are pretty major, but so is the feel: it’s smooth, weighty, and, at 800 thread count, objectively luxurious.

Lunya The Quintessential Bedding Set $428 at Lunya The bedding brand doesn't call it "quintessential" for nothing. With its full suite — duvet cover, flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcases — this bundle nails the balance of durability, comfort, and elegance on all fronts. Designed for hot sleepers, and destined to be loved by anyone who knows their percale from their sateen.

The only color? White. The only pattern? None. It’s purposefully neutral: an everyday essential for hot sleepers, minimalists, or anyone who values sustainable sleep.

Ahead, shop as Lunya puts it with characteristic certainty: “The only bedding you will ever need.”

Lunya The Quintessential Duvet Cover $248 at Lunya Makes your bed feel freshly made, even if it’s anything but. The duvet cover has internal corner ties to keep your insert firmly in place — meaning less dreaded bunching and more of that cool, crisp hotel-bed effect. Lunya The Quintessential Flat Sheet $188 at Lunya There are times of year when a top sheet becomes the honorary duvet — because frankly, it’s just too hot to deal with anything else. This one earns the title, acting as your go-to cooling layer in sweltering months or an extra-soft buffer when the weather turns. Either way, it’s the closest thing to your body — which makes it worth investing in. Lunya The Quintessential Fitted Sheet $188 at Lunya Tailored like a good pair of trousers, this fitted sheet is deep-pocketed, double-stitched, and won’t ride up in the night. Stays put, looks sharp, and feels even better. Sartorial sensibilities, but for your bed.

More Lunya Sleep Essentials

Lunya calls it “restwear.” Beyond the Quintessential Collection, here’s everything else worth sleeping on.

Lunya Washable Silk Good in Bed Pillowcase $88 at Lunya Throwing silk in the washing machine — let alone the dryer — is usually a terrible idea. But Lunya’s cult-favorite washable silk pillowcases make a case for breaking the rules. They've got all the slinky, cool-to-the-touch appeal of traditional silk, with none of the precious upkeep. With a 4.9-star average rating, they clearly deliver. Lunya Washable Silk Travel Pillow $128 at Lunya This is the same washable silk pillowcase, just scaled down — and built for travel. Smartly, it comes in deeper colors (navy and a rust-orange) rather than white, and includes elastic straps with snap closures to secure it to your carry-on or tote. For something prone to stains, it’s highly considered. Lunya Lunya X Grace Dines Washable Silk Sleep Mask $50 at Lunya If this one looks familiar, it’s because we featured it in our top sleep mask edit. Well, this one is actually slightly different being unweighted, but that actually makes it ideal for on-the-go use, especially apt for eyeballs in a limited-edition Grace Dines print: whispery florals rendered in silk.

