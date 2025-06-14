Everyone's Swapping Their Cotton and Linen Bedding for Bamboo — This Is Why, and Where to Buy the Sets That Look Just as Good
Design-forward brands are launching bamboo bedding, a 'smart fabric' that might just make you sleep more soundly across the seasons
Totally comfortable sleep in the warmer months is a rarity when you're a hot sleeper, like me. Granted, London doesn't experience much tropical weather, but in the few months that the sun does reveal itself and the heat shines through, sound slumber is tough to accomplish.
I've tried rotating fans, cotton PJs, and lightweight throws, and all along it was the bedding I was missing out on. In keeping up with the trends, I found out that bamboo bedding is having a moment, and it's the perfect thing for hot sleepers.
But the key to converting to bamboo bedding is to buy from the best bedding brands. So I did some scouting and have put together the best bamboo bedding brands around. And if you're wondering what makes this moisture-wicking material so special, let's hear about the pros (and cons) from the experts.
The 2025 Bamboo Bedding Edit
What Are the Pros of Bamboo Sheets
Among the types of bedding, bamboo is among the best for summer. Kenny Timper, a certified sleep science coach at Sleepopolis, tells me that the advantages of making the swap are three-fold.
"Bamboo sheets are naturally breathable and moisture-wicking, making them great for hot sleepers," he explains. "They feel silky soft, often smoother than cotton, and tend to get even softer over time. They're also resistant to dust mites and hypoallergenic, which is helpful for sensitive skin or allergies."
Although not a technical advantage to bamboo bedding, I also love the natural look that this material offers. It also has that freshly tussled look that makes me want to take a midday nappuccino.
Kenny is a Staff Writer at Sleepopolis and a certified sleep science coach.
Cons of Bamboo Sheets
If you're planning on making the switch to this bedding trend, it's only fair that you're well aware of the downside to this material.
"Bamboo sheets tend to wrinkle easily, so beds often look crinkled unless you iron or smooth them immediately after drying," says Sosha Lewis, a certified sleep science coach at Mattress Clarity.
"Some are made from bamboo viscose, which involves chemical processing, so quality and eco-claims can vary. Lastly, high‑end bamboo sets can be expensive compared to basic cotton or microfiber options."
Sosha is a Certified Sleep Science Coach at Mattress Clarity.
What Are the Best Bamboo Sheet Brands and Where Do I Buy Them?
If you're wondering where to spend your bedding budget, look no further than the prized brands below. This list of bamboo bedding retailers will set your home up for a relaxing and restful summer. From Panda London to Ettitude, look to these brands to treat your bedroom to a stunning upgrade.
Panda London
Panda London is one of the best bamboo bedding brands around. And their 4.8-star review (based on 15,673 reviews) clears up any confusion as to why this is one of the most popular bamboo brands of the moment.
Not only are they thermoregulating, they're also moisture-wicking, antibacterial, and odor-resistant. If you're wondering what should go in a guest room, let it be this bedding.
Sloth London
Another brilliant bamboo bedding brand worth a chance is Sloth London. These award winning sheets are OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified, meaning that you don't have to worry about dreaming away in a nightmare of bedding chemicals.
For long-lasting comfort, wash these sheets on a cold, delicate wash cycle and line dry them for best results. Sloth London's sheets are a pristine white but they feature a pop of color on the lining for a vibrant finishing touch.
Cozy Earth
Snuggled into Oprah's list of Favorite Things is Cozy Earth's bamboo bedding. If you love the look of an oversized drape and the softness of a smooth sheet, you will adore Cozy Earth. The brand hosts a collection of bed linen in an array of sizes from twin to queen and king, and even California king and split king sizing.
If you have a minimalist bedroom, I recommend going for the driftwood, light gray, or oat sets. However, if you find comfort in color, then the walnut and peony color schemes are ideal.
Pretty You London
On my search for bedroom furniture on John Lewis' virtual aisles, I scrolled across Pretty You's bamboo bedding. Described as being of 'great quality', 'incredibly breathable', and 'the perfect blend of soft and smooth without making you slide around', the reviews alone sold me on this gorgeous bedding.
Designed to get softer and cozier with each passing wash, Pretty You's bamboo bedding will be your new favorite part of unwinding in bed. Smoke Gray and Rose Pink are already on my wishlist and ready to go.
Ettitude
If you're a bedding enthusiast, you've probably come across Ettitude's elegant linen at some point. And their bamboo bedding range is nothing short of perfection. Reviewed as being 'unbelievably comfortable — like being lifted onto a cloud by angels', let the customer testimonials give you an idea of the luxury you deserve.
Ettitude and their clean commitment to sustainability make the brand so much more appealing in my eyes. And I have no doubt that a single night of rest in their sheets will convince you that good bedding can make all the difference.
Cariloha
Cariloha bamboo sheets carry a promise to be three degrees cooler, while also hosting thermal-regulating properties to help keep you cool in the summer and cozy in the winter.
And if you're more of a try-before-you-buy consumer, then Cariloha's 100-night home trial will ensure you make the right decision. If you try their sheets and aren't absolutely pleased with the comfort of their bamboo bedding (unlikely if you ask me), you have 100 days to return the sheets stress-free.
FAQs
What Is the Best Thread Count for Bamboo Sheets?
The ideal thread count for your bedding differs from fabric to fabric. And when it comes to bamboo bedding, a 300 to 500 thread count is perfect for comfortable sleep during spring and summer.
Once you've stripped your mattress and dressed it back in bamboo, I recommend adding some finishing touches for a bed that's ultra-comfortable. Sweet summer dreams!
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc.
