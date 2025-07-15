This Bedding Company Gets Hundreds of 5-Star Reviews for Its Linen — Now, It's Launching Cotton Sheets in the Coolest Color Range

Linen isn't for everyone. Not in clothes, and certainly not in bed sheets. What it delivers in light, breezy style can present some problems elsewhere — a little rough to begin with, a little too easily dishevelled.

Some linen is better than others, but if it's not for you, that's okay. Except when it comes to a brand like Bed Threads, which has (probably) the most trendy bedding you'll find out there at the moment, but has, until today, only sold linen sheets. The linen haters have truly been missing out.

However, Bed Threads has just released a very new collection — not just a new colorway, but a foray into a completely new fabric. Cotton. It's not, exactly, ground-breaking, aside from the fact that there's now something for everyone in the brand's offering.

Also, its linen bedding gets hundreds of 5-star reviews, and in fact got nearly a perfect score in our own Bed Threads' 100% French flax linen bedding review, so we're expecting good things from it.

It's organic, a 200-thread count, and a percale weave (which we'll take over a sateen any day of the week).

The collection comes in a range of bright and bold colorways that layer perfectly together. (Image credit: Bed Threads)

So, why cotton and why now?

"We’ve always said we’d only ever expand when the right product came along," Genevieve Rosen-Biller, founder of Bed Threads, explains. "After eight years of building a bedding brand around high-quality, feel-good home essentials, we’ve come to deeply understand what our customer is looking for."

And this extension felt like a natural evolution for the pair. "It broadens the Bed Threads offering without compromising on our core values of comfort, sustainability, and style, and delivers a genuinely unique product in market that we know (through search term data and constant streams of customer enquiries) that people are looking for: a soft, crisp percale that's organic, GOTS-certified and comes in a range of unique colors," adds Genevieve.

It holds the highest certification for organic textiles, she adds, which "ensures that every part of the process — from farming to finishing — meets strict environmental and ethical standards."

But beyond the sustainability credentials, "We also tested multiple weights, weaves, and finishes (over 50 rounds of samples!) until we landed on something that felt just right," Genevieve explains. "What makes our cotton unique is the balance we’ve struck: it’s breathable yet weighty, crisp yet soft, and entirely chemical-free. It’s a conscious choice without compromise."

Bed Threads' Espresso cotton sheets are founder Genevieve's favorite color from the new collection. (Image credit: Bed Threads)

The new collection comes in eight shades — Berry, Butterscotch, Vanilla, Crisp White, Apple, Moss, Aegean, and Espresso. If she had to pick a favorite, Genevieve would recommend Espresso. "It's a color but can double as a neutral and works well with neutrals or brighter colors (like Apple!) for something more directional," she explains. "It’s the kind of color that instantly makes a space feel grounded and stylish, regardless of the other elements in the room."

When asked about the future, Genevieve said there's "definitely" scope to expand. "We see this as the beginning of a long-term category for us, not a one-off," she explains."Just like we’ve done with linen, we plan to build this collection slowly and intentionally. We’ll be listening closely to feedback, seeing how people respond to the current colors and styles, and evolving the range accordingly. Longevity and versatility are key for us, so every addition will be made with purpose."

"The collection was born from conversations with our community," she continues. "We were hearing from people who loved the look and feel of our brand but were seeking an alternative to linen — something equally elevated, but with a different texture and finish," she adds. "We wanted to create cotton bedding that felt as thoughtful and luxurious as our linen: minimal, breathable, timeless, and consciously made. That’s what guided every step of this collection."