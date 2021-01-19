Neutral bedroom ideas: 27 stylish ideas for a calm and restful bedroom scheme
We've curated the best neutral bedroom ideas, from lovely linens and warm woods to whimsical window treatments. After all, stressful times call for a restful, neutral bedroom retreat...
On the hunt for some gorgeous neutral bedroom ideas? From lovely linens and warm woods to whimsical window treatments, neutral bedroom design is timeless.
When the temperatures drops and the world seems stressful, a calming cocoon will ensure a good night's sleep, so we've uncovered plenty of neutral schemes for your modern bedroom to help you carve out your own chic retreat.
Soothing neutrals, such as crisp white and soft grey create a pleasing palette that's both fresh and relaxing. To keep a backdrop of white walls and white ceilings feeling cool and calm, rather than cold and austere, layer textures, such as woollen throws, rich velvets and soft linen bedding, as this will balance the hard surfaces and bring a tranquil vibe to your bedroom.
Pastel pink and other ice cream shades will evoke far-off summer days, so accessorise with these colours and switch them with the seasons. Heavy drapes will feel luxurious and cosy.
For year round comfort, colourful, sumptuous rugs and cosy throws and blankets can be introduced and light curtains swapped for heavier drapes in the cooler months.
1. Welcome beige
Calm colours and linen textures keep this master bedroom serene.
2. Incorporate natural textures
This neutral bedroom scheme features a calm, natural colour palette, and mixes natural materials including a sanded wood side table, oversized terracotta bedside lamp and a linen upholstered headboard.
The vintage oushak rug and French jug lamp infuse this neutral space with a sense of history.
3. Opt for built-in storage
French Grey sets the tone in this restful sleep zone. Built-in wardrobes keep the space calming and clutter-free.
4. Create clever discreet storage
In the white bedroom below, recessed shelves allow little pockets to display books and decorative items, and also act as space-saving bedside tables. Clever bedroom storage like this is perfect for small bedrooms.
5. Add raw texture with linen bedding
Linen bedding and a rough timber bedside table reflect a neutral and natural look. Mixing different coloured linens is enough to add some colour and interest to the space while still keeping things calm.
6. Choose a soft grey palette
From the grey oak flooring and smoky glass pendant to the pale grey walls, ceiling and wood work, this grey bedroom is a lesson in layering. The rug, velvet accent cushions, wool throw and a few wood pieces help to make this a cosy and textured space.
7. Choose a natural headboard
Simple glass pendants hang down either side of the bed in this boho bedroom, while the wood headboard makes a statement and stretches wall to wall.
Meanwhile in the master bedroom below, a natural cane screen serves as a headboard adding subtle drama while retaining a calm aesthetic.
8. Love lantern-style lighting
Lantern lighting can add a calm, neutral and rustic look to a room. In the white bedroom below, large pendant lantern lights hang down on either side of the bed, instead of traditional wall lights. The effect is both modern and relaxed.
9. Calm palette, wild textures
This bedroom feels calm and textured despite the Seventies Italian chandelier, thanks to the all-white colour palette and rustic exposed beams.
10. Japanese minimalism
The master bedroom below features soft, plastered walls and ceiling, a simple lantern-style pendant, and a simple bed scheme – with no distractions. There are no pictures on the walls and no unnecessary bedroom furniture pieces – there is no chaos and no distractions, just a simple and restful neutral bedroom scheme.
11. Exposed ceiling beams
The below master bedroom used to lack height, so part of the ceiling was removed to reveal the soaring roof rafters and bring the cabin-chic look the owners love. Aside from just adding maximum height, the painted ceiling beams add a rustic quality.
Similarly, this attic guest bedroom makes the most of the ceiling height, boasts a beautifully restful, neutral palette, and features exposed beams which give it a cosy, rustic quality.
12. Bohemian bones
The berber rug, framed artwork, yellow linen throw and extra low, extra wide bed all work together to create an artsy, bohemian scheme without having to go down the wildly cluttered and eclectic route.
13. Crisp, clean and defined lines
This monastically simple bedroom design is instantly calming, owed to the super simple scheme. The angular bedside lamp, simple framed artwork and the headboard with it's wooden slats all add clean lines and definition to the space.
14. Pops of pastel pink
A light, delicate palette is perked up by pretty pastel shades. Shutters and curtains guarantee shut-eye is undisturbed by an early sunrise.
15. Rustic simplicity for a country-inspired look
This bedroom owes it's calm, rustic feel to the neutral walls, stonewashed linen and simple furniture.
This calm and tranquil bedroom has enough warmth and texture to stop it being too monastic.
16. All-white palette
This white, clear space is a relaxing place to sleep. Aside from the potted plant and textured throw, it features a crisp, all-white palette. We're in love with that wrap-around headboard...
17. Spice things up with a statement artwork
The master bedroom below still features a relatively neutral scheme of stoney colours, but the framed Ellen von Unwerth print (of model Omahyra Mota, Jean Paul Gaultier’s muse) mixes things up a bit.
18. Add a contrast
This bedroom was furnished with a mix of vintage finds from antique markets and Ebay, and High Street buys. While the bedroom features a calm scheme of stone-coloured walls, a white bed, linen bedding and simple furniture pieces, a black wall light and black and white framed photograph cut through with a contrast.
19. Incorporate vintage finds
There's a hint of Art Deco style with this striking headboard. The dark floor grounds this neutral scheme, which lets the design do the talking.
20. Soft hues
This minimalist bedroom features a range of complementing colours, but is grounded by a predominantly grey bedroom scheme.
21. MID-CENTURY STYLE
Wood, leather, brass, and textured fabrics all work to give the master bedroom a cosy, layered look.
22. Cosy textures
This guest bedroom features soft carpeting, an upholstered curved headboard and a calming palette with subtle pistachio walls. A navy lacquered bedside table and accent cushions in mustard and navy add a sophisticated air.
23. Steel-framed doors
Neutrals create a soft, cosseting vibe instead of a minimalist one. The room connects to the garden via slim-profile Crittall-style doors.
24. A modern take on exposed brick
The bedrooms inside this converted power plant in Copenhagen still retain some of the building's original exposed brick walls, but are white-washed for a softer look, and plastered over at an angle – thus highlighting the original bones but in a much more subtle way than leaving red brick walls.
The bedrooms feature cool colour palettes and minimalist schemes, to stunning effect.
25. Beach retreat
The bedroom in this rustic beach cottage in Cornwall features a king-size bed with a bamboo frame, decorated with draped with a twisted linen sheet. The crumpled linens and age-worn wood create a timeless aesthetic add to the romantic vibe.
26. Four poster
This bedroom was designed with pared-back furnishings and subdued colours to add to the relaxed feel of the space. The four poster bed adds elegance, but the modern white frame is not too overbearing.
27. PRETTY IN PINK
Chic, serene and classic were the watchwords when designing this house. For this reason, the owners majored on pastels when it came to choosing the colour scheme in the bedroom. In this restful bedroom scheme, pastel pink almost acts as a neutral.
