Neutral bedroom ideas: 27 stylish ideas for a calm and restful bedroom scheme

On the hunt for some gorgeous neutral bedroom ideas? From lovely linens and warm woods to whimsical window treatments, neutral bedroom design is timeless.

When the temperatures drops and the world seems stressful, a calming cocoon will ensure a good night's sleep, so we've uncovered plenty of neutral schemes for your modern bedroom to help you carve out your own chic retreat.

Soothing neutrals, such as crisp white and soft grey create a pleasing palette that's both fresh and relaxing. To keep a backdrop of white walls and white ceilings feeling cool and calm, rather than cold and austere, layer textures, such as woollen throws, rich velvets and soft linen bedding, as this will balance the hard surfaces and bring a tranquil vibe to your bedroom.

Pastel pink and other ice cream shades will evoke far-off summer days, so accessorise with these colours and switch them with the seasons. Heavy drapes will feel luxurious and cosy.

For year round comfort, colourful, sumptuous rugs and cosy throws and blankets can be introduced and light curtains swapped for heavier drapes in the cooler months.

See more modern bedroom ideas

1. Welcome beige

Calm colours and linen textures keep this master bedroom serene.

Get the look: Bed and lights next to bed, Restoration Hardware. (Image credit: Matthew Williams)

2. Incorporate natural textures

This neutral bedroom scheme features a calm, natural colour palette, and mixes natural materials including a sanded wood side table, oversized terracotta bedside lamp and a linen upholstered headboard.

The vintage oushak rug and French jug lamp infuse this neutral space with a sense of history.

(Image credit: Marie Flanigan)

3. Opt for built-in storage

French Grey sets the tone in this restful sleep zone. Built-in wardrobes keep the space calming and clutter-free.

Get the look: The paint is French Grey from Little Greene. The bed is the Store bed from Loaf. (Image credit: Paul Massey)

4. Create clever discreet storage

In the white bedroom below, recessed shelves allow little pockets to display books and decorative items, and also act as space-saving bedside tables. Clever bedroom storage like this is perfect for small bedrooms.

(Image credit: Rory Gardiner)

5. Add raw texture with linen bedding

Linen bedding and a rough timber bedside table reflect a neutral and natural look. Mixing different coloured linens is enough to add some colour and interest to the space while still keeping things calm.

Get the look: The Lauren Ghost bed was designed by Andrea Parisio for Meridiani. This is a GRAS wall light. The bedside table is the Brick Trunk by Paola Navone for Gervasoni. (Image credit: Paul Massey)

6. Choose a soft grey palette

From the grey oak flooring and smoky glass pendant to the pale grey walls, ceiling and wood work, this grey bedroom is a lesson in layering. The rug, velvet accent cushions, wool throw and a few wood pieces help to make this a cosy and textured space.

(Image credit: Paul Massey)

7. Choose a natural headboard

Simple glass pendants hang down either side of the bed in this boho bedroom, while the wood headboard makes a statement and stretches wall to wall.

Get the look: Pendant is the Bolle Sole Pendant by Galotti e Radice, Available through MASS Beverly, Los Angeles. Bed throw by JG Switzer, Available through Dacha Home, Los Angeles. Decorative pillows: Antique Turkish / Dacha Home. Rug is from MEHRABEN. (Image credit: Matthew Millman)

Meanwhile in the master bedroom below, a natural cane screen serves as a headboard adding subtle drama while retaining a calm aesthetic.

Get the look: Headboard made by Moore & O’Gorman. Bed with similar detail, HK Living. Penelope bedside table, West Elm. Green light, Anthropologie (Image credit: Barbara Corsico)

8. Love lantern-style lighting

Lantern lighting can add a calm, neutral and rustic look to a room. In the white bedroom below, large pendant lantern lights hang down on either side of the bed, instead of traditional wall lights. The effect is both modern and relaxed.

Get the look: pendants by global lighting, bed is from room and board, bedside tables from chairish. (Image credit: Claire Esparros)

9. Calm palette, wild textures

This bedroom feels calm and textured despite the Seventies Italian chandelier, thanks to the all-white colour palette and rustic exposed beams.

Get the look: For a similar Italian chandelier, visit the Midcentury Modern show. The Louis XV caned bed and bedside table are by Simon Horn. The bedspread is made in Circolo by Ulf Moritz for Sahco. (Image credit: James Merrell)

10. Japanese minimalism

The master bedroom below features soft, plastered walls and ceiling, a simple lantern-style pendant, and a simple bed scheme – with no distractions. There are no pictures on the walls and no unnecessary bedroom furniture pieces – there is no chaos and no distractions, just a simple and restful neutral bedroom scheme.

Get the look: This is the Modernica pendant light by George Nelson. The rug was made bespoke by Studio Four NYC. The bedside table is by Room & Board. (Image credit: Matthew Williams)

11. Exposed ceiling beams

The below master bedroom used to lack height, so part of the ceiling was removed to reveal the soaring roof rafters and bring the cabin-chic look the owners love. Aside from just adding maximum height, the painted ceiling beams add a rustic quality.

Get the look: Walls, Cornforth White Estate Emulsion, Farrow & Ball. Bed, Feather & Black. Bedding, The White Company. Harlosh bedside table, Pinch. Hector wall lights and Doma pendant light, Original BTC. (Image credit: Paul Massey)

Similarly, this attic guest bedroom makes the most of the ceiling height, boasts a beautifully restful, neutral palette, and features exposed beams which give it a cosy, rustic quality.

(Image credit: Aaron Leitz)

12. Bohemian bones

The berber rug, framed artwork, yellow linen throw and extra low, extra wide bed all work together to create an artsy, bohemian scheme without having to go down the wildly cluttered and eclectic route.

Get the look: for a similar grain sack bolster, try Anton & K. Find a throw like this at Designers Guild. Find a similar Berber rug at Moroccan White. (Image credit: James Merrell)

13. Crisp, clean and defined lines

This monastically simple bedroom design is instantly calming, owed to the super simple scheme. The angular bedside lamp, simple framed artwork and the headboard with it's wooden slats all add clean lines and definition to the space.

Get the look: The lamp is from 1stDibs. The artwork was painted by a family member. The bed covering is from Holland and Sherry. The bed is from Hedge House furniture. (Image credit: Emma Tannenbaum)

14. Pops of pastel pink

A light, delicate palette is perked up by pretty pastel shades. Shutters and curtains guarantee shut-eye is undisturbed by an early sunrise.

Get the look: Visit The Linen Works for comparable bedding. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

15. Rustic simplicity for a country-inspired look

This bedroom owes it's calm, rustic feel to the neutral walls, stonewashed linen and simple furniture.

Get the look: The walls are painted in Pure Brilliant White matt emulsion by Dulux. The bed and Stirling rug are from John Lewis. The bed linen is by Muji. The bedside table was made by Paul, using an old dolly tub and cut-down scaffold boards, then painted and waxed. The vintage Anglepoise lamp was found in a Cornish antiques shop. (Image credit: Paul Massey)

This calm and tranquil bedroom has enough warmth and texture to stop it being too monastic.

Get the look: The bedstead is by Feather & Black and painted in Mole’s Breath eggshell by Farrow & Ball. (Image credit: Paul Massey)

16. All-white palette

This white, clear space is a relaxing place to sleep. Aside from the potted plant and textured throw, it features a crisp, all-white palette. We're in love with that wrap-around headboard...

Get the look: The bespoke wrap around headboard in Romo’s Launay fabric is by Alter London in Romo Launay fabric. The sphere lights are by Michael Anastassiades. The cushions are from H&M Home. The bedside tables are from West Elm. (Image credit: Nato Welton Production)

17. Spice things up with a statement artwork

The master bedroom below still features a relatively neutral scheme of stoney colours, but the framed Ellen von Unwerth print (of model Omahyra Mota, Jean Paul Gaultier’s muse) mixes things up a bit.

(Image credit: Paul Massey)

18. Add a contrast

This bedroom was furnished with a mix of vintage finds from antique markets and Ebay, and High Street buys. While the bedroom features a calm scheme of stone-coloured walls, a white bed, linen bedding and simple furniture pieces, a black wall light and black and white framed photograph cut through with a contrast.

Get the look: The floorboards are finished with a Dinesen wash. The side table is from West Elm. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

19. Incorporate vintage finds

There's a hint of Art Deco style with this striking headboard. The dark floor grounds this neutral scheme, which lets the design do the talking.

(Image credit: Paul Massey)

20. Soft hues

This minimalist bedroom features a range of complementing colours, but is grounded by a predominantly grey bedroom scheme.

Get the look: The built-in wardrobe is by Evoke. This is the Kanik side table by Trunk. The duvet cover and blanket are from The Conran Shop. The pink sheet and pillowcases are by Caravane. (Image credit: Paul Massey)

21. MID-CENTURY STYLE

Wood, leather, brass, and textured fabrics all work to give the master bedroom a cosy, layered look.

(Image credit: Haris Kenjar)

22. Cosy textures

This guest bedroom features soft carpeting, an upholstered curved headboard and a calming palette with subtle pistachio walls. A navy lacquered bedside table and accent cushions in mustard and navy add a sophisticated air.

(Image credit: Future)

23. Steel-framed doors

Neutrals create a soft, cosseting vibe instead of a minimalist one. The room connects to the garden via slim-profile Crittall-style doors.

Get the look: Chest of drawers, Porada. Stool, Caravane. Lamp base, Pooky. Pendant light, Pinch. (Image credit: James Merrell)

24. A modern take on exposed brick

The bedrooms inside this converted power plant in Copenhagen still retain some of the building's original exposed brick walls, but are white-washed for a softer look, and plastered over at an angle – thus highlighting the original bones but in a much more subtle way than leaving red brick walls.

(Image credit: Vipp)

The bedrooms feature cool colour palettes and minimalist schemes, to stunning effect.

(Image credit: Vipp)

25. Beach retreat

The bedroom in this rustic beach cottage in Cornwall features a king-size bed with a bamboo frame, decorated with draped with a twisted linen sheet. The crumpled linens and age-worn wood create a timeless aesthetic add to the romantic vibe.

(Image credit: uniquehomestays.com)

26. Four poster

This bedroom was designed with pared-back furnishings and subdued colours to add to the relaxed feel of the space. The four poster bed adds elegance, but the modern white frame is not too overbearing.

Get the look: The bath is from W4 Bathrooms. The curtains are in Romo’s Launay Thistledown linen. The side table is from DI Designs. Barker and Stonehouse sells a similar table lamp and shade. The bed is by The White Company. (Image credit: Paul Raeside)

27. PRETTY IN PINK

Chic, serene and classic were the watchwords when designing this house. For this reason, the owners majored on pastels when it came to choosing the colour scheme in the bedroom. In this restful bedroom scheme, pastel pink almost acts as a neutral.

Get the look: For a matching wall colour, check out Fired Earth’s Manna Ash matt emulsion. The desk is by Ofist. Try The Conran Shop for similar. This is the Nerd chair by David Geckeler for Muuto. The Alcova ’09 four-poster bed is by Antonio Citterio for Maxalto at B&B Italia. This is the ST04 Backenzahn side table by Philipp Mainzer for e15, available at Viaduct. (Image credit: James Merrell)

See more modern bedroom ideas