19 small bedroom ideas – amazing tiny spaces that offer huge inspiration

Small bedrooms are often the toughest to design, simply because they feel limiting. Sometimes, to even get a particularly tiny bedroom to work, you might have to opt for an awkward layout or compromise on style. Small bedrooms don't necessarily lend themselves to the luxurious qualities we seek for this most intimate of spaces in our home.

Yet, in the right hands, small bedrooms ignite the most creative ideas. You'll be surprised at how much more you can eke out of this space with clever tricks, and we've found some of the very best from designers and experts.

Here, they give us their best modern bedroom ideas for compact floor plans and outline their best advice for making a small bedroom successful.

19 ways to make small bedrooms feel more spacious

1. Go big on patterns in a small bedroom

(Image credit: Banner Day Interiors. Photo by Christopher Stark)

Pretty bedrooms are not limited by size. Give this small space a big boost in personality with large patterns and bold colors. The design should be such that as a person enters this room, they are immediately impressed, and distracted by the wall accent feature rather than the square footage of the space.

'One top tip for designing a small bedroom is to make a statement,' says Clara Jung, founder of Banner Day Interiors (opens in new tab). 'People often shy away from patterns and colors in a small bedroom. If you translate the same design principles that people often invoke in statement powder rooms, you can create a jewel box out of smaller bedrooms infusing it with bolder colors and patterns.'

'This space was designed with a boutique hotel room look and feel,' says Clara. 'The clients gave me free rein and I ran with it. Additionally, since this room also doubles as a home office, I wanted to make sure there was a core feeling of serenity and approachability.'

2. Choose a statement-making headboard

(Image credit: Studio Munroe. Photo credit by Thomas Kuoh)

A headboard serves many more uses than one. For starters, it gives a bed definition, and in the case of large designs, even doubles as a bedroom accent wall feature. Other than that, a headboard also injects color, texture, and depth into a room. Plus, if you're clever, you can hide storage within it. There you have it – all the best reasons to have a headboard in your small bedroom.

'Don’t be afraid to experiment with large-scale pieces in a smaller room,' says Emilie Munroe, founder of Studio Munroe (opens in new tab). 'This wide, cozy headboard makes the room feel more grand and bespoke, an opportunity that would have been missed with a more delicate selection. Additionally, pendants are a great way to bring the eye upward to highlight the height of a smaller room.'

'In this bedroom, our goal was to create a bold feature wall with a big visual impact when entering the room,' says Emilie. 'The curved shape of the headboard, mixed with the textural circles of the feather Juju art, provides visual interest through shape and texture vs. our standard usage of bright color.'

3. Give the room depth by painting the walls and ceiling the same color

(Image credit: Jeff Andrews Design. Photo by Stephen Busken)

Contrary to popular belief, color drenching walls and the ceiling will not overwhelm a small space. In fact, it will give it depth and a feeling of endlessness. Plus, it can take an interior from boring and bland to something rather spectacular.

When it comes to paint trends, this is definitely one that is ruling the roost at the moment. In your small bedroom, add a sense of drama and create a contemporary look by painting the walls and the ceiling the same hue. If you're unsure of bold colors, go for softer tones that reflect light and do not make the space seem too OTT.

4. Consider wall-to-wall storage

(Image credit: Design by X+Living)

This gorgeous master bedroom demonstrates one of the most popular small bedroom ideas, with built in storage that frames the bed area. The wall of fitted storage around the bed frees up floor space as there is no need for a clunky chest of drawers or freestanding wardrobe.

5. Bring in recessed shelves

(Image credit: Rory Gardiner photography)

Recessed shelves allow little pockets to display books and decorative items, and also act as space-saving bedside tables. Bedroom storage is built-in so frees up floor space and looks cleaner than having traditional shelves protrude from the wall.

6. Hidden sleep zones can be useful

(Image credit: Simon Brown photography)

This stunning guest bedroom design by Beata Heuman makes the most of a small and unused room in the house – the curtains framing the bed are one of our absolute favorite small bedroom ideas. During the day it acts as a home office and reading room, but it doubles up as a spare bedroom for when the owners have visitors.

7. Create secret eaves



(Image credit: Taran Wilkhu photography)

A cramped space was opened up in this modern loft conversion to create a tiny guest bedroom that can be accessed via steps in the study below it. The plywood-clad staircase cleverly incorporates storage and wardrobe space.

8. Carve out a nice nook

(Image credit: Casey Keasler interiors)

Casey Keasler (opens in new tab) transformed an awkward nook in this kid's room into a cozy sleep space. Trundle storage under the bed provides easy access to towels and linens, and also act as pull-out steps so small guests can reach the bed. A small, wall-mounted reading light is a space-saver too, while the wood bed frame makes this space feel elegant, well designed and cozy.

9. Choose a modern four poster



(Image credit: Matthew Williams)

You might be thinking, four-poster bed in a small bedroom? Surely not. But in fact, a statement bed will not only add tons of drama, but it can also make a small bedroom feel bigger, alluding to more height and space.

10. Grown ups can have bunk beds too



(Image credit: Paul Raeside)

Bunk beds are one of the most commonly used small bedroom ideas for kids' spaces – but you can use them for guest spaces too.

These stylish, built-in bunks below have been designed with adults in mind – there is enough space so you don’t bang your head when getting into bed. We think it makes for a rather fun guest bedroom.

11. Install floating shelves



(Image credit: Paul Raeside)

Wall lights mean there's no need for a clunky bedside table with table lamp. A floating shelf beside the bed provides ample space for resting a glass of water on.

And take note of the bedroom wallpaper idea here too. Rather than wallpapering all the way up to the ceiling, the print stops at the picture rail so you still get all that lovely pattern, but it doesn't overwhelm the room because there's plenty of contrast with the white ceilings. This is also a great tip if your small bedroom has low ceilings too.

12. Commission a bespoke bed



(Image credit: Dulux)

To really make the most of every square inch in a room, going bespoke is your best bet as it means that a bed can stretch wall to wall (without leaving award pockets of wasted space), and can be personalized with USB sockets, wall lights, and even built-in trundle drawers or bookshelves.

13. Eke out headboard storage

(Image credit: Chris Tubbs)

Building a frame behind the bed with a shelf and an alcove drawer, is the perfect headboard idea for a bedroom that has limited space for storage. It provides easy to access space for lamps, books etc and you can free up even more floor space with divan drawers too.

15. Or under bed storage

(Image credit: James Merrell)

This clever kid's bed not only offers ample storage in the drawers beneath the mattress, its sofa-style shape means it is easily switched from seating area to sleep zone.

16. Choose cozy wood cladding

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Sometimes, the best small bedroom ideas just embrace the tiny dimensions. Rather than fight against the limited space, lean into it, creating cozy bedrooms that have a lovely cocooning feeling.

Case in point this adorable den-like space. Tucked under the eaves, the timber wall cladding in this cute kid's room gives it the feel of a cool cabin hideout.

17. Choose shallow wall storage

(Image credit: Matthew Williams)

Lacking space for a chest of drawers? A slimline wall cabinet with shelves across the length of a wall is the perfect small bedroom idea. Paint it the same color as the wall and it will 'disappear'. Of course, white feels fresh and modern, but there's plenty of inspiration when it comes to bedroom paint colors.

18. Create a rustic charm in your small space

(Image credit: Paul Massey)

Over-sized pendants either side of the bed make a stylish feature and negate the need for surface space, while floor-to-ceiling wardrobes make the most of the tallest part of the room.

19. Invigorate the space with a vibrant color scheme

(Image credit: Paul Raeside)

It's a truth universally acknowledged that light colors will make a small bedroom feel bigger, but actually being bold and opting for darker shades can have just the same effect. Going for a dramatic hue on all four walls can in fact trick the eye and blur the boundaries of the room.

How do you arrange a small bedroom?

The best layouts for small bedrooms are ones that are simple and minimal. Try not to cram in too much furniture for a start. The bed is a piece you obviously need in bedroom, so start with the placement of that first as that will probably dictate your layout options. As a general rule, the bed should be placed on the main wall of the room, that being the largest wall or the one your eye goes to when you first enter the room. If you can, place the bed the center of the room, allowing for enough space for you to walk either side.

When it comes to the positioning of storage pieces like wardrobes or drawers, try and balance the room by having these pieces tucking into corners on the other side of the room. And of course, make use of alcoves if you have them.

How do you maximize space in a small bedroom?

Maximize space in a small bedroom by opting for build in furniture over freestanding and where you can, get things up off the floor. Wall shelves over book shelves, floating bedside tables over ones with legs – you get the idea, you want as much floor space visible as possible and minimal visual bulk going on.