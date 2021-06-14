20 modern bedroom ideas – luxury looks, inspiring trends and stylish color schemes

Modern bedroom ideas aren't always about creating a minimalist, uber-contemporary space. While the term 'modern' might be associated with stark and sleek, when it comes to bringing a more modern vibe into the bedroom it's more about going for a polished, pared-down, chic aesthetic that's still warm and welcoming.

And it's a look that can be tailored to suit all styles too. Modern rustic bedrooms, modern beach house style bedrooms, modern boho bedrooms, modern luxury bedrooms. Whatever your tastes, there's a modern twist that can make your bedroom feel chic and sophisticated. From statement lighting to beautiful wallpaper, here are just some of our favorite bedroom ideas to get you inspired to give your space a refresh.

Modern bedroom ideas

These modern bedroom ideas cover it all from quick switches you can make to give your space a more contemporary edge to whole new color schemes you can get experimenting with. It's what we personally love so much about decorating a bedroom, it's such easy to make a big change without having to start totally from scratch as you would have to in a bathroom or kitchen. There are plenty of easy ideas that can totally change the look of your space in a matter of hours.

1. Hang bedside lamps for a modern look

(Image credit: Future)

Forego classic bedside lamps for a more modern approach; hanging bedside lamps from the ceiling. This creates a cleaner, less messy look and is space-saving too as it frees up space on the bedside table.

In this soft and warm-toned master bedroom, the gold pendant light adds to that warm color scheme but it also gives the space a more contemporary edge too because of the very simple, sleek design. It's the perfect contrast to soft layers and textures in the rest of the bedroom.

2. Dare to go dark in a modern bedroom

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Summer or winter, dark bedrooms are a great remedy for rooms that don't receive much natural daylight, whether that's due to a lack of windows or a north facing aspect. Rather than trying to brighten a dark room with bright or light colors (which may seem like the logical thing to do), resist the temptation as pale or vibrant colors just end up looking dull and drab if the room is naturally dark.

Instead, play to the room's strengths and use the lack of light to your advantage. Dive in with dark painted floors or walnut woods, and drown your walls with deep navy blues, smokey greys, or earthy tones.

3. Undecided? Stick to a neutral bedroom scheme

(Image credit: Future)

When in doubt, or if you and your partner can't decide on a look, then a neutral bedroom scheme is the way to go. A calm bedroom with natural colors and plenty of light will create a fresh and timeless look that won't date. Weave in lots of texture and natural materials to add interest, but stick to a pared-back color scheme.

Going for a white bedroom scheme with natural materials will often result in a more rustic, country-inspired look – perfect for country homes and cottages. Keeping a bedroom calm and un-fussy will create a welcoming, informal space in which to unwind.

Interior designer Suzy Hoodless says: "Ultimately a bedroom is a sanctuary – a relaxing space in which to escape the outside world. And because of this, a modern bedroom shouldn’t feel over-designed or untouchable. Bedrooms shouldn’t be too formal. Creating that perfect balance between designed, yet lived in, is all in the styling."

4. Invest in a statement headboard



(Image credit: James Merrell)

A statement headboard idea will add some five-star luxe to your modern bedroom.

They are a wonderful opportunity to introduce beautiful fabrics or gorgeous embroideries – and because they don’t require meters and meters of material, you can indulge in the most expensive fabrics to make a splash. Of course there are other options, such as headboards that stretch wall-to-wall to ones that touch the ceiling, and even built-in headboards with extra depth for storage.

For added luxe why not commission a built-in statement headboard with hidden wiring and electrics for hotel-style, easy access, bedside lighting.

5. Or fake a headboard



(Image credit: Barbara Corsico)

Don't have the budget for a bespoke headboard? Don't sweat it. You can fake it instead. Paint a semi-circle or rectangle on the wall behind the bed to frame it, or use a shop-bought screen to curl behind the bed like the example below.



(Image credit: Bee Holmes)

A four-poster bed certainly adds elegance and grandeur to a bedroom, but they can often look stuffy too. That's why we love minimalist, metal-framed four posters which promise a more modern and contemporary look.

‘The bed should be the biggest size the room can take, be the most comfortable and be the best you can afford,’ says interior designer Emma Deterding, Founder and Creative Director, Kelling Designs. ‘The next element is then getting the best bed linen, duvet and pillows you can afford, for that added level of comfort.’

7. Keep things tidy with clever, concealed storage

(Image credit: Future)

Decent storage is the key to making a bedroom feel less chaotic and more Zen.

‘Built-in, fitted storage is always going to make space feel more premium and when it’s properly designed, you get so much more storage,’ says interior designer Adele Lonergan from Covet & Noir. ‘It doesn’t have to be fussy, go for a simple fronted door and invest in decent handles.’

This bedroom is the perfect example of built-in wardrobes that maximize the space available, as storage stretches right up to the ceiling and uses alcove space. Sleek, handleless wardrobe doors keep things simple and clean.

8. Up the luxe factor with a dressing room



(Image credit: 2 LG Studio)

If you've got the space, dedicate part of the bedroom (or knock down the bathroom or bedroom next door) to become a walk-in dressing room.

For a fabulously eclectic look, take notes from the walk in wardrobe of this modern bedroom. Designed by 2LG Studio the yellow neon pops against baby pink and the scalloped edges feel fun and contemporary.

9. Incorporate extra storage with a ladder



(Image credit: Paul Raeside)

You can probably incorporate more storage into your bedroom than you think. Create built-in storage that reaches right to the ceiling, then add a ladder to reach it – and to create a cool, modern look.

For this modern bedroom idea, floor-to-ceiling units make the most of space, plus they look neater than wardrobes with boxes on top. Include high shelves for luggage and out-of-season clothes. Glass-fronted doors are ideal for reminding you of what’s stored up high, plus they’ll help break up a solid bank of units.

10. Add a freestanding bath for a hotel vibe

(Image credit: Davide Lovati)

A freestanding bath in the bedroom adds a note of decadent luxe. This modern bedroom was designed with pared-back furnishings and subdued colors to add to the relaxed feel of the space. The copper of the tub adds a lovely warmth

11. Add height by painting half a wall



(Image credit: Image from Recipes for Decorating, Octopus Publishing.)

Not sure about enveloping an entire room in one color? We love this paint effect of wrapping a strip of color around a room. Plus it's ideal for adding height to a small bedroom, creating the allusion it's loftier and larger.

12. Experiment with a distressed paint effect

(Image credit: Future / Davide Lovatti)

Leaving the upper half of the wall distressed and painting the lower half in a steely grey paint gives this modern grey bedroom a rough luxe look.

13. Give bedroom walls a quick refresh with tape

Get the look: See Crown's clashing yet tonal paint colours (Image credit: Future)

This modern bedroom features a striking geometric pattern created using just masking tape – ideal if you're undecided on choosing just one bedroom color.

14. Go for grey for effortless elegance

(Image credit: Davide Lovati)

There's a reason that grey bedrooms are the most popular of all the bedroom colors. They create an elegant backdrop to either create a calm bedroom scheme or allow more statement pieces to pop.

15. Choose an oversized artwork for maximum impact



(Image credit: Paul Massey)

Don’t reserve standout art for a living room; a large-scale piece, or several, will bring drama and impact to an otherwise simple scheme. It needn’t be a bank-breaker, either. Here, the key piece is a print of The Bather by Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres that has been blown up to make a real statement in this otherwise quite minimalist modern bedroom.

16. Consider a gallery wall as a modern bedroom idea

(Image credit: Turner Pocock / Alexander James)

A gallery wall gives this playful modern bedroom plenty of personality and character. The bed is pretty fab too.

17. Pick a brave a statement wallpaper



(Image credit: Sean Litchfield)

There are plenty of classic bedroom wallpaper ideas out there, but the most memorable schemes often favor the bold designs.

Wallpaper choices are very subjective, so stay true to your personal sense of style,’ advises Lucy St George. ‘For the maximalists out there, don’t be afraid to use it on all four walls. Alternatively, I love the idea of painting the walls and adding wallpaper to the ceiling for a bold statement.’

If that all feels a bit too outré, try a feature wall: ‘It’s an easy way to add drama in a non-committal way,’ says Jo Berryman. If you are brave enough to go for a more OTT print, but not quite up to committing to covering the whole room, the wall behind the bed is the one to paper: ‘Once you are lying down, you won’t see as much of it, meaning it’s a fantastic place to be dramatic and adventurous with your design choice,’ says Ruth Mottershead. Another option is to try it as an accent: ‘Use it in small areas, like the interior of a wardrobe or lining drawers,’ says Joa Studholme.

Not a fan of pattern? There are other ways to approach wallpaper: ‘Textured linen wallcoverings are amazing at making a room feel cozy and soft,’ says Camilla Clarke. Alternatively: ‘Introduce textured papers into panels of joinery to add some interest or update the overall look of joinery without replacing it,’ suggests Clara Ewart, Senior Designer at Kitesgrove.

18. Opt for a modern mural



(Image credit: James Merrell)

One design trend to take note of is the rise of decorative scenic bedroom wallpapers and wall art panels. These can be interpreted in many ways, from abstract patterns to lively florals. Be wary of the feature wall, and instead take a maximalist approach and cover all four aspects.

This modern bedroom features a striking feature wall, with a dramatic Calico wallpaper. There’s a certain sumptuousness to this space, with its rich textures and colors.

19. Incorporate Crittall style



(Image credit: Paul Raeside)

A Crittall-style partition keeps a the sleep space separate tom the rest of the bedroom for a seamless feel between two areas. It gives a bedroom a hotel-like feel and zoning a room up like this makes the space feel more intimate.

20. Create drama with drapes

(Image credit: Future)

Tina Mahony, Director of contemporary furniture store, Go Modern has noticed a shift in customer requirements recently – perhaps due to the difficult times we are currently experiencing: ‘Our customers seem to be looking for warmth and softness, so upholstery and textures are big news this season,’ she says.

Choosing materials for the room that have a real tactile quality will up the luxe factor: ‘Using luxury textures in fabrics for curtain finishes and bed linen really does go a long way,’ says interior designer Camilla Clarke, Creative Director, Albion Nord.

In this South Kensington apartment , bedroom curtains wrap around the whole room, making this bedroom a textured, cosy and decadent space.

How do you style a modern bedroom?

When it comes to a luxurious and elegant modern bedroom, it's all about the finishing touches.

The bedroom is the space where you rest and unwind, and it’s the little luxe extras that make all the difference to how the space makes you feel – even in the most minimal room. So, whether that’s soft, ambient lighting – warm white bulbs should be your go-to – wall-to-wall carpets, or sleep-inducing room scents, it’s worth thinking about final touches that have sensory appeal.

Don’t forget flooring, too: ‘We prefer a wooden floor as it feels more modern,’ says interior designer Adele Lonergan, ‘But you still need softness underfoot, so a rug is important. Choose an under-bed rug that extends past bedside tables to give that sense of luxe.

’The desire for comfort can also explain why there’s been a bit of a carpet renaissance recently – particularly with people braving saturated colors and bold patterns. ‘The bedroom is a private space and so is a great place to experiment with statement shades and styles,’ says Joanna Ramsden, Creative Director at Brockway Carpet. ‘Bold, rich colors are great at creating a real attention-grabbing feature.’