Extended Headboards Are Going to Be Big in 2025 — 5 Reasons Why They Make Every Bedroom Look Bigger, Better and More Expensive

Want to give your bedroom a quick but transformative lift in 2025? Interior designers and experts say one of the easiest but most impactful ways to do so is with a super-wide headboard.

Extended headboards that stretch beyond the standard bed frame width, providing a backdrop to bedside tables, are, says interior designer Nina Lichtenstein at Ninas Home Design, "taking the interior design world by storm. And it’s easy to see why. These larger-than-life design elements go beyond their traditional role, transforming any bedroom into a cohesive and visually striking retreat."

This singular headboard idea does more than just prioritize style: there's a lot to love about the visual and physical comfort this bedroom trend can provide. These are the five reasons you need to be dreaming of one for your space, say experts, and how to style it.

1. They're the perfect focal point

(Image credit: Future)

Unlike classic headboards that frame only the bed, extended versions stretch to accommodate nightstands, lamps, and decor, serving as a focal point for the entire wall. You can opt for an extended headboard that has built-in side tables and sconces, or keep it minimal and match a seamless upholstered look to your wall.

Nina says: "They create a seamless backdrop that unifies the bed with the surrounding furniture, making the room feel thoughtfully curated."

Plus, you can hype up this focal feature with a bold choice of pattern: "Geometric patterns or tufted detailing can add character to the design without overpowering the room. Use patterns sparingly in spaces with minimalist interior design decor for a bold yet balanced design," says Nina.

2. They make a bedroom feel larger

(Image credit: Lulu and Georgia)

Beyond their elegant looks, wide headboards can make a small bedroom look bigger, and in particular, make narrow spaces look wider.

Here, integration with existing decor is key: "Use the extended headboard as a backdrop for styling. Hang pendant lights in front of it, lean art against it, or add sleek wall sconces to enhance functionality while maintaining visual harmony," says Nina.

A headboard in a textured fabric, such as boucle or corduroy, will also draw in the eye and is a slightly more subtle way emphasize the centerpiece of the room.

"If your bedroom has high ceilings, think: wide and tall so that the proportions of the headboard complement the scale of your bedroom," says Lucy Searle, Content Director for Audience at Livingetc.

3. They ramp up luxury hotel style

(Image credit: Future)

Embodying modern luxury and elegance, this cozy bedroom idea is often the star of the show in boutique hotel rooms.

These designs "create an expansive, custom look that makes the room feel larger and more cohesive. By anchoring the bed visually, they add depth and sophistication, turning even a simple room into a design masterpiece.

"For a timeless, serene look, opt for luxurious fabrics like velvet or linen in neutral tones. Leather or wood finishes can also add warmth and texture," says Nina.

An extended wooden headboard against a wood-paneled wall would make a fabulous wood drenched look.

4. They can add instant color or texture to a plain room

(Image credit: Andrew Woomer Joseph)

"Not planning to decorate, or renting and can't? An extended headboard in a bold color or colors, or in an intriguing material can be instantly transformative in a plain or neutral bedroom," says Lucy Searle.

"Bear in mind the comfort-factor when choosing your headboard material or upholstery, especially if you like to read in bed, because the best-looking textures aren't always the most comfortable (though you could look at investing in the viral Wedge pillows (below), which are a must-match with any headboard). Consider cleaning, too: the headboard material you choose should be wipeable in case you have an accident with that cup of Joe."

Wowmax Headboard Wedge Pillow View at Amazon Price: $140.36, Was: $155.95 (King) Available Sizes: Twin - California King WOWMAX’s best-selling pillows are upholstered in prewashed, preshrunk cotton velvet, lending a luxurious touch to beds of all sizes. Their wedge shape, paired with high-density polyurethane filling, offers unparalleled back support without sacrificing style. Ergonomic often feels like a synonym for ugly — but this bedding brand's clever cushion is here to prove otherwise.

5. They provide comfort

(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

We're not just talking lean-against comfort here: extended headboards provide visual comfort, too.

Nina says "In an era where bedrooms double as sanctuaries, these headboards offer both form and function, grounding the space while elevating its aesthetic appeal."

Though many of these luxurious headboard often look like custom pieces, there a range of options to shop to get the look in your home. Below are a few of my favorites.