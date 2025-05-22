Read This Before You Buy New Bed Linen! These Are the Big Bedding Trends for 2025 That'll Refresh Your Bedroom Instantly

Like all trends, bedding trends come and go. However, a well-made bed is the cornerstone of a fabulous sleeping space. And in 2025, patterns, textures, and lots of layering are the top characteristics of a more personalized and curated configuration. Will it help you sleep better? That remains to be seen, but as they say, when you (or in this case, your bed) look good, you feel good. So, in what ways can we upgrade our bedding in 2025?

"Similar to what we are seeing in broader interior design trends, bedding selections are becoming more personalized and reflecting the personalities of homeowners," interior designer Ryann Swan says. "Moving away from a sea of white, selections are becoming more dynamic and individualized."

Bedding trends for 2025 are all about blending comfort, sustainability, and personal expression. Design-wise, this looks like striking a balance between minimalism and maximalism, and sourcing from the best bedding brands is a good place to start.

So, if your bedding is starting to feel a little too 'last year', it's time to give your sleep space the chic refresh it deserves. Here are the styles, prints, and colors that designers recommend.

1. Bold, Layered Patterns

The lively mix of patterns on this bed are expertly layered for a look that isn't overwhelming. (Image credit: Soho Home)

First and foremost, Interior designer Yena Jung says, "Bedding has become a lot more creative in 2025." Yes, we all still love the simple florals and can’t go wrong with all white, but the best bedding sets this year will be the ones with a little more flair.

"In more recent searches of mine, I am seeing patterns that have a combination of things like animal prints, florals, and multiple colors," says Yena. Similar to the way that wallpaper trends are leaning more artisanal and personalized, bedding is now leaning that way too.

"I love a duvet cover that has a fun print that gives your bedding a pop," says Yena, but the key to making patterns and prints on your bedding look contemporary is lots and lots of layering.

Particularly, "One standout bedding style this year is the layered look combining a textured duvet, patterned throw pillows, and a quilted coverlet to create a cozy, curated, and visually compelling bed that feels as good as it looks," says interior designer Lynn Berney of LTA Interiors.

The sheets and pillow cases can be more simple and subdued, while the comforter and the covers for the shams speak louder. If the bold pattern-drenching is too much, Yena recommends, "Using a simple quilt or top blanket can cover some of the print while adding texture to the bedding and the look of the whole bedroom.".

Yena Jung Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Yena Jung began her career in events in 2009, working for some of New York City’s best and biggest event planners and event designers, before starting her own company in 2011. Yena made a professional pivot into general contracting and home renovation in 2021. In 2022, she began taking on full interior design projects.

2. Sun-Washed Earth Tones

The light-washed cream duvet paired with faded terracotta sheets is a combination that feels more natural and lived in than more saturated counterparts. (Image credit: Bed Threads)

Decorating with Earth tones, quite frankly, is always in style, but this year we have seen more nuanced variations stand out amongst the current color trends. So when it comes to picking your bedding color, interior designer and founder of AM Interior, Aimee Meisgeier, says, "I am loving these kinds of sun-washed organic colors and textures that are trending now. They provide such a lovely, soft, and inviting feel to a bedroom."

The bedroom should be your sanctuary to help you unwind from the day and provide a calming energy. These more muted or faded-looking variations of Earth tones reflect a charming and cozy feel that "invokes a sense of warmth and comfort, perfect to help one achieve a restful space," says Aimee.

Muted greens like Olive, rustic yellows such as Ocher, soft creams, and warm browns found in colors like Clay are a few contemporary choices for an Earth tone bedroom idea, as they provide a pop of color that is soothing and not overpowering.

Aimee Meisgeier Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Aimee obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design from the Art Institute of Seattle before founding AM Interior Design in 2008. Aimee is an Allied member of ASID. Aimee’s philosophy is that she believes a home should reflect the people who live inside.

3. Bedding That Cleverly Matches the Room

The golden brown of the sheet and pillowcase set reflects the brown accents around the room, while the cream bedspread matches almost perfectly with the bedframe upholstery and walls. (Image credit: Tim Veresnovsky)

Interior Designer and founder of Ryann Swan Interiors, Ryann Swan, says, "We are seeing bedding being incorporated more with the general theme of the room. From incorporating the colors of the architectural design to full on pattern drenching, we are seeing the bedding become an extension of the hard surfaces of a room."

Having bedding that matches the bedroom may feel like an obvious choice, but what revives this style for 2025 is the more curated approach.

Think: Having a throw blanket that matches the pattern on your wallpaper or area rug, or a brown decorative pillow that is the exact color of your bedside table's wood stain. These subtle moments of repetition (whether it's through color, pattern, or texture) help your bedding to harmonize with the other elements of your room.

In theory, this approach is very similar to the idea of pattern sprinkling, but with a bit more creative freedom.

Ryann Swan Social Links Navigation Interior Design Ryann Swan is the principal designer and founder of Ryann Swan Design. Ryann studied at the Parsons School of Design — The New School in New York City and has over 10 years of experience in the design industry. Ryann opened her namesake interior design practice in 2017.

4. Textured, Lived-In Minimalism

The washed texture of this bedspread provides just the right amount of subtle texture to the space, mimicking the limewash pattern on the walls. Add a textured throw for even more detail. (Image credit: Seth Smoot. Design: Lauren Nelson Design)

Elegant minimalism was one of the biggest bedding trends in 2024, and the style doesn't seem to be going anywhere. New York-based interior designer, Jennifer Press, says, "This year we are seeing fewer requests for duvets and more requests for coverlets, in cozy textures and minimalist color palettes."

But the key to making this look feel particularly on trend for 2025 is to bring texture into the conversation. Jennifer says, "Clients are no longer requesting embroidered bedding, and instead are letting the texture define the pattern."

Across the board, interiors have shifted to a more casual (yet still elegant) aesthetic. Warmer colors mixed with rich textures allow a home to be lived in instead of appearing too precious and stuffy.

So, how do minimalists add texture to the bedroom? "While I do love a yummy duvet, I personally am excited to ditch mine in favor of a cozy blanket or oversized cashmere or merino wool spread," says Jennifer. "Unless perfectly pressed, a duvet tends to look sloppy on a bed, whereas an oversized throw looks chic when imperfectly laid on a bed," adds Jennifer.

Jennifer Press Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Jennifer Press attended graduate school at the New York School of Interior Design, where she earned her MFA in Interior Design with High Honors. Jen refined her skills at leading residential design firms in New York City before founding Press Interiors, her full-service interior design firm. Jennifer has worked on projects across the United States.

So, it seems safe to say that layering is the key to a more refined and unique bedding selection in 2025 — finding little ways to play with color, pattern, and texture. When in doubt, start with the type of bedding you want and work in the more design-forward details from there.