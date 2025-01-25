Forget White Sheets — These Bedding Color Combinations Are What the Coolest Designers Are Doing Instead

Choosing the perfect bedding color combinations for your sleeping sanctuary can be an extremely difficult task. This may sound like an exaggeration, but as someone who has just swapped their classic (and safe) white duvet for a green-stripped bedding set, I can say with total transparency that it was a hard decision to make.

Will I tire of it in a couple of months? Will I love it and never go back to neutrals? Time will tell; I am four months in, and so far, it is still a win. However, as far as bedding trends go, designers say there are a few bold bedding color combinations that will fulfill your color fix while still staying timeless and chic.

If you struggle to decide on the perfect colors to incorporate into your bedding, looking to current color trends, other décor within your room, and chic patterned throws are the best places to start. I talked to a range of designers to uncover the best bold bedding color combinations to embrace this year.

Before we dive into all the best bedding sets and bedding color schemes, there are a few tips and tricks to consider when planning your bedroom color ideas. Interior designer Michelle Murphy of DEMI RYAN shares her expertise in crafting the perfect bedding layers:

Layer Thoughtfully — Combine solids, patterns, and textures to avoid overloading the eye. "Keep one piece (like a patterned duvet or luxurious sheets) bold and use accents to complement," says Michelle.

Neutral Balancing — Ground bold combinations with neutrals like white, cream, or gray in walls, furniture, or rugs.

Texture is Key — Add variety with velvet, linen, or knit throws to give the bedding dimension and prevent it from feeling flat.

Accentuate with Décor — Match accent colors in your bedding with other elements in the room, like art, curtains, or lamps.

Use a Statement Pillow — One bold, patterned throw pillow can be the focal point of the bed, with other elements playing supporting roles.

With further ado, let's talk color.

1. Deep Blues and Marigold

(Image credit: Josh Greene Interiors)

Besides being complementary colors on the color wheel, orange and blue tones pair beautifully together in interiors. Both colors are bold and vibrant, yet they complement each other due to their shared richness. The result is a duo that is lively yet sophisticated.

Blue bedrooms are a classic choice because they promote a sense of serenity. However, a deep navy or bold teal adds that extra layer of style. Let the blues "dominate the bedding (comforter or quilt), with marigold or ochres as accents in pillows or a bed runner. Then you can introduce hints of white or cream to brighten the look and keep it fresh," says Michelle.

Mark Schubert of Phillip Harrison Interiors adds, "Burnt oranges and marigolds are warm and earthy, while teal offers a cool and refreshing contrast. I would pair a teal duvet with burnt orange throw pillows in a defined pattern or layer in burnt orange sheets."

Organic Cotton Duvet Set View at Brooklinen Price: $258.40

Color: Blue Marina

2. Greens and Terracotta

(Image credit: Piglet in Bed)

Ah, green and terracotta — the classic choice for all you earth-tone bedroom lovers. Natural forest and sage greens will never go out of style for bedding color schemes, and terracotta has been the color trend on everyone's mind this year. Not to mention, it goes beautifully with green.

"This combo is very earthy and reflects nature. It's great for creating a cozy, grounded environment. Various shades of green can reduce anxiety and help to foster a sense of peace. Red is most often associated with passion and energy, and can also stimulate the senses," says Leah Kaylor a licensed clinical and medical psychologist who specializes in sleep. However, she advises a muddy terracotta over an oversaturated red as the latter can be distracting for a restful sleep.

"I really like the idea of a terracotta extended headboard paired with beige-based bedding featuring green and soft red patterns," says Andrew Seed, managing director at The Odd Company. Incorporating a bed skirt in a varying color can also add depth and tie the palette together.

"This color combination has a real heritage feel. It’s classic. It’s timeless. It’s easy to style. It fits the move away from minimalism without being overwhelming,” says Andrew.

AMWAN Army Green Bedding Sets View at Amazon Price: $44.95, Was: $51.31

Color: Army Green

3. Wine and Dusty Pink

(Image credit: Future)

"Pink and red were, without a doubt, the surprise power combo of 2024. It took a lot of people by surprise, but it absolutely worked," says Andrew. For 2025, this pairing is taking on a more refined and sophisticated form.

Rich, wine-like tones like deep plums and oxblood reds in combination with dusky pinks or hot pinks. To style this think dark, red burgundy sheets and pale pink cushions. "I tend to avoid high-contrast looks, favoring layered, feminine — yet slightly 'muddy' —tones like rust and dusty rose, accented with creamy neutrals," says Nicole Roe of R. Nickson Interiors.

These colors have enough warmth and softness to make bedding color schemes feel cohesive without being overpowering. "The deep wines bring a relaxed earthiness, while dusty rose adds a gentle, feminine note. The cream acts as the unifying neutral, balancing out the deeper shades to keep the overall palette calm and inviting," says Nicole.

Muslin Twin Duvet Cover Set View at H&M Home Price: $54.99

Color: Dusty Rose

4. Soft Blue and White

(Image credit: Josh Greene Interiors)

Colorful bedding, however, does not always have to be dark or extremely bright. Blue is a stylish way to introduce bold bedding color schemes while staying minimal if that is what you prefer. Plus, the colors that go with light blue are nearly endless.

"I recommend patterns with soft, understated designs — think stripes, delicate florals, or geometric prints in coordinating tones to spice up a blue and white bedding color combination. These add visual interest while maintaining a cohesive, calming vibe," Lauren Coburn, interior designer at Lauren Coburn Architectural Interior Design.

You can also accent soft blue with bolder blues by pulling color from decorative elements such as window draperies, upholstered headboards, and vintage rugs.

Classic Percale Core Sheet Set View at Brooklinen Price: $149

Color: Mini Vine in Storm

Bold bedding color combinations will add a chic touch of style to your bedroom, making it a cozy haven to rest your head. It's time to start planning your bedroom refresh by adding these statement colors to your home.

After all, who said bedroom ideas need to be a bore? Not us, that's for sure.