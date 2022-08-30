Colors that go with beige – 7 combinations to try, some of which might surprise you

In reality, there are a lot of colors that go with beige. That's because this neutral hue is the ideal, dutiful canvas to lift all shades, even bold ones, while at other times, it layers beautifully when mixed with complementary neutrals. It bears repeating that no matter what you might think, beige is not boring.

Beige is brilliant in its subtlety, and versatile like you won't believe it. Of course, the color comes in an endless range of undertones and temperatures, so which beige you choose can alter the entire mood of a room. It also looks different depending on the room's architecture and light setting.

Some of the most popular tones that match with beige are blues, greens, reds, and beige is also a color that goes with grey and other like-minded neutrals. To help you make a selection, we've pinned down seven hues you could experiment with. Take a look

Aditi Sharma Maheshwari (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Content Editor Aditi is a homes writer and editor with several years of experience. Her articles, backed by expert insights, offer suggestions aimed at helping readers make the best home design choices. She is the colors expert at Livingetc and offers insights and ideas on how to use palettes creatively within the home. For this article, she spoke to top interior designers and brands for their advice on pairing the subdued beige with other hues to lift schemes.

7 colors that go with beige

'One excellent way to compile an earth-toned, beige palette is to look to nearby nature for inspiration,' says Sarah Barnard (opens in new tab), interior designer, and LEED and WELL AP. 'Punctuations of brighter colors found in nature, from mustard yellows to floral pink hues, can help to introduce vivid moments of color with beige.'

Here, we drill down into some of these natural matchings, and look at tones and shades that might surprise you in how well they work with beige.

1. Beige and white

(Image credit: Recork)

Beige is a diluted warm neutral; if you take brown and dial it down to its lightest incarnation, that’s beige. This means beige doesn't have that 'sterile' feel that cold whites and greys can have. If you like muted interiors yet want an inviting ambiance, layer beige with white together. After all, it’s very difficult to pull off an all-white decor without it appearing cold and stark.

'Beige is such a great color to pair with shades of taupe, and cream for a well layered and dimensioned look,' says Brittany Farinas, founder of House of One (opens in new tab). Why not create a super light-filled and airy beige living room or bedroom with a peppering of white or cream.

2. Beige and red

(Image credit: Little Greene)

Beige is a great backdrop for an eclectic color like red. Since it's warmer than bright white, it doesn't create such a bold contrast, one of the cardinal sins of using red in your interior scheme.

If you're worried about the stark look of red even when paired with beige, consider adding one deeper tone to the mix, to ground the palette - perhaps a deep green, for example. Many colors go with green and the palette mix might help give more grounding to your interior.

'In a beige living room, earthier jewel tones such as amethyst, citrine, garnet, and lapis can lend a bold shot of color without overwhelming,' says Reena Sotropa, founder of Reena Sotropa In House Design Group (opens in new tab).

3. Beige and blue

(Image credit: Bespoke Only)

Warm, yellowy beiges look great with teals, turquoise, and other yellow blues. One great way to work with beige and another hue are through color-blocking walls, where both shades hold their own yet create an eye-catching contrast. For this, consider painting an arch in beige, which the wall inside the room is another, complementary hue.

'We conceptualized a layered design full of texture with a variety of classic, modern pieces to create a relaxed, inviting space that marries the home’s roots with its inhabitants,' says Melissa Lee, founder of Bespoke Only (opens in new tab). 'The traditional blue and beige combo in colonial homes mixed with a touch of Nordic influence results in a spectrum of subdued, hazy hues that reflect softly by the panoramic natural exposure.'

4. Beige and green

(Image credit: deVOL)

Another winning combination for beige is green. The crisp pairing, adds a refreshing tone, a free-spirited element of modernity and freshness, and reminds one of the outdoors. In fact, finding inspiration from nature or anything that gives you happiness is a great foundation for how to create a color palette.

'Beige is a natural color and so it’s best to pair this shade with other earthy colors,' says James Greenwood, interiors expert at Graham & Brown (opens in new tab). 'The obvious choice is green which will always work in harmony with beige, but other tones found in nature will work just as well, such as burnt oranges and yellows.'

5. Beige and brown

(Image credit: LOAK)

Whip up a cappuccino-inspired look with a mix of coffee and cream hues, by combining beige with wood tones. This is a great way to draw the richer, brown quality out of beige, playing it up as an earthy color.

Contrast is key to making this look successful, so be sure to include shades that are both darker and lighter for a striking wall color combination (opens in new tab).

6. Beige and black

(Image credit: Studio Zung)

If you think about it, both beige and black are great canvases to layer colors on. At the two ends of the spectrum, these hues almost work as neutrals and help provide a wonderful contrast to other shades on the color wheel.

Be it black and white living rooms, bathrooms, or bedrooms, while the combination is classic and timeless, a true white can, at times make an interior feel too stark. Beige, on the other hand, with its tinge of brown, provides a more sublime look, and tones down the brightness of a monochromatic color scheme.

'Not quite stark white but definitely without the dark visual weight of organic browns, beige is that warm background color that provides us with the idea of the blank slate and warmth,' says Brooklyn brownstone interior designer, Jarret Yoshida (opens in new tab).

Plus this combination allows you to add a third color, helping create a more vibrant, energetic interior.

7. Beige and pink

(Image credit: Anson Smart)

Pink can be loud, statement-making or subtle, and timeless. The hue, in its varied undertones, can create different effects in an interior; a major contributor to that is also the lighting in the room.

Many colors go with pink, but when you choose the light, soft tones of the color, it can soften the overall look of a space and give it a sweet, charming appeal. If you're looking to create a more cocooning interior, consider pairing two warm tones together. Beige walls and soft pink furniture, or in this bathroom, a sink is a great way to conjure a peaceful, endearing interior.

Add a peppering of gold or copper to make the entire scheme shine.

What colors go with beige sofa?

(Image credit: House of One)

Your sofa is major contributor to the your living room color ideas as the largest piece in the space. While many feel a beige sofa looks staid, it offers up a great opportunity to create interesting color palettes in the room.

Several colors go with beige, including rust, pink, red, grey, black, or yellow. A wonderful neutral that is neither too stark as white nor too plain as cream, the hue with a brown undertone has an inherent warm quality to it.

While paint colors and vivid cushions can help uplift your beige sofa, even adding a vibrant rug with a plain beige sofa can create a great vignette.