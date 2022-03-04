Colors that go with pink – the best shades to pair with on-trend rosy hues

Looking for the best colors that go with pink? It's a color a lot of us are testing out in our homes and it would seem that pink is here to stay. After its renaissance back in 2017 with Pantone's Millennial Pink, it's stuck around, taking on a few different forms, yes, but this rosy hue has taken its place with grey, green, and navy blue as the most popular colors to decorate with.

No longer just reserved for children's bedrooms and 70s bathroom suites, this new wave of pinks are stylish, versatile, and a whole lot more grown-up. And because it is such a versatile shade, pink lends itself so well to being paired with other colors.

While most pinks can work in almost any color scheme, there are some shades they work best with and some loose rules when it comes to finding the best colors to go with pink. Plus, different combinations will suit different styles – a dark navy blue and deep pink works well in more contemporary spaces for example, whereas a sage green and light blush pink would have a more subtle feel.

We spoke with the color experts to get their tips and ideas on what colors are the best to pair with pink and how to bring these combinations into your home. Find out what colors go with grey too, in our expert guide.

1. Pink and grey

(Image credit: James Merrell)

'Mixing pink with grey is sure to create a distinctly sophisticated look. Soft pinks like Farrow & Ball Peignoir or Calamine work very well with a generous touch of grey that counteracts any potential sugariness and gives a gorgeous depth of color.' says Sarah Spiteri, color expert and Editorial Director of Livingetc.

And grey paint isn't the only way to give pink a more grounded grown-up feel – consider bringing in more industrial materials to add texture and neutral grey tones. Concrete is what first comes to mind, pale pink shades made all the more delicate when paired with raw materials.

As Justyna Korcyznska, Senior Designer at Crown explains, Justyna Korcyznska, Senior Designer at Crown explains 'Blush pinks look particularly sophisticated when used as a backdrop to contemporary materials like concrete and metal. Combining blush tones with harsher, more industrial materials instantly softens a space.'

2. Pink and green

Kitchen by deVOL (Image credit: deVOL)

Pink and green seem to be the color combination of the moment. It's such a versatile pairing too that can have completely different vibes depending on the shades you choose. You could go soft and subtle with a sage green and pale pink or pick a bolder scheme with an emerald or olive green with a more vibrant pink.

'This combination has become incredibly popular. These colors are complementary, sitting opposite each other on the wheel, therefore the high contrast creates a vibrant look.' explains Sarah. 'It’s a combination we see a lot in nature, which is why we find it very comforting and cossetting when it comes to interiors. The emotive powers of these colors make this mix a favorite in bedrooms and bathrooms – green is restful and calming, while pink is soft and dreamy.'

Paint expert Annie Sloan adds, 'One of my all-time favorite color schemes is a sage green with an earthy pale pink. These colors are luxuriously rich and soothing, inviting you to be cozy and relaxed in your home.'

Again, as with most pink color schemes, try introducing just a few dark accents if you opt for a lighter scheme. This could something as small as just the trim of a cushion, or you could go bold and paint the floorboards in a darker, grounding hue.

3. Pink and orange

(Image credit: Simon Brown Photography)

Similar to pink and red, pink and orange work well together because they are from the same section of the color wheel. But that doesn't mean you still can't create some really fun, bold clashes even with complementing colors.

As designer Kit Kemp explains, 'These two joyful colors sit so near each other on the color wheel that they are not often thought of as an obvious mix. But this is just not the case. From the hot pinks and vivid oranges of a contemporary setting to the more subdued floral tones of an English garden, this is a pairing that we have never tired from.'

'In this glorious drawing-room in a recent residential project in London, our goal was to create a warm and inviting interior which was bold yet restful, with Indian pinks and peachy hues. The room remains balanced and tranquil with the help of the soft blue tones on the Raoul fabric, displayed on the chesterfield sofa behind, as well as the aqua ticking stripe on the armchairs. Blue is often a seen as a colder color, but paired with these vibrant tones makes for a balanced and sophisticated pallet.'

Annie Sloan agrees that this firey combination is one to try – 'I absolutely adore vivid, juicy, Vitamin C packed orange with a soft pastel pink. Both colors are playful and beautiful, so they work fabulously in a social space such as a kitchen, living room, or diner. The juxtaposition of hot orange and a cool-toned pale pink is simultaneously knowingly retro yet elegantly contemporary.'

4. Pink and blue

(Image credit: Soho Management London Ltd)

Blue may sound like a bold color to go with pink but this pairing definitely proves that opposites attract. And you can tone it down too – in this pink living room the soft muted pinks and deep navy blues, plus the heavy dose of off-white in the living room color scheme creates a very serene, calming space.

As Helen Shaw, Director of Benjamin Moore says, 'pink and a blue, although very different hues, can appear complementary together providing that a cool shade of pink which leans more towards the lilac family is chosen. Following this technique is a foolproof way to create unusual and eye-catching color pairings without forming an accidental color clash.'

'There is a strong cultural influence in using pink and blue together – historically thought of as opposites, we use them together when we want a scheme to have impact. Soft blush and neo mint feel restorative together, breathing life into a room, while navy with fuschia is energetic and smart.' explains Sarah.

Pink and blue also lend themselves to introducing an accent color too. Sarah advises that 'if you want to introduce an accent - think back to basic color theory – add a pop of yellow you create what we call a triad scheme, which is where three colors sit in a triangle on the wheel. This is always very effective.'

Rob Lessmann, interior designer and founder of Design'd Living, suggests that 'bold, deep punches of rich opulent tones work really well in cloakrooms, but also large kitchen dining spaces. We're seeing more color in kitchens now with pinks and blues working really well together.'

5. Pink and white

(Image credit: Cosy Coco)

A simple, subtle combination, pink and white create crisp, fresh feeling rooms that still have warmth and feel inviting. It's a combination you can't really go wrong with either as most whites will work with most pinks. However, if you are unsure, stick with a pure white as this will work with anything from baby pinks to bright fuchsia.

'Team pale pink and crisp white for a fresh, summery look. Go for a saturation scheme – paint walls, furniture, and woodwork all the same pink hue then add accessories in powder blue, gun-metal grey, and lilac for a contemporary result.' suggests Helen Shaw.

It's the perfect combination for bedrooms and living rooms as it's such a soft and pretty pairing. You can give the space a more grown-up feel by adding some bolder patterns in rich, jewel hues. Tactile fabrics and plenty of texture will also stop and pink and white bedroom from feeling too child-like.

6. Pink and black

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Pairing any shade of pink with black is instantly going to banish any sweetness and create a sophisticated, moody space. Even just a touch of black in an all-pink space will add some depth and drama.

Black works so well with pink because it balances out the vibrant, playful energy that pink often brings to a room. A vice versa, pink can add just that pop of color to an all-black room and take stop the space from looking too gloomy.

We are loving this glossy black, gothic vibe of the painted floorboards and that contrast with the soft pink walls creates the perfect balance. And taking that deep shade up onto the window frames too creates less of a two-tone look with dark on the bottom, light on top and makes the overall look more cohesive.

7. Pink and yellow

(Image credit: James Merrell)

What a gorgeous sunny bedroom! Despite the pink and the yellow being on the more muted side the space still feels so cheerful and fun. The blue accents balance out the warmer tones so the room feels light and fresh.

'This combination is a delightful one and can be particularly uplifting. Yellow is the color of optimism after all and pink always brings positivity to a room.' says Sarah. 'Opting for chalky dirty plaster pink and then slicing that with a zinging almost neon yellow can be very stand out. Equally an earthier ochre will create a very nourishing combination. Add natural textures such as rattan and rope for a layered look.'

8. Pink and red

(Image credit: James Merrell)

This cool color pairing gained traction in the fashion world and is now seeping into interior design trends too. It has so many different variants too. Take the pink and red combination a step darker for a contemporary twist or team neutral pink with earthy terracotta and shades of clay for an on-trend tonal look.

'A combination of analogous colors - ie the colors to the left and right of your chosen hue on the wheel - will always create a strong color palette that’s harmonious. So for pink, that’s red and red-orange.' explains Sarah. 'These colors are close enough to each other that it doesn’t create a jarring effect when placed together. This is also why shades of pink like blush, old rose, and baby pink all go well together.'

9. Pink and gold

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Thank goodness we all seem to be getting over the rose gold phenomenon of the past few years, but what it's left behind, the popular pink and gold combination is an iconic duo that has much more longevity.

The key is to pick the right tones of both, and the deeper the better. Avoid going for anything too light with anything too bright – if you are drawn to lighter pinks, bring in a darker, aged brass-tone whether it be in a piece of furniture or a metallic wallpaper. And likewise, if you do want to go bright and shiny with your gold, pair it with a more muted blush pink shade.

What colors go with light pink?

Light pink can be a tricky shade to work with, get it right and you have an uplifting space that feels fun and fresh, can it wrong and you risk falling into Pepto-Bismol, kid's bedroom territory. The key is to pair these paler pink shades with the right colors. For lighter, sweeter shades you want to ground always ground them with darker shades – grey and even black. But that high-contrast can look a bit too intense, so tone it down by bringing in more tonal shades too. Layer up light pinks with a whole color scale of greys, from barely there to deep charcoal.

If you are after a less neutral, more colorful combination, navy blues look lovely with light pinks, and the deep jewel tone gives the pink a more grown-up, glamourous feel.

What colors go with blush pink?

Blush pink seems to be the most popular way to do pink, potentially because it's the least saccharine, earthiest tone that can almost act as a neutral. Again, blush pinks look lovely against rich colors like navy blues and forests greens but more recently we have seen it being used with colors from the same side of the color wheel. Reds and oranges combined with blush tones create a fun scheme that's refreshing yet warm and inviting too.

David Harris, Design Director at Andrew Martin suggests it's also materials you want to consider when finding a pairing for blush pinks, 'soft smoky pink transports you to far-flung climates, and conjures up the feeling of warm and dusty days abroad. It calms, relaxes, and comforts, helps us to escape from the stress of daily life, and blends into the background with ease. Use with washed and faded linens, comfortable furniture, and worn wooden surfaces for a sanctuary you can call home.'