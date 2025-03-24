Do Pink and Green Go Together in Interiors? A Professional Color Consultant's Verdict
How to make pink and green color combinations work for more contemporary interior schemes
Pink and green is one of those color combinations that seems as though it has existed since the beginning of time. And in many ways, it has. Pink and green exist in the starbursts of the cosmos. We see the combination throughout nature in the enchanting lights of the Arora Borealis, and the pink petals of a rose bush. In popular culture, pink and green together has become a symbol of the whimsical, wizarding friendship of Glinda and Elphaba (we can thank the Wicked movies for that). But where does the dynamic duo fit into the interior design world?
When I imagine a pink and green room, my mind goes to Pottery Barn Teen catalogs and the paisley print bedspread I owned circa 2008. I mention these motifs not in distaste, but rather as a precursor to the question: Can pink and green be used in ways that represent a space that is more refined, mature, and chic? Further, do pink and green go together in contemporary interior design? When I asked paint color expert and interior color consultant, Amy Krane, she immediately deemed it "one of her favorite color combinations."
Pink always makes the 'what colors go with green' list, and similarly, you will always see green hailed as a color that goes with pink. So, let's dive into just how much of a perfect match for each other these colors are, and how to style them effectively in your home.
Color expert, Amy Krane, says, "Pink and green are a classic color combination. This duo is found all over nature so it just feels right." But what is the driving force behind the duo's undeniable compatibility? The core of what it comes down to is the respective warmth and coolness of each color's undertones. Color combinations that pair a warm color with a cool one create a sense of balance in interior design and ultimately result in a pleasing pairing.
But let's break it down even further, shall we? Pink is inherently warm in nature as it is a derivative of red, and green tends to lean heavily on its parent color, blue (though it is important to keep in mind for later that green can also include strong yellow notes). When paired together they create an immediate contrast in interior design, that still feels harmonious and relatively soft. Pink's red notes mingle with green's cool blues creating that striking visual dynamic we know and love.
Amy was trained in color by the founder of The International Association of Color Consultants/ Designers of North America and the author of Color, Environment and Human Response. Her training, experience, and skill set allow her to navigate all realms of color from classic to more trend-driven applications, offering her clients the best of all worlds be it for architectural spaces or product development. Amy also hosts the popular design podcast Let’s Talk (paint) Color.
However, because you can have different shades of green and pink in varying intensities (think an olive green paint versus a kelly green, or magenta versus salmon), certain combinations of pink and green will be more compatible than others. Amy explains, "Context is so important when deciding which shades of pink and green to combine. Look for complements that will add a real dynamism to a space."
When picking your perfect pink and green, just look to the interior design color wheel. A salmon pink (which is orange-leaning) and a mint or dark teal (a green with heavy blue notes) work well together because orange and blue are complimentary colors on the color wheel. Alternatively, a dark, saturated color like phthalo green would look beautiful next to a hot pink or magenta because they match each other's chroma.
But when it comes to decorating with pink and green, it is all in how you plan to use it. Amy says, "If you’re planning to combine the colors in an accent pillow or by adding a colorful youthful rug to a kid’s room, then using pink and green decor which are both saturated and highly chromatic is fine." If you plan to combine paint colors in the same or an adjoining space, then Amy says, "I would make sure to vary the saturation and value of the colors. The pink could be mid-toned and muted while the green could be a deep olive, for instance. Or the pink could be a salmon pink while the green is a sage. You could try a hot pink with a dark hunter green."
Many combinations of the pair will be chic and stylish together as long as you keep the balance.
FAQs
What Other Colors Go With Pink and Green?
Since pink and green is such a striking combination on its own, it is sometimes best left to take the spotlight. Amy says "I can see a cream or a taupe with these colors," because they create a calming canvas to build from.
"You might also find a lovely violet to work with them depending on the nuances of all three pigments," adds Amy. The easiest way to introduce another color into the pairing is to pick a color that complements either pink or green specifically and work from there. For example, a pop of orange or a deep blue would make stunning accents in a pink and green-dominated room.
Ready to take on the challenge of decorating with these energetic colors? It turns out that pink and green make quite a sophisticated yet playful pairing. But who is really surprised?
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
