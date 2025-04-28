Do Red and Yellow Go Together? Designers Share How to Make This Punchy Pairing Feel Soothing Rather Than Intense

Red and yellow are two colors that have been in our vocabulary since we were in school, and learned of the color wheel — but how does the duo translate to interiors? Do red and yellow go together?

While it might seem like a jarring pairing at first, when the right variation of each color is selected, red and yellow can become quite a nuanced dichotomy. The pairing is playful, pleasant, and you guessed it: perfect for your home.

"People tend to shy away from red and yellow because they’re bold, high-impact colors," says Washington, D.C.-based interior designer Zoë Feldman. "But when used thoughtfully and in the right context, they can bring a beautiful layer of complexity to a room."

Think of bright red poppies next to bold, yellow tulips, or the red-to-yellow ombre that sets in an evening sky. Yellow is one of the great colors to pair with red — though both bold and striking colors, there's something inherently soothing about them as a pair. So, how should we combine them in our interiors? Below, designers reveal all.

The red accent and bright yellow chair are subtle pops of each color that brings the room together. (Image credit: Henrik Lundell. Design: Halleroed)

Firstly, what makes red and yellow such a visually pleasing combination? According to color theory, red and yellow are both primary colors, meaning they're foundational colors of all other colors. Importantly, this means they’re inherently easy for the eye to digest.

"As an interior designer, I don’t see red and yellow as simply 'primary,'" says interior designer Rachel Blindauer, founder of Rachel Blindauer Interiors. Color psychology explains how they can become rich with story and emotion.

"Red brings grounding and passion, while yellow offers light and levity," says Rachel. "And when layered thoughtfully, they can balance each other beautifully."

The best way to do that? Rachel recommends starting with hues that are softened or complex, but nothing too saccharine or sharp.

Rachel Blindauer is an interior designer based in St Louis, MO.

Farrow & Ball India Yellow View at Farrow & Ball Price: £5.50/sample pot India Yellow from Farrow & Ball is a mustard-meets-earth tone that feels sophisticated, not sunny. "It's especially striking in dining rooms or on cabinetry where natural light warms it throughout the day," says Rachel. Little Greene Arras™ View at Little Greene Price: £5.50/sample pot Rachel describes Arras from Little Greene as, "a deep, historic red with a weathered elegance. It reads luxurious without screaming for attention." Paint and Paper Library Masai View at Paint and Paper Library Price: £5.75/sample pot If you are looking for a rich red that reads as subtle and sophisticated, Rachel says this one is, "a russet-meets-brick red that adds depth to cozy spaces like studies or libraries."

How to Style Red and Yellow Together in Interiors

Yellow takes center stage in this powder room, with a few red accent pieces to tie the space together. The primary palette looks particularly lovely when blue is also introduced — another great color to pair with yellow. (Image credit: Stacy Zarin Goldberg. Design: Zoë Feldman)

When decorating with primary colors like red and yellow, Zoë Feldman says, "It’s important to pick one star." In the powder room above, that star is the yellow floor. "We brought in red in smaller pockets through the shelf and the faucet," says Zoë.

Because these are high-impact colors, you need to define what you want your moment to be so they don’t compete with each other, but rather complement the space’s overall composition.

Zoë Feldman is a Washington D.C.-based interior designer who studied at Parsons School of Design.

Sometimes, just a dash of red provides just the right amount of visual interest. (Image credit: Little Greene)

For a yellow kitchen idea, like the space shown above, "a gloss-finish yellow base paired with aged brass feels both daring and timeless," says Rachel. Then, red can be added sparingly — perhaps as a lacquered trim, a velvet occasional chair, or even an oversized abstract painting — to punctuate without overwhelming.

"They’re warm and versatile, able to lean muddy and earthy or go bright and saturated, depending on the palette," says Zoë of the shades. That range makes them a classic pairing with a lot of flexibility.

As for other decorative details to add to red and yellow spaces, aged leathers, warm woods, and softened whites (like Benjamin Moore's Swiss Coffee) will help create contrast in your interior design. Imagine a soft butter yellow sofa with rich brick red throw pillows and a burl wood coffee table or side table to ground the tones.

"Don’t underestimate the power of texture; a velvet in yellow is entirely different from a ceramic tile in the same hue," adds Rachel.

Neither red nor yellow dominates this stunning bedroom design. Instead, a harmonious balance is struck between the two colors. (Image credit: Stacy Zarin Goldberg. Design: Zoë Feldman)

Together, red and yellow conjure warmth, energy, and a touch of nostalgia. These energetic colors make a bold duo, yes, but also a timeless one.

"It's the kind of pairing that reminds me of European cafés, terracotta-tiled courtyards in Provence, or a lacquered chinoiserie cabinet quietly glowing in the corner of an otherwise neutral room," says Rachel.

It's safe to say red and yellow can be left off the list of colors that don't go together, but like all great pairings, it relies on nuance. "When curated with care, they’re less 'primary color playroom' and more 'elevated European atelier,'" says Rachel.