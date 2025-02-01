What Color is Magenta? How This Berry Hue "Adds Depth, Energy, and Most Importantly, Drama" to Your Home
A little bit pink, a little bit purple, sometimes even red; when styled properly, designers say this "intimidating" shade always pays off
I've never been afraid of experimenting with color when it comes to interior design, but maybe my degree in fine art softened me to stark saturations. I will admit, though, that certain colors are more intimidating to incorporate than others. And at the top of that list is one bright and bold berry shade: magenta.
One of the reasons it is so hard to work with is that it's not completely obvious what color magenta is. Known for its vibrancy and proximity to hot pink, the shade encompasses a more complex variety of undertones. "It’s a vibrant reddish-purple that can range from playful and daring to deeper, more sophisticated tones that frame a space beautifully and add a strong personality," says Maye Ruiz, founding partner and creative director of MAYE — an interior design and architectural studio based across Mexico and the United States.
But before you discount this difficult paint color idea — and not forgetting that Pantone even named it its Color of the Year back in 2023 (though their shade, called 'Viva Magenta', leaned much more reddish than pink) — I asked color experts and interior designers for their thoughts on the shade and, as it turns out, a bit of bravery can really pay off. Here's what they said.
Magenta: Explained
In terms of color theory, magenta sits on the wheel somewhere between red and blue. "Magenta is a color from the red-purple color family that appears as a purple-ish hot pink," explains Amy Krane, a New York-based architectural color consultant at Amy Krane Color.
But to the eye, magenta can come across as much more intricate and sophisticated. "When I think of magenta, I think of boldness — a color many find intimidating," adds interior designer Maye Ruiz. "It’s also complex; it’s not quite purple, pink, red, or violet… it exists somewhere in between."
It can also be defined as an energetic color that is warm in nature despite having faint undertones of typically cooler colors like blue and purple. This contrasting mix of bold saturation and moody shadows gives magenta its alluring depth. Think of juicy raspberries, tropical flowers, and bright purple-pink radishes.
Shades that fit this category range from lighter to darker variations, but a true middle-ground magenta can be see in the swatch from Little Greene, below.
How Can I Style Magenta?
Magenta in home design is certainly a bold choice that's guaranteed to shake things up. "It brings a lot of personality — it’s impossible to go unnoticed," says Maye. "It also adds depth, energy, and, most importantly, drama. Whether used in a more saturated, vibrant hue or in a deeper shade leaning towards burgundy, it makes a statement."
So, now we know what color magenta is, how should you style it in your home? Here's what designer's recommend.
1. Add Subtle Pops of Magenta for a Playful Twist
When working with such a bold color, sometimes the best way to dip your feet in is by incorporating accent pieces and décor. "Because it is quite intense, it’s best used in small doses," says Amy.
"For our Casa Coa project (shown above), we used a very dark magenta, almost burgundy throughout the home, to frame the project," explains Maye. "It was the final touch that brought cohesion to the different color palettes, perfectly bridging the pinks and greens, yellows, and oranges."
The magenta-stained table and dining chairs, while bold on their own, feel harmonious with the room's overall bright color scheme. Magenta's bold hue also actually helps make other colors pop, too, especially when it's paired with colors that go with pink, like green, and other analogous colors such as orange and red.
2. Color-Drench Your Space in Magenta
While a moment of magenta here and there is the stylish and safe route, nothing embraces the bold personality of the shade quite like a color-drenched room. 'Go big or go home', as they say.
However, the key to getting it right is to maintain balance in your interior design. The monochrome décor in the home office shown above is evenly arranged throughout the room, giving the eye a number of soothing places to land, ensuring the magenta feels less overwhelming.
Emily Kantz, a color marketing manager at paint brand Sherwin Williams, says, "When paired with the right color combination, minimalist furniture, and funky wall art, the color magenta creates a beautiful and unique space."
3. Create Movement with Magenta-Infused Patterns
Pattern-drenching is another unique way to embrace magenta, and can create elevated moments of whimsy. Perhaps a creative backsplash or a pink bathroom idea covered in magenta checker-board tiles?
"I recommend adding it to an accent wall in a space where homeowners want to exude energy for their guests, like a kitchen, dining room, or half-bath," says Sherwin-Williams' Emily.
"I’ve used a magenta shade on a powder room ceiling with patterned wallpaper on four walls which was plum and pink," adds Amy Krane. "Because it was in a windowless room and painted on a plane not receiving any direct light, the color was more tame."
4. Balance the Bold with Natural Hues in the Bedroom
There is no need to shy away from magenta if you are someone who typically embraces a more minimalist bedroom style — magenta can be quite an enriching accent that is surprisingly calming when paired with earth tones.
For example, olive green paint has a warm undertone that brings out the soothing warmth of magenta. Pair this color combination with natural materials, like a rattan headboard or wooden bedside table, and you will have a visually stunning sleep sanctuary.
FAQs
What Colors Go With Magenta?
The most important aspect of decorating with magenta is knowing what colors to pair with it. Color expert Amy Krane recommends sticking to colors that will enrich magenta without competing for the spotlight.
Charcoal gray, taupe, and olive green are a few ideal colors to get you started. "They help to balance out the boldness of magenta's saturation," she explains. "Since magenta leans into a deeper shade that can easily morph into red tones, like burgundy and maroon, any neutral with a green undertone will be your friend."
"It also pairs well with a classic black and white color combination, providing that instant pop of visual interest," adds Emily.
Magenta is a color that embraces joy and exudes personality in a home. Not to mention, it falls perfectly in line with today's interior design trends — a little bit retro, a little unexpected, and absolutely fun.
Though intimidating at first, once you have a better understanding of what color magenta, you'll realize why it's a designer favorite.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
