Colors that go with burgundy – schemes to elevate this rich and moody shade

There is a real array of colors that go with burgundy from all over the color spectrum. A mix between rusty red, brown, with a hint of purple, burgundy is a sophisticated yet cozy shade that exudes warmth and reminds us of a full-bodied glass of red wine. Rich and sophisticated, it can be used in your interiors in the form of accent pops or fully painted walls to really create or enhance a mood.

'Burgundy is one of the best colors to use in a scheme,' says Russell Loughlan, interior designer and consultant at The House on Dolphin Street. 'It’s often overlooked and yet a very versatile color that matches with so many colors. It has strength and boldness without being loud like most reds.'

Because of where it sits on the color wheel - burgundy is a shade that can be amenable and flexible. It is a color that goes with grey, light blue, dusky pink, as well as neutral shades - white, wood tones and beige. Here we talk to the designers to find out how best to pair this shade.

What are the best colors that go with burgundy?

Burgundy is a great color for rooms where you want to add depth and warmth. A living room burgundy sofa can create an inviting and comforting scheme, beckoning you to take a seat, while a dark snug room that doesn't get much natural light, painted in burgundy as part of a monochromatic color scheme can make the space both soothing and inviting.

For the bedroom, burgundy can be used as accents, but because it carries a red hue, so it can often be quite energetic to paint on the walls. Think throws, accent pillows and bedding to make a great addition of burgundy to the bedroom.

1. Burgundy and honey hues

(Image credit: Evan Edward)

Burgundy works well when complemented with accents of honey, gold or yellow tones, breaking up the space and stopping the burgundy from overwhelming when used on the walls. Burgundy has a certain earthiness to it, which was why it was picked for the color of this mudroom by New York-based interior design practice, Evan Edward (opens in new tab).

'﻿Prior to our redesign of the space the room was monochromatic shades of grey,' explains Josh Evan. 'Our client wanted to brighten the room and continue the same narrative as the rest of the house which is full of rich saturated color.

'We started with the custom confetti Chilewich mat - dog-friendly and perfectly low maintenance for a mudroom. The Benjamin Moore Bordeaux Red color - a dynamic burgundy featuring a pronounced note of violet - was used on the millwork to complement the confetti flecks of the mat. We also think the brass of the light fixture and yellow was an unexpected but delightful combination.'

Overall, this project is a study in color. 'We took a beautiful home that happened to be a blank canvas and created unexpected and luxurious color combinations throughout.'

2. Burgundy and light blue

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

A complementary color for burgundy according to color theory is green, but blue is close on the color wheel and so works well against burgundy. In this example, Annie Sloan (opens in new tab)'s chalk paint in Greek Blue matches well against the burgundy tiles. The light blue acts as a neutral, allowing for the red of the tiles to really pop. The burgundy brings warmth to the otherwise cool blue kitchen scheme.

3. Burgundy and grey

(Image credit: Barbara Corsico. Kingston Lafferty Design)

To really bring out burgundy's natural depth, a deep grey can really pair well against the color. Grey can often be quite a moody shade that needs cheering up, so when paired with burgundy, which is rich and commanding, the result makes for a captivating atmosphere.

The concept for this modern kitchen by Kingston Lafferty Design (opens in new tab) was a jewelry box. 'The rich burgundy tones of the kitchen joinery are complemented by the tones in the tiles that frame it and the accents of brass,' explains Becky Russell of Kingston Lafferty Design.

'The zellig tiles, ribbed glass splashback and the concrete countertop in the grey color tone add an unexpected texture. The grey tone to the wall matches the concrete top setting a neutral backdrop for the richer tones to take center stage.'

4. Burgundy and orange

(Image credit: burgundy)

Pull the red tones out of a burgundy shade by pairing it with a subdued orange to create real warmth. The reason burgundy works as a color that goes with orange is that they are so similar that the scheme has similar qualities to a monochromatic room. 'This house is a grade-II listed Georgian property in the conservation area of Deal Kent,' explains stylist, Russell Loughlan from The House on Dolphin Street (opens in new tab).

'I wanted the space to remain moody and atmospheric in the evening while bringing a unique warmth and character during the daytime,' Russell says. 'I come from a fashion and textile background, which I think translates into my interior work. I am not afraid of color and I’ve always been drawn to unexpected color pairings. These colors are often put together in fashion but not interiors.'

'The orange paired here is a warm burnt orange with a ruddy hue which I think sits perfectly alongside this particular shade of burgundy,' he adds.

5. Burgundy and white

(Image credit: Loaf)

To really make your burgundy pop, pick a piece of living room furniture in this bold shade and pair with a calming white background or against a neutral scheme. The burgundy can be quite heavy and using a color like white which is weightless and pared-back helps to create a dynamic contrast.

Here, a Loaf (opens in new tab) sofa is made all the more comforting and inviting in this deep color, creating a real focal point in a living room and inviting guests to take a seat.

6. Burgundy and pale pink

(Image credit: Will Ellis. Design: The New Design Project)

Burgundy is a color that goes with pink well, especially in light, dusky tones, giving a good balance of shade.

'Being a deep jewelry tone, burgundy can be quite a moody color by itself,' says creative director and founder, Fanny Abbes from the NYC-based firm, The New Design Project (opens in new tab).

'That said when paired with a lighter color like light pink or with brighter patterns, especially in a fairly bright room it takes on another life whilst still keeping its intrinsic strong character making it a focal point without being overpowering.'

7. Burgundy and red

(Image credit: Future)

Burgundy is a form of deep red on the color wheel, so is a color that goes with red in lighter tones well.

By pairing the tone with others from the same family, it can really work to blend the color scheme and keep your interiors warm. Here, a dark burgundy choice of paint provides a great background for the light pops of red to come to the fore in the form of the lamp and accent soft furnishings on the bed.

8. Burgundy and green

(Image credit: belarte STUDIO)

Burgundy, according to color theory, is one of the best colors that goes with green, given its position on the color wheel. Opting for a dark tone of green, like a deep, muddy olive green can work well as a combination, reminding us of nature and bringing a real cozy feel to a scheme. In this example, the pop of burgundy comes from the wallpaper, belarteSTUDIO (opens in new tab)'s geometric design for the collection, Dark Elegance.

The collection from the Sweden-based wallpaper and mural design house uses colors such as burgundy reds and blocky patterns to create a luxurious feel. The burgundy scheme has been paired with an olive green chair and shelving unit to enhance the interior. The overall look is dark, moody, yet comforting. 'Historically, burgundy is a color that we often associate with luxurious environments, sophistication and power - it's timeless,' says Ida Linde, designer at belarteSTUDIO.

How do you make a burgundy room scheme feel cozy?

'Don’t be afraid to embrace smaller spaces and use darker shades on all walls for an intimate, cozy feel,' advises Ruth Mottershead, creative director at Little Greene (opens in new tab).

Size should be a consideration, but the mood you are looking to create and the level of light in the space are far more important to consider. 'Sumptuous dark hues such as burgundy are wonderful for bringing a real sense of opulence and warmth to a space.'

'Focus on a palette of richer colors to create a cocooning space that you can really relax in,' she adds. 'Consider painting all four walls in a dark, inviting hue of burgundy, using a lighter shade on woodwork or alcoves with the same undertones to add contrast. These colors work beautifully in any space in the house which you would like to feel intimate and restful.'