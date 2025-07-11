I'm Surviving the UK Heatwave Without Air Con — It's Not Perfect, but This £7 Amazon 'Cooling Bed Spray' Did Give Me Cool, Crisp Sheets

I'm a sucker for buying something that seems too good to be true, but think of it this way — if I buy the 'bed cooling spray' from Amazon and it doesn't work, at least I can let you know not to buy it.

From the brand Kool 'n' Soothe, this Night Cooling Spray is only £7.20, and given I'm a hot sleeper at the best of times, let alone when the thermometer starts to read slightly crazy even at nighttime, I'll try anything at this point.

A 3.6 star rating on Amazon would usually be a bit of a red flag to me, but opinions on this particular product were varied to such a degree, and on subjective matters, that I was happy to give it a try.

It arrived next day, as Amazon Prime is wont to do, and I put it straight to the test, mid-heatwave to see how it fared. It's the only product like it I can see on the market, so could it live up to the hype?

Kool 'n' Soothe Night Cooling Spray 100 ml

I did buy this cooling spray, in spite of its 3.6 star rating.

Maybe it's better to ask the question: did it actually make me feel cooler in bed? To that question, I'd answer, yes — yes it did. I followed the instructions, spraying the fabric spray not only onto the inside of my sheets, but also on the inside of my pyjama top.

It's a bit of a weird sensation: a sort of cooling dampness that you'd think would dry in the heat, but doesn't seem to — not for a few hours at least. I'd say the feeling didn't last all night, but it did help in the early evening, which can be the hardest part of the nighttime heat.

Reviews for the product are hit and miss.

However, there are some drawbacks. The smell is not for everyone. Reviews describe it as a 'chemical', or 'medicinal' — I didn't mind it so much, it smelt like perhaps a strong, artificial menthol. It's a very different scent that you get from traditional pillow sprays, for example, which are soft, subtle, and calming.

There's something underlying in that smell, also. Reviewers note that it contains ethanol, which is technically highly flammable, and that it might not be suitable for pets, especially if they sleep in or on your bed.

Is it Worth It?

Listen, it did work for me, so if your biggest problem is you can't cool down a room enough to get a comfortable night's sleep, then yes, it's worth it. I, probably, wouldn't buy it again for the reasons outlined above. It doesn't feel like a necessarily healthy option, and I'd prefer to use a cooling water mist or a standard sleep spray to help me drop off in hot weather.

Try it for yourself, it's only £7 after all — or else, why not try these other hot sleeping wonders I swear by in my own bedroom.