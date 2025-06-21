More Bedding Layers in Hot Weather? It May Be Extra, But in a Heatwave This Bed Styling Trick Can Be a Cooling Saviour

Have you ever been making your bed and, as you are struggling to tuck in all the different layers, thought, 'What is the point of the top sheet?'

It's a universal experience, and ultimately a good question. However, there is a point to its existence, and if you have been struggling with the recent summer heat waves and looking for the best bedding for hot weather, you may want to tune in because the top sheet just might help you solve how to sleep in the heat.

Mark Tremlett, founder of Devon-based mattress and bedding company, Naturalmat, explains, "When made from the right materials, a flat sheet can provide an extra layer of breathability during the warmer weather. Allowing air to circulate freely between your duvet and the flat sheet, helping to prevent overheating, so you stay at just the right temperature throughout the night."

It's time to give the top sheet another shot. I've asked experts to explain 'What is a top sheet?' and more on this bedding essential.

What Is a Top Sheet?

Top sheets not only promote air circulation between you and your comforter, they also add a stylish layer to your bed's color scheme. (Image credit: Rise & Fall)

Literally speaking, a top sheet, also known as a flat sheet, lies between you and your duvet and is aimed at keeping your covers from touching you as you sleep. Top sheets are available as part of many of the best bedding sets, and can also be bought individually.

Its primary purpose is to protect your duvet from the dirt, oils, and bacteria our bodies naturally release during the night, helping to keep your bedding fresher for longer. Mark Tremlett adds, "Not only a practical addition, but when styled thoughtfully, a flat sheet can also enhance the presentation of your bed. It can add depth and dimension to your layers, creating an inviting bedscape that might just feel too good to resist."

However, if you are looking for cost-effective ways to keep your bed cool, introducing a flat sheet can be a more affordable and versatile alternative. "Its breathable layer will help keep you cool during warmer nights, whilst adding an extra layer of comfort when the temperature drops," explains Mark.

Sleep and bedding expert at Time4Sleep, Jonathan Warren, shares that another benefit of a top sheet during hot weather is that "Washing a top sheet is generally a lot easier than washing your duvet, especially in the summer when you might be washing your bedding more than usual."

So, if you’re struggling to sleep during the heat, it’s a good idea to try and introduce a flat sheet to your bedding arrangement before investing in a separate duvet or other ways to beat the heatwave.

What Is the Best Kind of Top Sheet for Hot Weather?

The top sheet can be used alone on extra-hot nights, or paired with other elements of your bedding. This cotton bedding bundle from Bedfolk includes a luxurious top sheet option. (Image credit: Bedfolk)

Like most bedsheets, top sheets also come in a variety of fabrics, like cotton and linen. While this is mostly down to personal preference, there are a few things to consider. Jonathan says, "Cotton is best for the consistent use of your top sheet year-round, thanks to its sweat-wicking properties. Linen bed sheets are more breathable, making them a great choice for warmer weather."

Bamboo is another material that is popular for its breathability. “Opting for bedding and bed linen made from natural materials is one of the best ways to combat the hot weather," says Mark. Natural materials such as organic cotton, bamboo, and wool have excellent temperature-regulating qualities to keep you cool all night long.

The good news is that you are not short on solutions, and below are a few fabulous options to consider.

Other Pairings to Help Combat a Heatwave Sleep

Creating a temperature-regulated bedscape doesn't mean you have to compromise on following the latest bedding trends. (Image credit: Cozy Earth)

It's true that in the summer, sleeping under only a top sheet and no duvet can keep you cooler during the hotter nights, while in the winter, a top sheet provides an extra layer of warmth. However, there are a few other things you can pair with your top sheet for an even cooler sleep. Hot sleepers, I've got you covered.

Mark recommends pairing your top sheet with a lighter duvet, such as a cooling comforter. Duvets made from duck feathers and down are soft and fluffy, while also providing airflow when you need it most. An organic wool duvet is also a good choice, as it "will trap heat when you need it and disperse it when you don’t, making it a great choice for both heatwaves and cold snaps," says Mark.

The best part about incorporating a top sheet into your bedding ideas is that it doesn't come with a large price tag or many different components.

A top sheet promotes air flow simply by separating you from your duvet. And if you still get too hot, strip down to just the top sheet for an even cooler solution.

Finally, a good night's sleep and a heatwave can exist in harmony.