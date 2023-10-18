The 12 best bedding sets - sleep in style and elevated comfort

Once you’ve made your bed, you have to lie in it. It's your first welcome in the morning and your last retreat in the evenings, the best bedding sets can instantly elevate your sleeping experience whilst adding an air of sophistication to your scheme. Bedding has come a long way from the stones adorned with leaves, straw, and animal hides humans looked to centuries ago. Whilst the ancient Egyptians were the first to adopt bed linen, it was during the Renaissance that rich fabrics like velvet and silk were first seen adoring beds. Today, a library of materials like cotton, linen, silk, and polyester are seen across bedroom interiors across the globe.

When choosing your bedding, it can be difficult to know where to start. Terms like thread count, staple, and weave can feel like another language and it can seem like a maze deciphering which of these elements are most important to consider. Check out our FAQs at the bottom of the page for more info.

The best bedding sets

When selecting your bedding, remember to aim for the 300-thread count, consider an elevated staple length, and consider which weave works best for your room and budget. When it comes to bedding trends, Australian interior designer, Greg Natale champions “jacquard textured bedsheets in neutral colors with patterned cushion as a pop.” Wisconscin-based interior designer, Amy Carman shares Natale's love for organic tones, saying she loves "simplicity, relaxed materials that easy to care for, and patterned sheets." The natural tones work to highlight the beauty of the detailed woven bedding. To help you discover your perfect bedding, we have curated an exclusive list of our top picks from our favorite décor stores.

Softest set 1. 300 thread count sheets View at Pottery Barn This sateen weave cotton bedding set from Pottery Barn ensures your bed will give you a warm welcome. Cotton sateen offers a subtle sheen and silkier feel than its traditional cotton counterparts making this set a wonderfully soft solution. The tightly woven fibers deliver an impressive experience for your bed but don’t break the bank with their accessible price point. The crisp ivory coloring emulates the beds of renowned boutique hotels and gives this bedding the versatility to work in any bedroom scheme. You can keep things minimal or pair well with a more colorful setting. Price: $79 Why we love it: Super soft sateen cotton at a fraction of the cost. Sizes available: Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King Material/color options: 300 Thread Count Cotton Sateen / White & Gray Mist Average lead time: Ready to ship Most contemporary 2. Scallop Detail Bedding Set View at Anthropologie Defined by its playful scallop border pattern, this Anthropologie bedding set would work wonderfully in a variety of contemporary interiors. The pattern provides just a hint of vibrant color that makes this crisp and clean bedding set feel so much more than modern and interesting. You can choose to highlight the green as an accent in your space or keep it as a contrasting detail that doesn’t overwhelm the rest of your room. Made from 100% organic cotton woven in a sateen finish, this set brings you the best of both worlds and doesn’t sacrifice comfort for style. Why we love it: A wonderfully modern and playful take on a traditional bedding Price: $208 Sizes available: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, California King Material/color options: Cotton Sateen / Green, Navy & Pink Average lead time: Ready to ship Perfectly minimalist 3. Egyptian cotton sheets View at The White Company This minimal bedding set from The White Company makes a subtle statement with its neatly defined border. Dressed in white and mink brown, this bedding set firmly cements itself as a worthwhile investment for your bedroom thanks to its 400-thread count Egyptian cotton foundation. Put against a colorful or neutral minimalist scheme, the sharp lines and clean aesthetic of this bedding set make it an easy choice for minimalists everywhere. Available at a discount, this set features a duvet cover and pillowcase set making it great value for those with budget in mind. Why we love it: Classic and minimal but not a boring option for your bed. Price: $86.70 Sizes available: Twin, Full/Queen, King Material/color options: 400-thread-count Egyptian-cotton sateen / White & Mink Average lead time: Ready to ship Prettiest pattern 4. Botanical Bedding Set View at Urban Outfitters The soothing green ground of this bedding set from Urban Outfitters makes a great canvas for the colorfully drawn flora and fauna that cover it. Not only does the calming backdrop complement the blue, green, and yellow of the flowers but it also gives this bedding an added air of sophistication. This set would make a perfect fit for maximalists as well as those seeking a more relaxed interior. Accessorized with shams or throws to help you create a perfectly botanical boudoir. Why we love it: Floral bedding that feels moody and maximal. Price: $79 Sizes available: Twin, Twin XL, Full/Queen, King Material/color options: Cotton & Polyester / Charcoal, Lilac, and Ivory Average lead time: Ready to ship Best plain set 5. 400 thread count set View at The White Company Sometimes simple is best, as proven by this Savoy bed linen set from The White Company. Made with the finest Egyptian cotton, this bedding features a sumptuous 400-thread count making it a love-letter to subtle luxury. White is a tried and tested favorite for plain bedding, it reflects light beautifully and works to balance more expressive elements in the room. You can lean into the simplicity by introducing a throw or bolster cushion in the same minimal hue or create a colorful contrast with a bright collection of cushions. In short, the possibilities are endless. Why we love it: All dressed in white looking perfectly crisp and clean. Price: $169 Sizes available: Twin, Full/Queen, King Material/color options: 400-thread-count Egyptian-cotton percale / White Average lead time: Ready to ship Warmest color 6. Hazelnut Linen Bedding Set View at Bed Threads This rich hazelnut-hued bedding set is made from 100% flax linen and is pre-washed so you don’t have to wait until the third wash to experience it’s superb softness. This particular shade feels like a heady neutral that brings warmth into your bed whilst looking effortless. The linen is to thank for that with its breathable nature and distinctive texture. This is also an amazing choice for those seeking a sense of calm in their bedroom thanks to its organic appearance and cool linen touch. Why we love it: A natural color that instantly adds warmth to your room. Price: $280 Sizes available: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Queen Special, King & California King Material/color options: 100% Flax linen / Cocao, Pink Clay, Rust, Terracotta, Peach, Rosewater, Oatmeal & White Stripe, Limocello, Tumeric, Olive, Olive Strip, Pistachio, Sage, Sage & Olive Stripe, Mineral, Petrol, Wildflower, Lavender, Lilac, White, Fog, Charcoal, Pin Stripe, Stripe and Rust Stripe. Average lead time: Ready to ship Best designer set 7. Silk Charmeuse Bedding Set View at kathy Kuo Home This designer bedding set from Bella Notte at Kathy Kuo Home really is best in class with its silk charmeuse foundation. Perfect for those seeking a relaxed elegance in their bedroom design, it features a subtle luster and a charming button detail. The silk charmeuse gives a greater luster to one side of the bedding giving this set a wonderful opalescence and gentle finish. Silk is also great for those with allergies due to its hypoallergenic nature. Silk is also more kind to your skin and hair making this the only set that helps you feel and look more beautiful whilst you sleep. Why we love it: Made with the finest fabrics, this is bedding to invest in. Price: $2,952 Sizes available: Queen & King Material/color options: 100% Silk Charmeuse / White, Parchment, Pearl & Winter White Average lead time: 3-4 weeks, Made to Order Affordable quality 8. Textured Bedding Set View at Wayfair This textured bedding set features a cozy comforter and two shams to help you create a welcoming bedroom scheme. The white works to balance the pattern and adds to the versatility of this affordable bedding set. You can continue to layer the bedscape with colorful cushions and a throw or keep things simple and let the textured surface be the star of the show. Made with microfiber, this set is not only easy to machine wash, but it also stands the test of time thanks to its stain-resistant and wrinkle-resistant properties. Why we love it: A wonderfully textured bed set that is built to last. Price: $69.99 Sizes available: Full, Queen, King & California King, Material/color options: Microfiber / White, Black, Navy Blue, Light Blue & Light Gray Average lead time: 7 Days Most hotel-like 9. Oxford-edged bedding set View at The White Company With its crisp Oxford edges, this pillowcase from The White Company provides an easy solution to adding a boutique hotel touch to your bedroom. Made with 400-thread count Egyptian cotton, it will also feel like provide you the same high-end hotel experience. Another great aspect of this pillowcase design Is how timeless it feels, you can sleep peacefully each night knowing that it will still be as elegant in the years to come. You can easily pair it with your favorite comforter or duvet set too, thanks to its minimal design it will blend in beautifully. Why we love it: The secret to super smart pillows. Price: $42 Sizes available: Standard, Super King & Euro Material/color options: 400-thread-count Egyptian-cotton percale / White, White/Mink, White/Silver, White/Navy Average lead time: Ready to ship Super Comforting 10. Down-filled Comforter View at Target A key ingredient for the ultimate night’s sleep, this ultra soft comforter from Target features a natural goose feather down fill. Down-filled comforters are famed for the warmth they provide and their lightweight and breathable nature. The soothing and smooth surface of the comforter also adds to its appeal. You can choose to keep things light with the white version or lean into darker colors like dark grey and green to add some color to your bedroom. To make life just that bit easier, this comforter is also machine-washable and dryer friendly. Why we love it: Super soft and filled with warmth. Price: $69.75 Sizes available: Twin, Full/Queen & King, Material/color options: Goose Feather & White Goose Down Fill / Grey, Dark Grey, White & Green Washes fantastically well 11. Linen Fitted Sheet View at Lulu & Georgia Lulu & Georgia’s Linen fitted sheet will not only feel soft and enticing when you first see it but will also continue to soften as you wash it. Linen although expensive, makes for a wonderful investment when it comes to your bedding. Machine washable on a warm cycle, the linen softens each time as the fibers absorb moisture. Available in a range of colors, another attractive feature for this linen bed sheet is it doesn’t need to be ironed. Embrace the natural textured appearance of the fabric and save your self-time and stress. Why we love it: A wonderfully textured bed set that is built to last. Price: $170 Sizes available: Queen, King Material/color options: Linen / Natural, Blush, Cedar, Charcoal Gray, Forest, Natural, Navy, Olive, Pencil Stripe, Pinstripe, Slate, Smoke Gray & White Average lead time: Ready to ship Best for texture 12. Woven cotton duvet set View at Brookelinen Brooklinen refers to itself as the internet's favorite bedding brand. A bold claim, but it's one of Livingetc's, for sure. The colors on offer are just the right shade of bold or neutral, the materials wash well and best of all, when there's texture it's really, really wonderful to sleep on (or under). This particular set has a weave which feels super-luxe to the touch. Why we love it: You can't help but want to curl up in this comfortingly woven material Price: $234 Sizes available: Queen, King/Cali King Material/color options: Cilantro/Soft Oat Average lead time: Ready to ship



What is the most long-lasting bedding material? The worst thing that can happen when you invest in your bedding is to find its falling apart over the next few months. The secret to long-lasting bedding really lies in the quality of the product itself. By taking the time to research which fabrics and thread-count work best for your needs, you can ensure you choose a set that is not only beautiful but durable too. Award-winning Australian interior designer, Greg Natale says “High quality fabrics made from natural materials, such as 100% cotton sheets, will last the longest if cared for properly.” Taking Natale’s advice on board, cotton is a fabric that washes well and is lightweight and breathable making it a natural material that stands the test of time. When choosing your cotton bedding, remember to consider the staple length and opt for pima or supima cotton to ensure maximum comfort and quality as not all cotton is the same. Interior designer Amy Carman shares her long-lasting bedding option and says opt for "washed and textured cottons and percale sheets." One of the most commonly ignored pieces of advice when it comes to your bedding is to read the care instructions. Understanding how to look after your bedding is vital to ensuring it lasts. The levels of moisture, heat and detergent in your washing cycle will impact the fibers of your bedding, and taking the time to understand what works best is well worth it. For those with busier lifestyles, linen is a great solution as it doesn’t need to be ironed after washing and softens with each wash. Bear in mind that fabrics with shorter fibers like polyester and lower-quality cotton may seem cost-effective but they can actually end up costing you more as they are far more susceptible to piling. Egyptian and long-staple cottons don’t run this risk thanks to their long and soft fibers.

What does thread count mean? The thread count refers to the number of threads per square inch in the fabric. The higher the thread count, the softer your bedding will feel and the longer it will last. The golden number is 300 and whilst 400-500 thread counts will deliver a superior experience, the law of diminishing returns comes into play with anything above 600.

What does staple length mean? Staple length is another commonly mentioned term that essentially refers to the length of the cotton fibers in the bedding. The longer the fibers, the finer the bedding will feel. Egyptian, Pima, and Supima bedding all feature long staple-length cotton making them the creme-de la crème of the cotton bedding world.

What's the best bedding material? Whilst cotton is breathable and provides great comfort, Linen is considered incredibly long-lasting, cooling, and softens with washing. Silk is seen as the piece de resistance with its lustrous fibers and impressive sheen, it also is a great solution for those with allergies due to its hypo-allergenic nature. Polyester and cotton mixes are great for an affordable and comfortable option.