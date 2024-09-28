“Cabernetcore” is the Deeply Chic, Marvelously Moody Trend We're Predicting Will Be Huge in 2025 — 6 Decors I'm Buying Right Now to Get Ahead of the Curve

Jewel tones in fall are about as groundbreaking as florals in spring. Still, there’s one hue on everyone's lips at the Livingetc offices: "cabernet." Our editors predict this savory red will dominate the rest of this season and linger well into 2025.

Not oxblood. Not burgundy. Just the rich, velvety decadence of one of wine’s darkest reds. Like a glass of the adult beverage on a chilly evening, it’s the kind of color trend that invites you in — warm, elegant, and, dare I say, demure.

“If there were ever a time for burgundy to trend, it'd be the fall, when cozy browns, burnt oranges, and weathered silvers reign supreme,” says my style editor counterpart, Brigid Kennedy. “Think ‘unexpected red’ without the baggage,” she adds. “While cherry red needs space to thrive (lest it overwhelm), this deep burgundy plays well with others." Use it as an accent or a main shade — anything goes. For the former, try a cabernet table runner or armchair (Brigid says this bolster pillow is calling her name); the latter, directly on your walls.

Basically, all corners of your home are fair game for this sophisticated shade. I’ve found six pieces to help you paint the town cabernet — starting now. Trust me, this hue is here to stay.

Potted Fall Leaf Arrangement View at Target Price: $30 Cabernet-colored leaves make for a rich and versatile accent. Whether placed by the entryway, on a credenza, coffee table, or even as a dining centerpiece, they set the tone. I love that this potted faux arrangement isn’t done in monochrome — the beige ceramic pot gives it that effortlessly "lived-in" feel that doesn’t try too hard. Athlee Hand Knotted Striped Rug, 3' x 5'4" View at Wayfair Price: $249.99, Was: $687 This is one of the best rugs I've seen in some time! Cabernet and pink — a match made in heaven, like the red velvet cake of color pairings, it's rich, decadent, and just sweet enough. It pairs beautifully with deep walnut woods or lush emerald greens, but for something unexpected and of the moment, try a pop of sky blue. Opposites on the color wheel = major contrast. Tubéreuse Scented Candle View at Nordstrom Price: $110 Even the most die-hard Diptyque fan might not have this special red vessel edition. Vampy and totally autumnal on the outside, but the scent? A delicate surprise. Inspired by slender white tuberose flowers from Southern India, it’s fresh and green, with a hint of fruity sweetness and a creamy twist. It’s one of the best candles to break from the usual pumpkin spice — florals with a sultry, cozy vibe, perfect for fall or, honestly, all year long. The Sophie Faux-Fur Pillow View at Anthropologie Price: $48 Faux fur feels apt for the season, but I’m a firm believer it’s a year-round indulgence — it just makes everything feel…fancier. That’s especially so with the decadent wine pairing in this pillow. It adds so much depth to any space, but beyond that, it’s impossibly soft and plush. Say hello to your new favorite couch companion. Oslo Oxblood Table Lamp View at Article Price: $129 Not to state the obvious, but this no-fuss, no-frills lamp is so sophisticated. Sleek, clean design, all metal, Article’s Oslo lamp is a mid-century dream, the kind of piece you’d imagine on Don Draper’s desk. It brings a moody contrast to more eclectic setups, like that stack of books you’ve been collecting over the years. Castell Channeled Burgundy Upholstered Dining Chair View at CB2 Price: $399 This Brett Beldock-designed chair may be marketed for dining, but I say it’s capable of so much more. Sure, a set of six would make a statement (and I’ll live vicariously through you), but even as a standalone piece, it’s a showstopper. With deep channel-tufted velvet and bold architectural lines, it’s the best seat in the house. Pair it with a leather magazine holder, and settle in.

(Image credit: Julie Soefer. Design: Marie Flanigan)

"I've used Cabernetcore around my house long since before the term was coined — as a rich-toned wall color and in numerous accessories," says Lucy Searle, Livingetc's Content Director. "I'm a big fan of double drenching, and although it's not easy to find colors that go with red, this particular tone is easy to coordinate with: match it with spice shades, such as cinnamon or turmeric and deep browns for a color scheme that feels enveloping through fall and winter, and rich and bold from spring through summer."