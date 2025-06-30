I Just Found These 'Retractable' Garden String Lights, and They're a Game-Changer for Tangle-Free Outdoor Lighting

It's officially the summertime, which means the season of outdoor hosting is upon us. And you know what we don't have time for? Untangling string lights from last year. For that, I've found the perfect solution: these retractable string lights from Amazon.

Now, don't get me wrong — I love backyard string lights and the way they make a space sparkle with style. But I don't love how easily they become tangled. That's where this retractable design comes in handy. When not in use, the string lights conveniently retract into a disk-like container that keeps everything in order.

Better yet, once compacted in the container, the holder becomes a light fixture all in itself, perfect for hanging outdoors or resting on a table. Originally designed for camping, they have incredible versatility. String them along a pergola, against an exterior wall, or even from low-hanging tree branches. And the best part? They're only £10.99.

AVCXEC Camping String Lights £10.99 at Amazon UK Length: 10m These retractable string lights are made from a high-quality copper wire and rubber, making them durable and flexible. They're completely waterproof as well, so don't worry about leaving them out in the rain. Since the container is rather small, these string lights are easily portable and can be stored in a drawer or cabinet when not in use.

On the reverse side of this clever garden lighting idea is a panel for solar charging; however, these lights can also be charged via USB. And depending on the mood you'd like to create, there are several output settings. From a steady warm or colored light to twinkles or flashes, it can adjust to whatever the occasion.

These retractable lights are instant vibe setters. I'd argue they are the easiest, cheapest, and most stylish backyard idea. But don't just take my word for it. Reviewers love these clever string lights. "I have placed them around our gazebo, and it provides a soft ambiance," one reviewer wrote. "They are also a great light just to have on hand for emergency power outages."

So don't waste another minute struggling to untangle last year's string lights. Retractable string lights are your solution to stylish and practical lighting, all summer long. Find a few more choices, below.

Bell Tent Sussex Led Camping Fairy Lights With Reel £23.99 at belltentsussex.co.uk Length: 10m Just like the style from Amazon, this retractable string light was designed for camping, but has tons of other uses. Most obvious, it can unwind with ease and decorate your patio with a variety of different light outputs, from a soft white to a colorful display. Wind up the string, and this light can rest on a table, hang from a rod, or even latch to a surface with its magnetic feature. And for charging, simply use a USB cord and enjoy hours of ambient light. Smart Garden Warm White Portable Solar String Lights £10.99 at Currys Length: 10m This style features a string of warm white LEDs that can create a cozy atmosphere, wherever you are. Pull out the string and drape it around your patio, retract it and use it as a table lantern, or use its hook to hang it up. Regardless of how you use this retractable string light, it's bound to look good. This model is also solar powered, but if need be, it can be plugged in for charging. Habitat 30 Warm White Festoon String Light £35 at Habitat UK Length: 14.3m If you're a string light enthusiast and not interested in making the switch to retractable styles, try this set. This string stretches over 14m in length and features 30 bulbs that emit a warm white light. From the plug to the first bulb is 5m, and then each bulb sits 31cm away from the next. Since each bulb is on the larger end, it'll be a bit easier to untangle this string light, because you and I both know a tangled cord is, unfortunately, inevitable. Use this style to decorate your outdoor space for an evening garden party.

These retractable string lights sure are convenient, but you know what else is? The Nordlux portable lamp — a chic and handy light source that can hang from a tree branch or swing from your wrist.