I Just Found a Triple-Threat Cutting Board That Acts As a Food Prep Station — What More Could You Want?
Designed by German cookware brand Continenta, this is the perfect multi-functional addition to a small kitchen that sees plenty of cheffing
Meal prepping my food for the week ahead proves to be quite a task in my compact apartment kitchen. With limited counter space to table my ingredients, I can only work on one recipe at a time.
But I just discovered a Continenta cutting board that will aid small-space dwellers in all their culinary endeavors. Making kitchen storage much easier to maneuver, this cooking accessory might just be my favorite functional find of the year.
Here's why I'm obsessed and how to make this cutting board go past the kitchen and onto your party tablescape, too.
Forget elaborate long-form recipes. Even a regular salad has plenty of ingredients that need to be chopped and diced. And when you're working with limited kitchen countertop space, you have to be clever about how you're managing your prep work.
Typically, you'd use one, or in my case, sometimes two chopping boards, and a clutter of bowls and plates to get your ingredients squared away. But the Continenta cutting board has been cleverly fitted with steel trays that swiftly slide under for storage until the time of cooking.
But let's be honest, if your cutting board is costing upwards of £100, you're more than right to expect more from it. And this piece of cookware does not disappoint. The trays can be detached and used as ovenware, and why not go one step further and use the board as serveware, too?
Almost no dinner party of mine takes place without a dainty charcuterie, and I would use the wooden cutting board for cheese, fruit, breadsticks, and crackers. Plus, partially reveal the trays with checkerboard olive and feta stylings or even just a melange of dips to taste.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
It might not be the most typical example of cookware serving dishes, but it gets the job done while looking pretty cool.
Size: (L) 42 x (W) 30 x (H) 4 cm
From Taylor & Brown, this Bamboo Organic Wooden Chopping Board has two trays opposite each other. And our guide on how to clean and care for a wooden cutting board will help you keep it in shape.
Other Cutting Boards We're Loving
Material: Green-White Marble
In a small kitchen, some items might have to be left on display. So, you might as well keep it cute and invest in a stylish cutting board, like this one from Bloomingville.
Material: Oak Wood
Checkerboard is everywhere, from checkerboard kitchen tiles to cutting boards. And this piece from Bill F fashions the style in a simple yet striking wood finish.
While we're on the topic of fresh kitchen accessories that will fetch you a smile and some compliments, next on new finds that are living rent-free in my mind are pretty egg cups.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.