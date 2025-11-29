I Bought an In-Sink Colander Last Christmas, and It Was a Game Changer — And This Idea Can Be Surprisingly Aesthetic, Too
Not only does it make prepping for big meals so much easier, but it actually looks chic while doing it. It's a win-win in my books, and here's why you should buy it too
When it comes to hosting, it's easy to underestimate the power of having the right tools.
Perhaps it had something to do with the rising popularity of high-stakes kitchen shows like The Bear, but last year, I made the decision to take some tips from the professionals, and I have to say, it's been a game-changer. There's a reason that professional kitchens run like a well-oiled machine, and it's not just down to talent and lots of yelling (at least, not completely); it's because they've perfected the system. There's a place for everything, and everything is in its place - or, in its mise-en-place, I should say. And that's the kind of organization I've been striving to replicate in my own kitchen — starting with my kitchen sink.
I'm ashamed to admit it, but in the height of hosting, my sink becomes somewhat of a crime scene, with splashes of gravy, rogue peas, and countless other scraps and crumbs floating around the place. Not a pretty image, I know.
There's a whole world of in-sink colanders out there, but this one from ABI Interiors is undoubtedly the best looking. However, if it's a bit out of your budget, you can find a just-as-useful in-sink colander on Amazon right now, discounted for Black Friday.
Although it may seem like a simple addition, it has completely revolutionized the way I cook. Peeling, blanching, draining, and a whole host of other prep tasks are made free of faff and stress by this one purchase. Plus, it doesn't look half bad either. So, if you're the designated host this festive season, this should be at the top of your list.
With an equal mix of fashion and function, the ABI Interiors colander is the perfect accompaniment to any modern kitchen design. It's sleek, simple, and will be your best friend come hosting season.
The elegant design comes in four different finishes: brushed brass, brushed copper, brushed gunmetal, and stainless steel. While each material looks just as chic as the last, I'd recommend opting for the color that most closely resembles the finish of your kitchen hardware, for a more cohesive look.
ABI Interiors makes sure to use only the highest quality stainless steel in the production of their colanders, so you can feel sure you're investing in a product that's been designed to last. The PVD electro coloring system is utilized to provide a coating that will not change over time, maintaining the same tone and finish as when you first purchased it.
Shop Alternatives for Your Sink
Slightly more industrial in design, this fine mesh strainer offers a real chef's kitchen feel to your home. The finer sieve-like texture of the body makes it a great option for tasks like washing and draining rice, while the extendable arms make it a suitable choice for a wider array of sinks.
Would you expect anything other than sleek, streamlined perfection from IKEA? We've all come to accept that this homeware giant just knows how to get it right, and this clever colander is no different. It perfectly slots into their VRESJÖN sink range, and when combined with their over-sink chopping board, you've got yourself the ultimate work station sink setup.
For a slice of luxury in your sink, opt for a design from Reginox. Constructed from high-grade steel, this model comes in a fair few different finishes, including gold and copper, a great fit for your quiet luxury kitchen. Plus, the smaller drainage system makes it ideal for washing and cleaning fruit and veg.
When it comes to innovation and simplification, Joseph Joseph has been leading the way for quite some years now, and this product is no exception. The aptly named Rethink Your Sink Set is designed to make the task of washing up a bit easier, and it does exactly that. The size is completely adjustable, so it can perfectly fit your space, and the smart spout stops any puddles from forming on your kitchen worktops.
Perhaps the most simplistic of the in-sink colanders, this design would look brilliant in stainless steel kitchens, where it would blend in seamlessly. If you're looking for an option that won't steal the show but will help you with your prep work, this is the one.
In a small kitchen with a more petite sink, this little strainer is the ideal solution. Instead of taking up half the sink, this design cups around your tap, providing a spot to store any spare scraps and crumbs. It will make cleaning your sink far, far easier, and its unobstructive design makes it a budget favorite.
If you're on the hunt for even more ways to level up your kitchen sink, we've got you covered. For a high-tech washing-up experience, you've got to go for a waterfall sink. Or, for a budget-friendly upgrade that doesn't compromise on style, check out the apron front kitchen sink hack.
