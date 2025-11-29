I Bought an In-Sink Colander Last Christmas, and It Was a Game Changer — And This Idea Can Be Surprisingly Aesthetic, Too

Not only does it make prepping for big meals so much easier, but it actually looks chic while doing it. It's a win-win in my books, and here's why you should buy it too

gold hardware sink with a matching in-sink colander within
(Image credit: ABI Interiors)
When it comes to hosting, it's easy to underestimate the power of having the right tools.

Perhaps it had something to do with the rising popularity of high-stakes kitchen shows like The Bear, but last year, I made the decision to take some tips from the professionals, and I have to say, it's been a game-changer. There's a reason that professional kitchens run like a well-oiled machine, and it's not just down to talent and lots of yelling (at least, not completely); it's because they've perfected the system. There's a place for everything, and everything is in its place - or, in its mise-en-place, I should say. And that's the kind of organization I've been striving to replicate in my own kitchen — starting with my kitchen sink.

I'm ashamed to admit it, but in the height of hosting, my sink becomes somewhat of a crime scene, with splashes of gravy, rogue peas, and countless other scraps and crumbs floating around the place. Not a pretty image, I know.

There's a whole world of in-sink colanders out there, but this one from ABI Interiors is undoubtedly the best looking. However, if it's a bit out of your budget, you can find a just-as-useful in-sink colander on Amazon right now, discounted for Black Friday.

Although it may seem like a simple addition, it has completely revolutionized the way I cook. Peeling, blanching, draining, and a whole host of other prep tasks are made free of faff and stress by this one purchase. Plus, it doesn't look half bad either. So, if you're the designated host this festive season, this should be at the top of your list.

Shop Alternatives for Your Sink

If you're on the hunt for even more ways to level up your kitchen sink, we've got you covered. For a high-tech washing-up experience, you've got to go for a waterfall sink. Or, for a budget-friendly upgrade that doesn't compromise on style, check out the apron front kitchen sink hack.

