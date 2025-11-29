I Bought an In-Sink Colander Last Christmas, and It Was a Game Changer — And This Idea Can Be Surprisingly Aesthetic, Too

When it comes to hosting, it's easy to underestimate the power of having the right tools.

Perhaps it had something to do with the rising popularity of high-stakes kitchen shows like The Bear, but last year, I made the decision to take some tips from the professionals, and I have to say, it's been a game-changer. There's a reason that professional kitchens run like a well-oiled machine, and it's not just down to talent and lots of yelling (at least, not completely); it's because they've perfected the system. There's a place for everything, and everything is in its place - or, in its mise-en-place, I should say. And that's the kind of organization I've been striving to replicate in my own kitchen — starting with my kitchen sink.

I'm ashamed to admit it, but in the height of hosting, my sink becomes somewhat of a crime scene, with splashes of gravy, rogue peas, and countless other scraps and crumbs floating around the place. Not a pretty image, I know.

There's a whole world of in-sink colanders out there, but this one from ABI Interiors is undoubtedly the best looking. However, if it's a bit out of your budget, you can find a just-as-useful in-sink colander on Amazon right now, discounted for Black Friday.

Although it may seem like a simple addition, it has completely revolutionized the way I cook. Peeling, blanching, draining, and a whole host of other prep tasks are made free of faff and stress by this one purchase. Plus, it doesn't look half bad either. So, if you're the designated host this festive season, this should be at the top of your list.

ABI Interiors Felicity Kitchen Sink Colander Accessory £110.99 at abiinteriors.co.uk With an equal mix of fashion and function, the ABI Interiors colander is the perfect accompaniment to any modern kitchen design. It's sleek, simple, and will be your best friend come hosting season. The elegant design comes in four different finishes: brushed brass, brushed copper, brushed gunmetal, and stainless steel. While each material looks just as chic as the last, I'd recommend opting for the color that most closely resembles the finish of your kitchen hardware, for a more cohesive look. ABI Interiors makes sure to use only the highest quality stainless steel in the production of their colanders, so you can feel sure you're investing in a product that's been designed to last. The PVD electro coloring system is utilized to provide a coating that will not change over time, maintaining the same tone and finish as when you first purchased it.

