Quiet Luxury Is Still King in the Kitchen — These Are 10 Design Lessons to Make the Understated yet Elegant Trend Work

We still can’t get enough of the quiet luxury movement for our homes. You know, that look which oozes coziness, comfort, and calm, all while looking effortlessly expensive.

But how to nail this chic, pared-back look in busy modern kitchen ideas that are packed with ingredients, noisy appliances, crockery, cutlery, pet stuff…need we go on? Help is at hand with our expert designers. And no matter how big or small your space, we can help you create a quiet luxury kitchen that will fill your four walls with instant calm, elegance, and relaxation. "The quiet luxury trend champions restraint over bold statements or excessive embellishment," explains Claire Garner, director of Claire Garner Design Studio. "It embraces neutral palettes, soft textures, and minimalist décor, creating a serene and calming atmosphere. The trend is proving popular as it offers an antidote to the overstimulation of modern life, giving people a peaceful sanctuary within their homes."

"Gone are the days when high-end kitchens were designed to dazzle with ostentation," agrees Kunal Trehan, interior designer and founder of Touched Interiors. "Today’s discerning homeowners want a kitchen that feels luxurious, where every element is considered, understated, and built to last."

Ready to create a quiet luxury kitchen in your own home? Learn the tricks of the trade from top experts and get a kitchen you’ll never want to leave.

1. Embrace Chalky Neutrals

Head -to-toe warm neutrals create a serene backdrop. (Image credit: Davonport)

Calm sophistication are buzzwords of the quiet luxury kitchen. So, a backdrop of neutral hues is a great place to start. Use gentle, chalky whites which are less stark than bright whites. And experiment with layering tonal neutrals in soft grey, beige, taupe and stone.

"These tones bring a timeless, relaxed feel to the space while maintaining an air of luxury, avoiding the cold, utilitarian vibe of harsher whites," explains Felix Milns of HUX London. "Or why not consider going dark and adding a rich color across the cabinet such as a deep shade of blue or striking green. These more dramatic shades instantly create a focal point and bring warmth, depth, and dimension."

Felix Milns Property Developer Felix runs HUX London which designs bespoke kitchens, cabinetry and furniture for a wide range of discerning private clients and design professionals.

2. Focus on Craftsmanship

Choose quality craftsmanship over extravagant flourishes. (Image credit: Devol)

Rather than chasing fleeting trends, quiet luxury kitchens focus on craftsmanship. That might be a hand-finished oak island, artisan hardware, or a beautifully veined stone splashback.

"Luxury in the modern home no longer needs to shout," adds Trehan of Touched Interiors. "Nowhere is this more evident than in the rise of the quiet luxury kitchen. These are spaces defined not by bold statements or glossy finishes, but by calm confidence, timeless materials, and impeccable craftsmanship."

A bespoke kitchen is perhaps the ultimate statement in quiet luxury. "Like a well-tailored suit made from the finest fabric, it’s the combination of quality materials, timeless shapes, and expert detailing that makes the difference," says Richard Davonport, managing director of Davonport.

If you haven’t got the budget for a fully bespoke kitchen, then introduce one-off vintage treasures instead. A classic Butcher’s block or long lengths of oak shelving will inject a quality of craftsmanship into every scheme. It's also a great way to make a kitchen look expensive.

Kunal Trehan Interior Designer Kunal is a luxury interior designer and founder of Touched Interiors, a multi award-winning design studio renowned for creating exceptional high-end, residential designs.

3. Don't Overlook Handles

Burnished brass handles offer a hint of low-key luxe. (Image credit: Hendel & Hendel)

Details count. And none more so than in the quiet luxury kitchen, where every element is carefully chosen to be both beautiful, functional, and elegant.

So don’t neglect your choice of kitchen handles. Whether you choose a neat finger pull, a classic cup or a chic and neat knob, your choice of handle will significantly impact the overall look of your kitchen.

"Quiet luxury is all about restraint, refinement, and materials that speak for themselves, and hardware plays a vital role in achieving that look," says Gareth Hull design lead at Hendel & Hendel. "The details need to feel intentional, not ornamental."

Hull suggests choosing hardware that complements the broader palette and how it mixes with the textures around it: washed woods, veined stone, matt cabinetry for example. "Quiet luxury isn’t about stripping everything back, it’s about curating every element with care," he adds. "The right handle, in the right finish, can quietly anchor the scheme."

Gareth Hull Design Lead Gareth is the design lead at hardware brand Hendel & Hendel. He seamlessly blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics for the brand’s collections.

4. Go for Visual Calm

The quiet luxury kitchen is minimalist yet inviting. (Image credit: Cullifords)

Visual calm and clutter-free surfaces are what make the quiet luxury kitchen so inviting. And the best way to achieve this is with clean lines and a simplified design. That doesn’t mean you can’t bring in texture, as natural stones and woods will add a much-needed warmth to your kitchen.

In this room, a marble-wrapped kitchen island creates a luxurious statement against the white streamlined cupboards. Opt for handleless cabinetry and concealed storage to maintain the sense of calm…and relax.

5. Invest in Natural Materials and Matt Finishes

Natural materials add quiet sophistication . (Image credit: Ca’ Pietra)

Glossy lacquers and brash colors are a no-no for the quiet luxury kitchen. Instead of reflective surfaces, bright colors and shiny metals, opt for stone, timber and aged metals that develop character over time.

"Quiet luxury is all about restraint, refinement and a deep appreciation for materials that speak for themselves," says Charlie Smallbone, founder of Ledbury Studio. "Think natural stone, wood and metal, along with artisanal finishes that feel grounded, honest and quietly confident. These aren’t materials chosen for flash, they’re selected for their tactility, timelessness and the subtle story they tell through wear and patina."

Kitchen tiles are a great way to add depth and texture. Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra suggests leaning into natural stone, matt finishes and soft color palettes.

"A splashback of hand-finished tiles or a tiled feature behind the hob can be just enough to elevate the entire space, without disrupting its calm energy," explains Wilson. "Ultimately, it’s about creating a kitchen that feels curated rather than styled."

Grazzie Wilson Head of Creative With over a decade of experience in the interiors industry, Grazzie head ups the creative at stone and tile brand Ca’ Pietra. She oversees product collections as well as the company’s distinctive brand, look and feel.

6. Introduce a Home Bar

Cheers to a well-stocked home bar in your kitchen! (Image credit: Herringbone House)

We’re big fans of a home bar, especially in the kitchen, which is often the entertaining hotspot for parties and gatherings.

Cocktail cabinets and wine storage also add that little hint of quiet luxury and sophistication to your kitchen. Use materials that fit in with the rest of your kitchen, like warm neutrals and antique brass. Then add a mirrored panel or glass shelving to elevate the look.

"A home bar should feel like a natural extension of the kitchen – a place to pause and enjoy a moment, whether you’re mixing a drink, entertaining guests or simply displaying your favourite glassware and spirits," says Tom Howley creative design director of Tom Howley kitchen company. "The details might be subtle, but together they create something truly special."

7. Splash Out on a Beautiful Stone Worktop

Make a stone worktop the star of your quiet luxury kitchen. (Image credit: Cullifords)

Is there anything more gorgeous than a beautiful kitchen stone worktop? We think not. And whether it’s honed marble, textured travertine, or a terrazzo quartz, a matt finish stone worktop is the icing on the cake for a quiet luxury kitchen.

"Quiet luxury is all about subtle sophistication – details that speak volumes without making too much noise," says Oli Webb, director at Cullifords. "In the kitchen, using an unusual or beautifully veined stone for a bespoke worktop will help to add that understated elegance."

8. Seek Out Subtle Glamour

Bright colour can be a sophisticated choice for the quiet luxury look. (Image credit: Herringbone House)

The quiet luxury kitchen doesn’t always mean top-toe-neutrals. In fact, bold color can be just as restful and considered when you know how.

In this kitchen, r ich red cupboard fronts are paired with brass details for a sumptuous mood that isn’t too flashy or OTT. The key is to keep the color grounded, so stick to reds, greens, or blues on the base cupboards, with open shelving and pale worktops and walls enhancing the timeless, elegant look.

9. Choose Invisible Appliances

Streamline your tech with appliances that disappear. (Image credit: Kitchen Architecture)

Great kitchen storage is key to maintaining a streamlined silhouette where surfaces are clear and clutter-free.

But that all-important minimalist mantra extends to your cooking tech too. As Martyn Wiggington, design manager at Kitchen Architecture, says: "Storage is key to this kind of simplicity. In this space, a generous breakfast cupboard and storage beneath the island mean there’s no need for wall units. Even the tech is quiet. Seamlessly integrated appliances, hidden sockets and induction hobs that disappear into the worktop keep the focus on the feel of the space, not the functionality (even though it performs brilliantly)."

10. Layer Your Lighting

Let there be light in the quiet luxury kitchen. (Image credit: Olive & Barr)

Similar to timeless kitchens, you’ll need a layered lighting scheme to get the most out of quiet luxury kitchens.

Plan lighting from the very beginning of your project so you don’t have to disrupt your kitchen further down the line. Mix wall lamps, with ceiling pendants, and under-cabinet LEDs so you can adjust lighting needs to suit different tasks and different times of the day.

"In quiet luxury kitchens, lighting should feel effortless yet considered," says James Kendall operations director at KES Lighting & Home. "Layer soft ambient lighting with subtle accent pieces to enhance natural textures and finishes. Think warm LEDs beneath cabinetry, minimal statement pendants in aged brass and discreet downlights to create depth without overpowering the space."

FAQs

What Is a Quiet Luxury Kitchen?

Quiet luxury is all about refined simplicity. Think clean lines, natural textures, and a sense of calm that comes from thoughtful design. Gone are the days of extravagant finishes and bold for bold’s sake.

Quiet luxury kitchens blend function with elegant form. It’s all about understated luxury and top-notch craftsmanship, where every element should feel intentional, rather than excessive.

Quiet luxury kitchens come with so many benefits. Not only are they timeless kitchens, but these are spaces packed with your own style tempo, which you will enjoy for years to come. Tailored specifically to your design tastes and built to last, quiet luxury kitchens also offer a calm and clutter-free bolthole from our busy lifestyles. These are kitchens for relaxing but also entertaining – multi-tasking at its very best.

"Homeowners are increasingly seeking spaces that promote wellbeing, comfort, and timeless style," adds Trehan of Touched Interiors. "The kitchen is no longer a showroom; it’s a sanctuary, a place for quiet moments, family gatherings, and effortless functionality wrapped in understated elegance."