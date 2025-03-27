How Do I Make My Kitchen Look Expensive? 7 Tricks That Will Always Work to Elevate Your Space's Style

Who doesn't want a luxurious kitchen? After all, it is the room you'll end up spending the majority of your time in, it's only natural to want to create a space that feels as elevated as possible. Unfortunately, this desire can often feel mutually exclusive with an endless budget, something far beyond the realm of reality for most of us.

Luckily, our experts have plenty of clever ideas and tricks for upgrading your space without breaking the bank. Take inspiration from the plethora of beautiful modern kitchen ideas we're exposed to every day and adapt them to fit the modern wallet. These tips will leave you with an editorial-ready kitchen without having to pay a large fortune.

As interior designer Nina Lichenstein aptly puts it, "Luxury in the kitchen isn’t just about high-end finishes and designer labels. It’s about thoughtful details, layered textures, and a sense of warmth that feels both elevated and inviting. By incorporating natural materials, strategic lighting, and well-designed elements, you can create a space that exudes sophistication."

1. Mixing Materials and Layering Textures

The contrast between the cabinetry and the marble work surface creates a more visually appealing space. (Image credit: Calder Design Group)

Rich textural details and contrasting elements are key to creating a visually intriguing space, which will translate as more expensive. If your kitchen is all one material and color, it will end up looking monotonous and flat, which is not just boring — but can also look low-effort.

"Combining different materials adds depth and visual interest," comments Melanie Russo from Calder Design Group. Combining various finishes and textures is what makes a kitchen an exciting and striking space; it allows you to experiment with trends like color drenching while ensuring your kitchen doesn't lack any depth.

"Pair sleek lacquered cabinetry with warm wood finishes, or mix natural stone with textured backsplashes to create a layered, sophisticated look," says Melanie. "The contrast of matte and glossy surfaces enhances the space's richness."

Creating contrast is easily the most important rule to remember when hoping to build a modern, impressive kitchen design. Building up textural richness makes your home exciting to look at and creates the desire to spend time in a space.

Melanie Russo Interior designer Growing up in Manhattan as the daughter of interior designer, Nicholas Calder, Melanie has been exposed to beautiful interiors throughout her life. After graduating from NYU, Melanie began working for her father as his assistant. After gaining more experience in this role, Melanie set up her own design studio, still working alongside her father. Now, Calder Design Group is known for its luxurious residential projects and signature, elegant style.

2. Hardware Upgrades

Here, Brittny added depth by using gold hardware on the cabinetry. (Image credit: Brittny Button)

A small switch that can completely transform the overall look of your kitchen is changing up your hardware.

Even if you have to opt for more affordable cabinetry, something as minor as switching out the existing hardware for something a little bit more luxe can instantly elevate the look of your kitchen. Plus, the luxe look doesn't have to be more expensive, if you spend some time scouring the best online secondhand furniture stores you can easily find some affordable, but beautiful vintage hardware.

Interior designer Brittny Button says, "Simply changing drawer pulls and door hardware can make a significant impact. Many times, this is what dates the space. Swap them out for a more refined look and see the transformation it procures. Lately, I’ve been loving designs from Lo & Co."

3. Opt for Natural Materials

A deep-toned wood makes the perfect combination with a lighter marble. (Image credit: Anna van der Aas)

While there are plenty of little changes you can implement to make your kitchen appear more expensive, there are some things that you just can't beat, and nothing screams luxury quite like a striking marble kitchen countertop.

"Natural stone surfaces like marble, granite, or quartzite instantly elevate the look of your kitchen," says Nina. "The intricate veining of marble or the depth of a high-quality granite creates a sense of opulence and craftsmanship. Even if you’re working with a more affordable material, choosing a high-gloss, polished finish can add that luxurious look."

However, if you are working on a tighter budget, there are still ways to create that luxury look without breaking the bank for a marble slab.

Interior designer Ana van der Aar suggests: "Skip faux marble and opt for a simple but high-quality ceramic countertop for a lower budget. The same goes for cabinetry, if real wood isn’t an option, choose a beautiful painted finish over artificial wood grains for a timeless and elegant look."

4. Kick Out the Clutter

Try to hide away as many of your appliances as possible for a sleek kitchen. (Image credit: Malcolm Menzies. Design: Blakes London)

Clutter is the number one enemy of an expensive-looking kitchen. No matter how luxurious your work surface is or how many stylish appliances you have, if you're not thinking of how to declutter your kitchen, you may as well wave goodbye to the dream of a sleek space.

"A clean, uncluttered counter instantly elevates a kitchen’s appeal," says Melanie. "Appliance garages — concealed storage areas for frequently used small appliances — help maintain a streamlined aesthetic while keeping essentials easily accessible," she suggests.

Brittny agrees and says you should: "Try not to have tons of appliances on the counters, hide them in cupboards otherwise it’s distracting. Most importantly, keep the island free of over-styling or allowing it to become a dumping ground for the day’s junk. When it is kept visually clean it seems higher end, and deem this area a no drop zone."

While it may seem counter-intuitive, keeping your surfaces as clear as possible will ultimately create a much more luxurious look than an over-accessorized countertop.

Hiding away any unattractive necessities is another trick for creating the most sleek space possible.

"Hide your trash bin inside a cabinet to keep the space tidy and uncluttered," recommends Anna, "A pull-out system is both practical and keeps the design looking streamlined."

5. Layer Your Lighting

Discreet overhead spotlights illuminate this small, marble alcove. (Image credit: Anna van der Aar)

"High-end kitchens never rely on a single light source," notes Nina. Much like the importance of combining materials for a visually rich space, layering light sources also holds the power to transform your kitchen appearance.

"Combining ambient, task, and accent lighting, such as pendant lights over an island, under-cabinet LEDs, recessed lighting, and statement sconces, creates depth and a designer feel," explains Nina, "Skylights and expansive windows also elevate the space by flooding it with natural light."

Lighting can be a great way to highlight a specific architectural feature or bring more symmetry to your space. Good kitchen island lighting ideas can help elevate the area, drawing your eye towards that section of the kitchen.

It can also be an easy way to move beyond convention in your kitchen design. Bringing in a more unique or avant-garde lighting fixture can make a subtle statement in your space. "Lighting is a powerful statement-maker in any kitchen. Instead of predictable pendant lights, opt for a bold, sculptural fixture over the island," says Melanie. "Whether it’s an oversized chandelier, a sleek linear suspension light, or an artful cluster of globes, a striking fixture instantly elevates the space and serves as a focal point."

6. Deliberate Decor Features

Exposed shelving or glass cabinets are the perfect place to experiment with deliberate design choices. (Image credit: Mark Cocksedge. Design: Roundhouse)

A bit of careful thought and consideration can go a long way in elevating the appearance of your kitchen. Making a few highly deliberate decisions regarding your decor and soft furnishing can give your space a luxurious edge that entirely transforms it.

As Nina explains, "A truly luxurious kitchen isn’t just about expensive finishes. It’s about thoughtful design, natural elements, and a warm, curated atmosphere. By incorporating these details, you can transform your kitchen into a space that feels both refined and deeply connected to nature."

Some of her suggestions include: "Tasteful decorative pieces, like vintage glassware, sleek vases, or unique serving trays."

She adds, "Be mindful not to overcrowd surfaces; instead, opt for a few carefully selected items that complement the design of your kitchen while adding a personal touch."

Intentionality is the key to successfully creating this look, and effort is part of the appeal. To do this, Brittny suggests, "Make the fruit look like a vignette of items as though part of a presentation. The same with coffee cups; they can become part of the look. Or, coffee pods are concealed in the trifecta of containers on the back wall. My intent was to create some intentionality around the items so that they seem beautiful to look at yet are functional in use."

7. Elevated Greenery

Choose plant pots that complement your kitchen design. (Image credit: Brian Madden Design: Custom Home Design by Nina Lichtenstein Contractor: Bernardini Builders)

Bringing some greenery into your kitchen is an easy way to elevate your design, and there are plenty of kitchen plants that will thrive in this environment.

"Luxury isn’t just about materials; it’s about life," explains Nina. "Adding plants, whether potted herbs or succulents on the windowsill or cascading greenery from a bay window or open shelving, creates a fresh, welcoming aesthetic that softens hard surfaces and connects the space to nature," she says.

Beyond the plants you choose, the way in which you display your greenery can also help shape the finish of your kitchen.

"If you have a plant, ensure the pot is on theme with the rest of the kitchen’s aesthetic," says Brittny. "Don’t be afraid to go bold in design and size. Often, these plants are left in the containers they came in — it’s a final touch that brings cohesion and elevates the space."

Creating an expensive-looking kitchen is not a one-step process. From choosing the right kitchen flooring, to examining all the major kitchen island trends, there are endless elements to consider. But with these tips, hopefully, designing an expensive-looking kitchen will be a whole lot easier.