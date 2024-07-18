Kitchen Plants — 7 Blossoming Varieties to Bring into Your Cooking Space For Color and Freshness

Indoor jungles are often confined to focal spaces like living rooms and dining areas. But it turns out that there's one key spot they've been missing from all along - kitchens!

Beautiful houseplants are usually interspersed through a home for visual appeal. However, besides being purely decorative, experts tell us that some plants are actually very beneficial to compact spaces like kitchens.

Whether they're purifying the air or garnishing your meals for a (home) farm-to-table experience, these kitchen plants fit right into your churning indoor garden ideas. And it doesn't hurt that they bring a little life to the room. Here are 7 shrubs to add into your space for beauty and grace.

1. Basil

When you think of kitchen plants, herbs like basil are most likely first to pop into your head. And according to Anastasia Borisevich, plant expert at Plantum, basil is extremely easy to grow indoors which makes it the perfect kitchen plant.

'Basil loves nutrient-rich soil, prefers to stay warm and well-lit, needs regular watering, and hates low temperatures and drafts,' says Anastasia. 'So your best bet is to place it on a southern or western windowsill, where the plant will get plenty of sunlight.'

If you're wondering how to make your indoor herb garden produce more, she tells us that it's best to regularly sow new seeds once every few weeks and remove older stems to let fresh foliage grow. She points out that the benefit of following these simple steps is that you’ll be able to enjoy fresh pesto at all times!

2. Maranta

Paris Lalicata, a plant expert at The Sill, tells us that maranta can be a great addition to a kitchen. 'They are versatile and can tolerate a wide range of light levels,' she says. 'And will also benefit from the humidity.'

Paris explains that their unique foliage really makes a statement in the space not only in color but also through their raising and lowering of leaves from day to night. 'They're perfect as either a tabletop plant or used on a shelf where the foliage can cascade over,' she notes.

When it comes to caring for prayer plants like maranta, Paris finds that they're pretty low-maintenance. 'The maranta can grow well in low light conditions but will thrive best in medium-bright indirect light to even some direct morning sun,' she says. 'Allow about half the soil to dry out between waterings.'

3. Rosemary

In conversation with Anastasia, she tells us that rosemary is a must for fish lovers. But also points out that it's an equally perfect addition to chicken, pork, lamb, soups, and potatoes.

But aside from its great taste, Anastasia tells us that the plant is actually known for so much more. 'Rosemary is good to have at home to repel insects, and it makes any room smell pleasant,' she explains. 'Moreover, it is not finicky about growing conditions and adapts well almost everywhere.'

Paris recommends rosemary as one of the best low-maintenance plants for indoor gardening. 'You will not have any problems with this herb at all,' she says. 'Just don’t forget to water it.'

4. Parlor Palm

With its classically elegant foliage, Paris tells us that the parlor palm is another brilliant kitchen plant to introduce to your space.

'The parlor palm is a favorite easy-care palm known for its air-purifying qualities that have been cultivated since the Victorian Era,' she explains. 'It would make a great addition to a kitchen space due to its resilience to indoor conditions and beautiful tropical fronds.'

She adds that parlor palm care is minimal as they're able to grow in low light or bright light conditions. 'I recommend watering once about half the soil has dried out,' she says. 'But the plant won’t put up too much of a fuss if it dries out a bit more.'

5. Peppermint

Anastasia informs us that peppermint is yet another herb that doubles as a lovely kitchen plant addition. So if you're looking for a spot to grow mint indoors, go for the kitchen.

She tells us that once you plant the seeds, all you need to do is make sure that they get regular watering. Besides quenching these plants, it's also best to treat them to a prune as and when needed.

Growing your own is so helpful and having them within your cooking space is even better. So the next time you're making a drink, you can be a little extra and pinch off a sprig of mint for a bar-style garnish.

6. Philodendron

If you’re looking for an easy-going, trailing plant for your kitchen, Paris tells us that you can't go wrong with one of the best indoor hanging plants - the heart-leaf philodendron. 'It is low maintenance and has quick-trailing vines, able to turn your kitchen into a green oasis very quickly,' she says.

Since environmental conditions can vary in every kitchen, Paris finds that philodendron works great for almost any plant parent since it’s easy to care for and does well in a wide range of conditions.

'It’ll tolerate low light conditions but will thrive and grow faster under bright light levels,' she notes. 'The plant can grow well in normal room humidity but will appreciate any extra humidity a kitchen can provide.'

7. Oregano

Learning how to grow grocery store herbs will certainly bring a scent of freshness into your space and is great if you love to experiment in the kitchen. If you are a lover of Italian, Mexican, Central American, and Middle Eastern cuisines, Paris says that you should definitely plant oregano. 'Perfect for soups, stews, pizza, and meat, this herb can be cut to prepare any meal,' she says.

Paris explains that oregano loves hot, dry, and sunny places, so your east- or south-facing window will be perfect for this plant.

'Choose well-draining soil and water this herb regularly but not excessively,' she says. 'Yet, keep in mind that oregano has a slightly weedy nature, so if you don’t limit its growing potential, it’ll occupy all your windowsill space.'

New technology has brought about an era of smart gardening. And if you're interested in bringing your kitchen garden to life but are looking to take a hassle-free approach, there are plenty of hydroponic gardening options that'll keep your plants in great health.

There's no downside to bringing some plants into your kitchen and if you choose to include these brilliant grows, you'll have cleaner air and fresher food all through the year.

